Van Patagonië tot Californië: dit zijn de mooiste landschapsfoto's van 2020

Zojuist zijn de 101 winnaars van de The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 onthuld. De jury moest een keuze maken uit meer dan 3.800 betoverende foto's van de mooiste landschappen in de wereld. Geen simpele taak, maar bij deze prachtige beelden kan je dromen over de tijd dat je er zelf weer heen kan reizen.
Er bestaan verschillende prijzen in deze fotowedstrijd: prijzen voor de mooiste landschapsfoto's, prijzen voor de beste landschapsfotograaf en een aantal 'special awards'. De 101 winnende foto's worden gepubliceerd in een boek dat je via de website van de International Landscape Photographer kan bestellen.
International Landscape Photograph of the Year © Kai Hornung, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Eerste prijs mooiste landschapsfoto van het jaar: Kai Hornung met 'Life Stream', gemaakt in de hooglanden van IJsland.
International Landscape Photograph of the Year © Dipanjan Pal, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Tweede prijs mooiste landschapsfoto van het jaar: Dipanjan Pal met 'Coexistence' gemaakt bij de Lomangnupur berg in het zuiden van IJsland.
International Landscape Photograph of the Year © Chance Allred, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Derde prijs mooiste landschapsfoto van het jaar: Chance Allred met 'Hanksville Utah Sunset' gemaakt in de Amerikaanse staat Utah.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Kelvin Yuen, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Eerste prijs landschapsfotograaf van het jaar: Kelvin Yuen uit Japan Capitol Reef in Utah, VE
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Kelvin Yuen, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Eerste prijs landschapsfotograaf van het jaar: Kelvin Yuen uit Japan 'Magical Night' in Tromsø, Noorwegen
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Kelvin Yuen, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Eerste prijs landschapsfotograaf van het jaar: Kelvin Yuen uit Japan 'Flow' in de Schotse Hooglanden
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Kelvin Yuen, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Eerste prijs landschapsfotograaf van het jaar: Kelvin Yuen uit Japan 'Alien Landscape' in de Dolomieten in Italië
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Joshua Snow, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Tweede prijs landschapsfotograaf van het jaar: Joshua Snow uit de Verenigde Staten 'Interstellar'in de New Mexican badlands, VS
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Joshua Snow, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Tweede prijs landschapsfotograaf van het jaar: Joshua Snow uit de Verenigde Staten 'Odin's Spear' in Laguna Torre, El Chalten in Patagonië, Argentinië
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Joshua Snow, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Tweede prijs landschapsfotograaf van het jaar: Joshua Snow uit de Verenigde Staten 'Beyond' in Mount Ranier National Park, Washington State in de VS
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Joshua Snow, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Tweede prijs landschapsfotograaf van het jaar: Joshua Snow uit de Verenigde Staten 'Heart of the Dragon' in Oregon, VS
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © IsabellaTabacchi, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Tweede prijs landschapsfotograaf van het jaar: IsabellaTabacchi uit Italië 'The life and the Volcano' in Kamchatka, Rusland
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © IsabellaTabacchi, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Tweede prijs landschapsfotograaf van het jaar: IsabellaTabacchi uit Italië 'The roots of Eternity': de Matterhorn gezien vanaf de Grindjisee in Zermatt, Zwitserland
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © IsabellaTabacchi, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Tweede prijs landschapsfotograaf van het jaar: IsabellaTabacchi uit Italië 'Bowel of the Earth': lavaformations van de laatste uitbarsting van de Tolbachik vulkaan in Kamchatka, Rusland
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © IsabellaTabacchi, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Tweede prijs landschapsfotograaf van het jaar: Isabella Tabacchi uit Italië 'Nocturnal Souls' in Deadvlei, Namib-Naukluft National Park, Namibië
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Gheorghe Popa, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Special Awards: Amazing Aerial Award: Gheorghe Popa uit Roemenië met 'Yin and Yang' gemaakt bij het Cuejdel meer in Roemenië.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Grant Galbraith, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Special Awards: Dark and Moody Award: Grant Galbraith uit Australië met 'Primordial Echoes' in Morton National Park in Australië
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Evan Will, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Special Awards: Incredible Horizon Award: Evan Will met 'Ibex Dunes', gemaakt in Death Valley National Park, Californië
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Himadri Bhuyan, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Special Awards: Night Sky Award: Himadri Bhuyan met 'Spinning Time' in Sohra, Mehgalaya, India
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Hong Jen Chiang, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
Special Awards: Snow&Ice Award: Hong Jen Chiang uit Taiwan met deze foto gemaakt in Stetind, Nordland in het noorden van Noorwegen.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Gary Hunter met 'Winter's Desolation' gemaakt in Yellowstone National Park in de VS
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Miller Yao met 'Secret Valley' gemaakt op Java in Indonesie
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Miller Yao, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Miller Yao met 'Jurassic World' gemaakt bij de Bromo vulkaan op Java in Indonesie.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Miller Yao, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Miller Yao met 'Moon goes down' gemaakt bij de Ijen vulkaan op Java, Indonesie
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Andrew Baruffi, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Andrew Baruffi met 'Special' in Zion National Pak in Utah, VS
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Nick Green, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Nick Green met 'The Standoff' gemaakt in Dartmoor National Park in het Verenigd Koninkrijk
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Jim Hildreth, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Jim Hildreth met 'Morning Majesty' bij Mount Diablo in Californie
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Nicolas Raspiengeas, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Nicolas Raspiengeas met 'The Matrix' gemaakt bij Akkajaure Lake, Storasjofallets National park in Zweden.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Henry Wu Liu, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Henry Wu Liu met 'Patagonia Fall Colors'.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Frederic Couzinier, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Frederic Couzinier met 'Chaos over Kansas' gemaakt iin Winona, Kansas
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Daniela Tommasi, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Daniela Tommasi met 'Nature's Palette', gemaakt in Shark Bay World Heritage Area, Western Australia
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Chance Allred, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Chance Allred met 'Factory Butte Sunrise Pano' in Utah
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Chance Allred, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Chance Allred met 'Factory Butte' in Utah
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Chance Allred, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Chance Allred met 'The Mighty Five and Neowise' in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Peter Coskun, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Peter Coskun met 'Canyon Visions' in Paria Canyon Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness, Utah
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Kevin Krautgartner, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Kevin Krautgartner met 'In Full Bloom' in Nederland
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Zhu Xiao, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Zhu Xiao met 'Northern Forest' gemaakt op de Kola Peninsula in Rusland.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Chung Hu, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Chung Hu met 'Frozen Wave' gemaakt in de Canadese Rockies
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Zhu Xiao, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Zhu Xiao met 'Red Dune Night' gemaakt in Sossusvlei, Namibie
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Felix Roser, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Felix Roser met 'Hide & Seek' gemaakt bij Little Tipsoo Lake, Cascade Mountain Range, VS
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Felix Roser, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Felix Roser met 'Moon Surface', gemaakt in White Pocket in Arizona
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Gergo Rugli, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Gergo Rugli met 'Foehn' gemaakt in Kiama, Australie
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Gergo Rugli, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Gergo Rugli met 'Nereus' in Kiama, Australie
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Laurent Lacroix, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Laurent Lacroix met 'Manhattan' gemaakt in New Mexico, VS
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Mauro Cirigliano, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Mauro Cirigliano met 'Planet Earth' gemaakt in Tre Cime di Lavaredo, Dolomieten, Italie
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Carolyn Cheng, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Carolyn Cheng met 'Slash' gemaakt in IJsland
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Armand Sarlangue, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Armand Sarlangue met 'Secret Path', gemaakt in Capitol Reef in Utah
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Michael Hindman, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Michael Hindman met 'To Infinity and Beyond', gemaakt in de Santa Cruz Mountains in Californie.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Ben Home, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Ben Home met 'Winter's Path' gemaakt in Zion National Park in Utah.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Ben Home, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Ben Home met 'Coyote Twilight' gemaakt in Death Valley National Park in Californie.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Gheorghe Popa, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Gheorghe Popa met 'Burning Feathers' gemaakt in Geamana, Apuseni bergen in Roemenie.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Shashank Khanna, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Shashank Khanna met 'Sprout' gemaakt in Fremont, Bay Area, Californie
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Mieke Boynton, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Mieke Boynton met 'Falling Softly' gemaakt in Buckland Valley, Victoria, Australie.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Roksolyana Hilevych, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Roksolyana Hilevych met 'Window to the Past', gemaakt in Pollino National Park, Calabria, Italie
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Roksolyana Hilevych, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Roksolyana Hilevych met 'Alpine Wellness' gemaakt in Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, Frankrijk
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Franz Morzo, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Franz Morzo met 'Laguna Amarga' in Torres del Paine in Patagonie, Chili
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Vikki Macleod, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Vikki Macleod met 'Isolation (Dressed in White)' in Jasper National Park in Canada.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Vikki Macleod, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Vikki Macleod met 'Tangled Love' gemaakt op de Icefields Parkway, Alberta, Canada.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Roksolyana Hilevych, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Roksolyana Hilevych met 'Pray for Earth' gemaakt op de Lofoten eilanden in Noorwegen.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Gianluca Gianferrari, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Gianluca Gianferrari met 'Watercolor Birches' bij de Po rivier in Italie.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Craig McGowan, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Craig McGowan met 'Fjord Heat' gemaakt in Northeast Greenland National Park.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Ignacio Palacios, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Ignacio Palacios met 'The Heart' in Rio Negro, Brazilie.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Ignacio Palacios, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Ignacio Palacios met 'Rio Negro Aerial'
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Samuel Markham, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Samuel Markham met 'Intensity', gemaakt in Parma Creek Nature Reserve, Yerriyong, Australie.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Yuekai Du, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Yuekai Du met 'Jurassic', gemaakt in Torres del Paine National Park, Chili
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Yuekai Du, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Yuekai Du met 'Grand Banquet' in Torres del Paine National Park, Chili
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Yuekai Du, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Yuekai Du met 'Oreo' in Monte Fitz Roy, Argentinie
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Nikhil Nagane, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Nikhil Nagane met 'First Light in the Adirondacks' in New York, VS
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Nikhil Nagane, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Nikhil Nagane met 'Pastel Waves' in Death Valley National Park, Californie, VS
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Aytek Cetin, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Aytek Cetin met 'Nick of Time' in Cappadocie, Turkije
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Tony Wang, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Tony Wang met 'Light of Snow' op Senja Island in Noorwegen.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Tony Wang, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Tony Wang met 'Treasure of Badain Jaran Desert', gemaakt in de Badain Jaran woestijn in Binnen-Mongolië.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Nate Merz, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Nate Merz met 'Finding a Way' in Gochang, Zuid-Korea.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © David Swindler, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: David Swindler met 'Lightning Rainbow', gemaakt in het zuiden van Arizona.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © David Swindler, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: David Swindler met 'Moonlit Spire' in de woestijn in Utah.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © David Swindler, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: David Swindler met 'Larch Delight' in Enchantment Lakes, Washington, VS
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Marek Biegalski, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Marek Biegalski met 'Route 66 North' in het zuiden van IJsland.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Klaus Axelsen, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Klaus Axelsen met 'Artwork of Nature' in Mo i Rana, Nordland, Noorwegen
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Klaus Axelsen, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Klaus Axelsen met 'Blue Hour Scenery' in Lyngen Alpen in Troms, Noorwegen.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Amarate Tansawet, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Amarate Tansawet met 'Winter Breeze' bij Mount Fuji in Japan.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Wayne Suggs, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Wayne Suggs met 'The Guardian' in New Mexico, VS
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Wayne Suggs, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Wayne Suggs met 'Spring Symphony' in Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument, New Mexico, VS
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Christopher Anderson, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Christopher Anderson met 'Evening Reflection' in Iceberg Alley Scoresby Sund, Groenland.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Atanu Bandyopadhyay , The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Atanu Bandyopadhyay met 'Demise of the Moon'
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Zhengdong Kuai, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Zhengdong Kuai met 'Autumn' in Samuel Boardman Scenic Corridor, Oregon, VS
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Paolo Crocetta, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Paolo Crocetta met 'Agricultural Art' in Val di Non, Trentino Altro Adige, Noord-Italie
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Jay Slupesky, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Jay Slupesky met 'Planet X' in Bend, Oregon, VS
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Nick Schmid, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Nick Schmid met 'Land of Dreaming' in Hirzel, Kanton Zürich in Zwitserland
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Alexander Lauterbach, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Alexander Lauterbach met 'Hintersee on Fire' in Berchtesgaden National Park, Duitsland
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Leslie Gleim, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Leslie Gleim met 'Life of the Land' in Pu'u O'o, Volcano Park, Hawaii
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Jingshu Zhu, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Jingshu Zhu met 'Big Wave' in Bermagui, New South Wales, Australie
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Nathan Klein, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Nathan Klein met 'Bi-partisan' gemaakt in Death Valley National Park in Californie
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Sergey Aleshchenko, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Sergey Aleshchenko met 'Coast of New Zealand': Motukiekie Beach in Nieuw-Zeeland
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Larryn Rae, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Larryn Rae met 'Aoraki Storm' bij Aoraki / Mount Cook in Nieuw-Zeeland
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Jim Picot, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Jim Picot met 'First Light' in Merriwah, New South Wales, Australie
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Chandra Bong, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Chandra Bong met 'One Tree' in Cuttagee, New South Wales, Australie
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Paul Hoelen, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Paul Hoelen met 'Ancient Layers' in Tiwi Islands, Northern Territory, Australie
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Paul Hoelen, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Paul Hoelen met 'Altered Lands' in Central California
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Veronica Arcelus Martinez, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Veronica Arcelus Martinez met 'Aspen Reverie' in Boulder, Utah
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Tony Hewitt, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Tony Hewitt met 'Grand Canyon'
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Simon Xu, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Simon Xu met 'Canyon Grandeur' in Altay, Xinjing, China
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Simon Xu, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Simon Xu met 'Valley of Magic' in de Sierra Nevada in Californie
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © Ivan Miljak, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: Ivan Miljak met 'El Bufadero' op Tenerife, Spanje
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 © David G. Jones, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
The Top 101 Photographs: David G. Jones met 'Mortimers Tree' in Mortimer Forest, Shropshire, Engeland