Dit zijn de mooiste natuurlijke plekken op aarde

Natuur © Getty Images
Abraham Lake in de Kootenay Plains in Alberta, Canada
Natuur © Getty Images
Adams Peak in Sri Lanka
Natuur © Getty Images
Aletsch gletsjer in Zwitserland
Natuur © Getty Images
Altiplano, hoogland in Bolivia
Lees ook: Deze plaatsen moet je zien in Bolivia
Natuur © Getty Images
Amazonewoud
Natuur © Getty Images
Annapurna in de Nepalese Himalaya
Lees ook: 16 plaatsen die je moet zien in Nepal
Natuur © Lucas Löffler, Wikicommons
Antelope Canyon bij Page in Arizona
Natuur © Getty Images
Arenal vulkaan in Costa Rica
Natuur © Getty Images
Azoren
Lees ook: Paradijselijk genieten op de Azoren
Natuur © Getty Images
Band-e-Amir Nationaal Park in Afghanistan
Natuur © Wladyslaw, Wikicommons
Bay of Fundy tussen de Canadese provincies New Brunswick en Nova Scotia
Natuur © LilyM, Wikicommons
Bialowieza oerbos in Polen en Wit-Rusland
Lees ook: In beeld: Bialowieza woud, het laatste oerbos in Europa
Natuur © Getty Images
Blue Mountains in Australië
Lees ook: De 22 mooiste natuurparken in Australië
Natuur © Getty Images
Blyde River Canyon in Zuid-Afrika
Natuur © Getty Images
Bromo vulkaan op Java in Indonesië
Lees ook: Vergeet Bali: neem de trein door Java en ontdek het echte Indonesië
Natuur © Getty Images
Bryce Canyon in Utah, VS
Natuur © Getty Images
Bwindi Impenetrable Forest in Oeganda
Lees ook: 25 van de mooiste bossen ter wereld
Natuur © Getty Images
Calanches de Piano op Corsica
Lees ook: Deze plaatsen moet je zien in Corsica
Natuur © Getty Images
Cameron Highlands in Maleisië
Lees ook: 25 van de mooiste bossen ter wereld
Natuur © Getty Images
Canaima National Park met de Salto Angel (de hoogste waterval ter wereld) in Venezuela
Lees ook: De dertien mooiste nationale parken in Zuid-Amerika
Natuur © Getty Images
Cappadocië in Turkije
Lees ook: Zo mooi is Azië
Natuur © Getty Images
Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico
Natuur © iStockphoto
Cathedral Cove in Nieuw-Zeeland
Natuur © Getty Images
Chobe National Park in Botswana
Lees ook: Go with the flow: met de boot door zuidelijk Afrika
Natuur © Getty Images
Chocolate Hills op de Filippijnen
Natuur © iStockphoto
Cliffs of Moher in Ierland
Natuur © Getty Images
Colca Canyon in Peru
Natuur © Getty Images
Crater Lake in Oregon, VS
Lees ook: Tien nationale parken in de VS en de monsters en geesten die er rondwaren
Natuur © Getty Images
Da Lat in Vietnam
Natuur © Getty Images
Danakil Depression in Ethiopië
In beeld: Zo mooi zijn vulkanische verschijnselen
Natuur © Getty Images
Dark Hedges in Noord-Ierland
Natuur © Getty Images
Death Valley National Park in Californië
Lees ook: Dit zijn de mooiste natuurgebieden in Californië en Verhalen uit Death Valley: de heetste plek op aarde
Natuur © Getty Images
Denali National Park in Alaska
Lees ook: Deze plaatsen moet je zien in Alaska en Insider tips en unieke ervaringen in Alaska
Natuur © Getty Images
Dode Zee tussen Israël en Jordanië
Lees ook: Deze plaatsen moet je zien in Jordanië
Natuur © Getty Images
Pays-Dogon in Mali
Natuur © Getty Images
Dolomieten in Italië
Natuur © Getty Images
Donaudelta in Roemenië
Lees ook: Ontdek wandelwalhalla Roemenië: de mooiste wandeltochten
Natuur © Getty Images
Douro Vallei in Portugal
Lees ook: 35 prachtige plaatsen in Portugal
Natuur © Getty Images
Drakensbergen in Zuid-Afrika
Lees ook: Kort maar schitterend: tien van de mooiste kortere wandelroutes ter wereld
Natuur © Getty Images
Durmitor National Park in Montenegro
Lees ook: Deze plaatsen moet je zien in Montenegro
Natuur © Getty Images
El Teide vulkaan op Tenerife
Lees ook: 51 prachtige plaatsen in Spanje
Natuur © Getty Images
Emerald Lake in Yoho National Park, British Columbia, Canada
Natuur © Getty Images
Engadin in Zwitserland
Natuur © Getty Images
Etna op Sicilië in Italië
Lees ook: Sicilië: van jetset tot filmset
Natuur © Getty Images
Etosha Nationaal Park in Namibië
Lees ook: In beeld: Namibië
Natuur © Getty Images
Witte kliffen bij Etretat in Frankrijk
Lees ook: De plaatsen die je in ieder Frans departement moet zien
Natuur © Getty Images
Everglades National Park in Florida, VS
Natuur © Getty Images
Faeröer eilanden
Lees ook: De Faeröereilanden: Het verloren land
Natuur © Getty Images
Fairy Pools op Isle of Skye, Schotland
Natuur © Getty Images
Flamings Cliffs (Bajanzag) in de Gobiwoestijn in Mongolië
Lees ook: Met pak en jak door Mongolië: een avontuur dat vier mensen dichter bij elkaar bracht
Natuur © Getty Images
Mount Fuji in Japan
Natuur © iStockphoto
Galapagos eilanden
Lees ook: Deze plaatsen bezoek je beter niet
Natuur © Getty Images
Geiranger fjord in Noorwegen
Natuur © Getty Images
Giant Causeway in Noord-Ierland
Natuur © Getty Images
Glacier National Park in Montana, VS
Lees ook: Ontdek de mooiste gletsjers in de wereld voordat het te laat is
Natuur © Getty Images
Gobiwoestijn in Mongolië
Lees ook: Met pak en jak door Mongolië: een avontuur dat vier mensen dichter bij elkaar bracht
Natuur © Getty Images
Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, VS
Natuur © Getty Images
Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, VS
Lees ook: De Amerikaanse nationale parken met de mooiste herfstkleuren
Natuur © Getty Images
Great Barrier Reef in Australië
Natuur © Getty Images
Great Blue Hole in Belize
Lees ook: Deze plaatsen moet je zien in Belize
Natuur © Getty Images
Meren van Guilin in China
Lees ook: 30 plaatsen die je moet zien in China
Natuur © Getty Images
Halong Bay in Vietnam
Natuur © Getty Images
Havasu Falls in Arizona
Natuur © Getty Images
Hohe Tauern in Oostenrijk
Natuur © Getty Images
Huanglong in Sichuan in China
Lees ook: 30 plaatsen die je moet zien in China
Natuur © Getty Images
Hvítserkur op het Vatnsnes schiereiland in IJsland
Lees ook: IJsland: de magische cirkel
Natuur © Getty Images
Iguazu watervallen in Brazilië en Argentinië
Natuur © Getty Images
Ik Kil Cenote in Mexico
Natuur © Getty Images
Ilulissat ijsfjord in Groenland
Lees ook: Dit zijn de mooiste fjorden in de wereld
Natuur © Getty Images
Inlemeer in Myanmar
Natuur © Getty Images
Bergmeer Iskanderkul in Tadzjikistan
Lees ook: Dromen van Centraal-Azië
Natuur © Getty Images
Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada
Natuur © Getty Images
Jellyfish Lake in Palau
Lees ook: De 40 vreemdste meren en watervallen
Natuur © iStockphoto
Jiuzhaigou-vallei in China
Lees ook: 30 plaatsen die je moet zien in China
Natuur © Getty Images
Jurassic Coast in Groot-Brittannië
Lees ook: 25 plaatsen die je moet zien in Engeland
Natuur © Getty Images
K2 op de grens tussen China en Pakistan
Lees ook: 30 plaatsen die je moet zien in China
Natuur © Getty Images
Kakadu National Park in Australië
Natuur © Getty Images
Kamchatka in het verre oosten van Rusland
Natuur © Getty Images
Kangaroo Island in Australië
Natuur © Getty Images
De vulkaan Kelimutu op het Indonesische eiland Flores
Natuur © Getty Images
Kerala in India
Lees ook: Deze 50 plaatsen moet je zien in India
Natuur © Getty Images
Kilauea vulkaan op Hawaï
Lees ook: Natuurpracht op Hawaï: van een diner op de vulkaan tot wandelen op gouden stranden
Natuur © Getty Images
Kilimanjaro in Tanzania
Lees ook: Ontdek de mooiste gletsjers in de wereld voordat het te laat is
Natuur © Getty Images
Nationaal park Komodo in Indonesië
Lees ook: In beeld: deze werelderfgoederen worden bedreigd door de klimaatverandering
Natuur © Getty Images
De regio Ladakh in Jammu en Kasjmir in India
Lees ook: Deze 50 plaatsen moet je zien in India
Natuur © Getty Images
Laguna Colorado in Bolivia
Lees ook: Deze plaatsen moet je zien in Bolivia
Natuur © Getty Images
Lake Louise in Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada
Natuur © Getty Images
Lake Tahoe in Californië
Natuur © Getty Images
Landmannalaugar dal in IJsland
Lees ook: IJsland: de magische cirkel
Natuur © Getty Images
El Golfo en Lago Verde op Lanzarote
Lees ook: 51 prachtige plaatsen in Spanje
Natuur © Getty Images
Duinengebied Lencois Maranhenses in Brazilië
Natuur © Getty Images
Loch Awe in Schotland
Natuur © Getty Images
Lofoten in Noorwegen
Natuur © Getty Images
Makgadikgadi zoutpannen in Botswana
Natuur © Getty Images
Malediven
Lees ook: De mooiste koraalriffen in de wereld
Natuur © Getty Images
Maroon Bells in Colorado
Lees ook: Deze plaatsen moet je zien in Colorado
Natuur © iStockphoto
Matterhorn in Zwitserland
Natuur © Getty Images
Miho no Matsubara in Japan
Natuur © Getty Images
Milford Sound in Nieuw-Zeeland
Natuur © Getty Images
Monteverde National Park in Costa Rica
Natuur © iStockphoto
Monument Valley in Utah
Lees ook: 10 must-sees in Utah
Natuur © Getty Images
Moraine Lake in Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada
Natuur © Getty Images
Mount Everest op de grens tussen Nepal en Tibet
Lees ook: 16 plaatsen die je moet zien in Nepal
Natuur © Getty Images
Nationaal park Nahuel Huapi in Patagonië in Argentinië
Lees ook: Spectaculaire nieuwe wandelroute geopend in Patagonië (plus tien andere wandeltochten in Patagonië)
Natuur © Getty Images
Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park in Hawaï
Lees ook: Natuurpracht op Hawaï: van een diner op de vulkaan tot wandelen op gouden stranden
Natuur © Getty Images
Ngorongoro krater in Tanzania
Lees ook: De 50 mooiste plaatsen in Afrika
Natuur © Saffron Blaze, Wikicommons
Niagara Falls op de grens tussen Canada en de Verenigde Staten
Natuur © Getty Images
Nunavut in Canada
Natuur © iStockphoto
Okavango Delta in Botswana
Lees ook: De tien belangrijkste moerassen
Natuur © Getty Images
Olympic National Park in Washington, Verenigde Staten
Lees ook: De Amerikaanse nationale parken met de mooiste herfstkleuren
Natuur © Getty Images
Oulanka National Park in Finland
Lees ook: Deze plaaten moet je zien in Finland
Natuur © iStockphoto
Pacific Rim National Park Preserve op Vancouver Island in Canada
Natuur © Getty Images
Pamukkale in Turkije
Natuur © Getty Images
Pantanal in Brazilië
Lees ook: De tien belangrijkste moerassen
Natuur © Getty Images
Perito Moreno gletsjer in Nationaal Park Los Glaciares in Argentinië
Lees ook: Ontdek de mooiste gletsjers in de wereld voordat het te laat is
Natuur © Getty Images
Phi Phi eilanden in Thailand
Natuur © Getty Images
Piton de la Fournaise vulkaan op Réunion
Lees ook: In beeld: de Piton de la Fournaise vulkaan op Réunion barst uit
Natuur © iStockphoto
Plitvice meren in Kroatië
Lees ook: Deze plaatsen moet je zien in Kroatië
Natuur © Stefan Krause, Wikicommons
Preikestolen in Noorwegen
Natuur © Getty Images
Pyreneeën in Frankrijk en Spanje
Lees ook: 51 prachtige plaatsen in Spanje en Lees ook: De plaatsen die je in ieder Frans departement moet zien
Natuur © Paolo Costa Baldi, Wikicommons
Roraima, een tafelberg op de grens tussen Venezuela, Brazilië en Guyana.
Natuur © Getty Images
Rwenzori-gebergte op de grens tussen op de grens van Oeganda en Congo-Kinshasa
Natuur © Getty Images
Nationalpark Sächsische Schweiz in Duitsland
Lees ook: De 100 meest geliefde bezienswaardigheden in Duitsland
Natuur © Sergey Pesterev Wikimedia Commons CC BY SA 4 0
Sahara
Lees ook: In beeld: de 25 grootste woestijnen
Natuur © Getty Images
Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia
Lees ook: Deze plaatsen moet je zien in Bolivia
Natuur © iStockphoto
Sarek National Park in Zweeds Lapland
Natuur © Getty Images
Sapa in Vietnam
Natuur © Getty Images
Sequoia National Park in Californië
Natuur © Getty Images
Seychellen
Natuur © Getty Images
Shenandoah National Park in Virginia
Lees ook: De Amerikaanse nationale parken met de mooiste herfstkleuren
Natuur © Getty Images
Snowdonia National Park in Wales, Groot-Brittannië
Natuur © Getty Images
Socotra, een eiland bij Jemen
Natuur © Getty Images
Hang Son Doong grot in Vietnam
Natuur © Getty Images
Spitsbergen
Natuur © Getty Images
Suusamyr-vallei in Kirgizië
Lees ook: Deze plaatsen moet je zien in Kirgizië, het Zwitserland van Centraal-Azië
Natuur © iStockphoto
Tasmanië
Natuur © McKay Savage, Wikicommons
Thingvellir Nationaal Park in IJsland
Lees ook: IJsland: de magische cirkel
Natuur © Jakub Frys, Wikicommons
Three Sisters bij Canmore in Alberta, Canada
Natuur © Getty Images
Tongariro National Park in Nieuw-Zeeland
Natuur © Getty Images
Toscane in Italie
Natuur © Secnik, Wikicommons
Triglav Nationaal Park in Slovenië
Lees ook: Deze plaatsen moet je zien in Slovenië
Natuur © iStockphoto
Twelve Apostles aan de Great Ocean Road in Australië
Natuur © Getty Images
Uluru (Ayers Rock) in Australië
Natuur © Getty Images
Valley of Fire bij Las Vegas in Nevada
Lees ook: Nevada, veel meer dan alleen Las Vegas
Natuur © Getty Images
Gorges du Verdon in Frankrijk
Lees ook: De plaatsen die je in ieder Frans departement moet zien
Natuur © Getty Images
Victoria Falls op de grens tussen Zimbabwe en Zambia
Lees ook: Wereldberoemde Victoria Falls dreigt droog te vallen
Natuur © Jordan Tourism Board
Wadi Rum in Jordanië
Lees ook: Deze plaatsen moet je zien in Jordanië
Natuur © Getty Images
Waiotapu Thermal Wonderland in Nieuw-Zeeland
Natuur © iStockphoto
Wanakameer in Nieuw-Zeeland
Natuur © Getty Images
The Wave in Arizona
Natuur © Getty Images
Whitsunday Islands in Australië
Natuur © iStockphoto
Lake Windemere
Lees ook: Lees ook: 25 plaatsen die je moet zien in Engeland
Natuur © Getty Images
Wulingyuan in Hunan in China
Lees ook: 30 plaatsen die je moet zien in China
Natuur © Getty Images
Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, Idaho en Montana
Natuur © Getty Images
Zhangye Danxia Nationaal Geologisch Park in de Chinese provincie Gansu
Lees ook: 30 plaatsen die je moet zien in China
Natuur © Getty Images
Zion National Park in Utah
Lees ook: 10 must-sees in Utah