Deze plaatsen zijn verkozen tot de 'Beste Europese bestemmingen'

De winnaars van de 'European Best Destinations' zijn bekend. Dit zijn volgens meer dan 600.000 Europeanen de beste plaatsen in Europa om in 2020 te bezoeken.

. © GF

De website European Best Destinations, zet zich in voor het bevorderen van toerisme in Europa. Ieder jaar organiseren ze een verkiezing waarbij mensen hun stem kunnen uitbrengen voor de beste Europese bestemmingen. Dit jaar brachten meer dan 600.000 mensen hun stem uit, dat zijn er honderdduizend meer dan vorig jaar.

Opnieuw haalt een Belgische stad de lijst. Vorig jaar was dat Dinant op de elfde plaats. Dit jaar staat Namen zelfs op de zevende plaats.

Colmar © Matthieu Cadiou

Colmar

Colmar © Matthieu Cadiou

Colmar

Colmar © Matthieu Cadiou

Colmar

Colmar © Matthieu Cadiou

Colmar

Colmar © Matthieu Cadiou

Colmar

Colmar © Matthieu Cadiou

Colmar

Colmar © Matthieu Cadiou

Colmar

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

2. Athene in Griekenland

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Athene

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Athene

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

3. Tbilisi in Georgië

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Tbilisi

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Tbilisi

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

4. Wenen in Oostenrijk

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Wenen

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Wenen

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

5. Cascais in Portugal

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Cascais

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Cascais

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

6. Sibiu in Roemenië

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Sibiu

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Sibiu

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

7. Namen in België

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Namen

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Namen

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

8. Rijeka in Kroatië

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Rijeka

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Rijeka

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

9. Parijs in Frankrijk

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Parijs

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Parijs

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

10. Bydgoszcz in Polen

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Bydgoszcz

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Bydgoszcz

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

11. Rome in Italië

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Rome

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Rome

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

12. Heviz in Hongarije

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Heviz

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Heviz

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

13. Cork in Ierland

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Cork

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Cork

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

14. Rochefort Océan in Frankrijk

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Rochefort Océan

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Rochefort Océan

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

15. Menorca in Spanje

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Menorca

European Best Destinations © Getty Images

Menorca