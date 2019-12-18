Dit zijn de mooiste natuurlijke plekken op aarde

Van Monument Valley in de VS tot Halong Bay in Vietnam en van Monteverde National Park in Costa Rica tot Whitsunday Island in Australië: dit zijn de mooiste bekende en minder plekken in de natuur op aarde.

Monument Valley © iStockphoto

Natuur © Getty Images

Abraham Lake in de Kootenay Plains in Alberta, Canada

Natuur © Getty Images

Adams Peak in Sri Lanka

Natuur © Getty Images

Aletsch gletsjer in Zwitserland

Natuur © Getty Images

Altai gebergte in Kazachstan

Natuur © Getty Images

Altiplano, hoogland in Bolivia

Natuur © Getty Images

Natuur © Getty Images

Andringitra National Park in Madagaskar

Natuur © Getty Images

Annapurna in de Nepalese Himalaya

Natuur © Lucas Löffler, Wikicommons

Antelope Canyon bij Page in Arizona

Natuur © Getty Images

Arenal vulkaan in Costa Rica

Natuur © Getty Images

Atitlan meer, een kratermeer in Guatemala

Natuur © Getty Images

Antarctica

Natuur © Getty Images

Atlasgebergte in Marokko

Natuur © iStockphoto

Allée des Baobabs in Madagaskar

Natuur © Getty Images

Natuur © Getty Images

Baikalmeer in Rusland

Natuur © Thomas Depenbusch, Wikicommons

Bali

Natuur © Getty Images

Banaue rijstvelden op het Filippijnse eiland Luzon

Natuur © Getty Images

Band-e-Amir Nationaal Park in Afghanistan

Natuur © Wladyslaw, Wikicommons

Bay of Fundy tussen de Canadese provincies New Brunswick en Nova Scotia

Natuur © Getty Images

Bazaruto Island in Mozambique

Natuur © LilyM, Wikicommons

Bialowieza oerbos in Polen en Wit-Rusland

Natuur © Getty Images

Blue Mountains in Australië

Natuur © Getty Images

Blyde River Canyon in Zuid-Afrika

Natuur © Getty Images

Bora Bora in Frans-Polynesië

Natuur © Getty Images

Bromo vulkaan op Java in Indonesië

Natuur © Getty Images

Bryce Canyon in Utah, VS

Natuur © Getty Images

Bwindi Impenetrable Forest in Oeganda

Natuur © Getty Images

Calanches de Piano op Corsica

Natuur © Getty Images

Cameron Highlands in Maleisië

Natuur © Getty Images

Canaima National Park met de Salto Angel (de hoogste waterval ter wereld) in Venezuela

Natuur © Getty Images

Cappadocië in Turkije

Natuur © Getty Images

Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico

Natuur © iStockphoto

Cathedral Cove in Nieuw-Zeeland

Natuur © Getty Images

Chamarel in Mauritius

Natuur © Getty Images

Chobe National Park in Botswana

Natuur © Getty Images

Chocolate Hills op de Filippijnen

Natuur © iStockphoto

Cliffs of Moher in Ierland

Natuur © Getty Images

Colca Canyon in Peru

Natuur © Getty Images

Natuur © Getty Images

Da Lat in Vietnam

Natuur © Getty Images

Danakil Depression in Ethiopië

Natuur © Getty Images

Dark Hedges in Noord-Ierland

Natuur © Getty Images

Natuur © Getty Images

Natuur © Getty Images

Dode Zee tussen Israël en Jordanië

Natuur © Getty Images

Pays-Dogon in Mali

Natuur © Getty Images

Dolomieten in Italië

Natuur © Getty Images

Natuur © Getty Images

Douro Vallei in Portugal

Natuur © Getty Images

Natuur © Getty Images

Durmitor National Park in Montenegro

Natuur © Getty Images

El Teide vulkaan op Tenerife

Natuur © Getty Images

Emerald Lake in Yoho National Park, British Columbia, Canada

Natuur © Getty Images

Engadin in Zwitserland

Natuur © Getty Images

Etna op Sicilië in Italië

Natuur © Getty Images

Etosha Nationaal Park in Namibië

Natuur © Getty Images

Witte kliffen bij Etretat in Frankrijk

Natuur © Getty Images

Everglades National Park in Florida, VS

Natuur © Getty Images

Faeröer eilanden

Natuur © Getty Images

Fairy Pools op Isle of Skye, Schotland

Natuur © Getty Images

Fernando Do Noronha in Brazilië

Natuur © Getty Images

Flamings Cliffs (Bajanzag) in de Gobiwoestijn in Mongolië

Natuur © Getty Images

Mount Fuji in Japan

Natuur © iStockphoto

Galapagos eilanden

Natuur © Getty Images

Geiranger fjord in Noorwegen

Natuur © Getty Images

Giant Causeway in Noord-Ierland

Natuur © Getty Images

Glacier National Park in Montana, VS

Natuur © Getty Images

Natuur © Getty Images

Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, VS

Natuur © Getty Images

Grand Erg woestijn in Algerije

Natuur © Getty Images

Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, VS

Natuur © Getty Images

Great Barrier Reef in Australië

Natuur © Getty Images

Great Blue Hole in Belize

Natuur © Getty Images

Meren van Guilin in China

Natuur © Getty Images

Halong Bay in Vietnam

Natuur © Getty Images

Havasu Falls in Arizona

Natuur © Getty Images

Hohe Tauern in Oostenrijk

Natuur © Getty Images

Huanglong in Sichuan in China

Natuur © Getty Images

Hvítserkur op het Vatnsnes schiereiland in IJsland

Natuur © Getty Images

Iguazu watervallen in Brazilië en Argentinië

Natuur © Getty Images

Ik Kil Cenote in Mexico

Natuur © Getty Images

Île des Pins in Nieuw-Caledonië

Natuur © Getty Images

Ilulissat ijsfjord in Groenland

Natuur © Getty Images

Inlemeer in Myanmar

Natuur © Getty Images

iSimangaliso Wetland Park in Zuid-Afrika

Natuur © Getty Images

Bergmeer Iskanderkul in Tadzjikistan

Natuur © Getty Images

Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada

Natuur © Getty Images

Jellyfish Lake in Palau

Natuur © iStockphoto

Jiuzhaigou-vallei in China

Natuur © Getty Images

Jurassic Coast in Groot-Brittannië

Natuur © Getty Images

K2 op de grens tussen China en Pakistan

Natuur © Getty Images

Kakadu National Park in Australië

Natuur © Getty Images

Kamchatka in het verre oosten van Rusland

Natuur © Getty Images

Kangaroo Island in Australië

Natuur © Getty Images

De vulkaan Kelimutu op het Indonesische eiland Flores

Natuur © Getty Images

Kerala in India

Natuur © Getty Images

Natuur © Getty Images

Natuur © Getty Images

Natuur © Getty Images

De regio Ladakh in Jammu en Kasjmir in India

Natuur © Getty Images

Laguna Colorado in Bolivia

Natuur © Getty Images

Lake Louise in Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada

Natuur © Getty Images

Lake Tahoe in Californië

Natuur © Getty Images

Landmannalaugar dal in IJsland

Natuur © Getty Images

El Golfo en Lago Verde op Lanzarote

Natuur © Getty Images

Duinengebied Lencois Maranhenses in Brazilië

Natuur © Getty Images

Loch Awe in Schotland

Natuur © Getty Images

Lofoten in Noorwegen

Natuur © Getty Images

Makgadikgadi zoutpannen in Botswana

Natuur © Rhododendrites, Wikicommons

De krater Makhtesh Ramon in de Negev woestijn in Israël

Natuur © Getty Images

Natuur © Getty Images

Maletsunyane waterval in Lesotho

Natuur © Getty Images

Manasarovar meer in Tibet

Natuur © Getty Images

Maroon Bells in Colorado

Natuur © iStockphoto

Matterhorn in Zwitserland

Natuur © Getty Images

Miho no Matsubara in Japan

Natuur © Getty Images

Milford Sound in Nieuw-Zeeland

Natuur © Getty Images

Monteverde National Park in Costa Rica

Natuur © iStockphoto

Monument Valley in Utah

Natuur © Getty Images

Moraine Lake in Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada

Natuur © Getty Images

Mount Everest op de grens tussen Nepal en Tibet

Natuur © Getty Images

Nationaal park Nahuel Huapi in Patagonië in Argentinië

Natuur © Getty Images

Namib-Naukluft Nationaal Park in Namibië

Natuur © Getty Images

Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park in Hawaï

Natuur © Mazhar Nazir, Wikicommons

Neelum Vallei in Pakistan

Natuur © Getty Images

Ngorongoro krater in Tanzania

Natuur © Saffron Blaze, Wikicommons

Niagara Falls op de grens tussen Canada en de Verenigde Staten

Natuur © Getty Images

De Nijl tussen Luxor en Aswan

Natuur © Getty Images

Nunavut in Canada

Natuur © Getty Images

Nyiragongo vulkaan in de Democratische Republiek Congo

Natuur © iStockphoto

Okavango Delta in Botswana

Natuur © Getty Images

Olympic National Park in Washington, Verenigde Staten

Natuur © Getty Images

Oulanka National Park in Finland

Natuur © iStockphoto

Pacific Rim National Park Preserve op Vancouver Island in Canada

Natuur © Getty Images

Palau

Natuur © Getty Images

Palawan op de Filippijnen

Natuur © Getty Images

Pamukkale in Turkije

Natuur © Getty Images

Pantanal in Brazilië

Natuur © Getty Images

Perito Moreno gletsjer in Nationaal Park Los Glaciares in Argentinië

Natuur © Getty Images

Phi Phi eilanden in Thailand

Natuur © Getty Images

Piton de la Fournaise vulkaan op Réunion

Natuur © iStockphoto

Plitvice meren in Kroatië

Natuur © Stefan Krause, Wikicommons

Preikestolen in Noorwegen

Natuur © Getty Images

Pyreneeën in Frankrijk en Spanje

Natuur © Getty Images

Qeshm Island in de Straat van Hormuz in Iran

Natuur © Getty Images

Raja Ampat eilanden in de Indonesische provincie West-Papoea

Natuur © Getty Images

Rarotonga in de Cookeilanden

Natuur © Getty Images

Rhumsiki in Kameroen

Natuur © Paolo Costa Baldi, Wikicommons

Roraima, een tafelberg op de grens tussen Venezuela, Brazilië en Guyana.

Natuur © Getty Images

Rwenzori-gebergte op de grens tussen op de grens van Oeganda en Congo-Kinshasa

Natuur © Getty Images

Nationalpark Sächsische Schweiz in Duitsland

Natuur © Sergey Pesterev Wikimedia Commons CC BY SA 4 0

Natuur © Getty Images

Saint Lucia

Natuur © Getty Images

Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia

Natuur © Getty Images

San Blas Islands in Panama

Natuur © iStockphoto

Sarek National Park in Zweeds Lapland

Natuur © Getty Images

Natuur © Getty Images

Sequoia National Park in Californië

Lees ook: Dit zijn de mooiste natuurgebieden in Californië

Natuur © Getty Images

Serengeti National Park in Tanzania en Kenia

Natuur © Getty Images

Natuur © Getty Images

Shenandoah National Park in Virginia

Natuur © Getty Images

Simiengebergte in het noorden van Ethiopië

Natuur © Getty Images

Snowdonia National Park in Wales, Groot-Brittannië

Natuur © Getty Images

Socotra, een eiland bij Jemen

Natuur © Getty Images

Hang Son Doong grot in Vietnam

Natuur © Ivo Kruusamagi, Wikicommons

Nationaal park Soomaa in Estland

Natuur © Getty Images

Natuur © Getty Images

Stromboli vulkaan in Italië

Natuur © Getty Images

Natuur © Getty Images

Tafelberg in Zuid-Afrika

Natuur © iStockphoto

Natuur © McKay Savage, Wikicommons

Thingvellir Nationaal Park in IJsland

Natuur © Jakub Frys, Wikicommons

Three Sisters bij Canmore in Alberta, Canada

Natuur © Getty Images

Tongariro National Park in Nieuw-Zeeland

Natuur © Thinkstock

Torres del Paine in Chili

Natuur © Getty Images

Toscane in Italie

Natuur © Secnik, Wikicommons

Triglav Nationaal Park in Slovenië

Natuur © iStockphoto

Twelve Apostles aan de Great Ocean Road in Australië

Natuur © Getty Images

Uluru (Ayers Rock) in Australië

Natuur © Getty Images

Valle de la Luna in Chili

Natuur © Getty Images

Valle de Vinales in Cuba

Natuur © Getty Images

Valley of Fire bij Las Vegas in Nevada

Natuur © Getty Images

Vava'U in Tonga

Natuur © JiriKomarek, Wikicommons

Nationaal Park de Hoge Veluwe

Natuur © Getty Images

Gorges du Verdon in Frankrijk

Natuur © Getty Images

Victoria Falls op de grens tussen Zimbabwe en Zambia

Natuur © Jordan Tourism Board

Wadi Rum in Jordanië

Natuur © Getty Images

Wahiba Sands in Oman

Natuur © Getty Images

Waiotapu Thermal Wonderland in Nieuw-Zeeland

Natuur © iStockphoto

Wanakameer in Nieuw-Zeeland

Natuur © Getty Images

The Wave in Arizona

Natuur © Getty Images

Witte Woestijn in Egypte

Natuur © Getty Images

Whitsunday Islands in Australië

Natuur © iStockphoto

Lake Windemere

Natuur © Getty Images

Wulingyuan in Hunan in China

Natuur © Getty Images

Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, Idaho en Montana

Natuur © Getty Images

Zakynthos in Griekenland

Natuur © Getty Images

Zhangye Danxia Nationaal Geologisch Park in de Chinese provincie Gansu

Natuur © Getty Images

Zion National Park in Utah

