In beeld: de vreemdste rotsformaties in de wereld
Zo bijzonder kunnen mensen het niet maken: deze in de loop van miljoenen jaren door wind, regen en erosie gevormde rotsformaties in de vorm van een olifant, sfinx, paddenstoel of kathedraal.
Antelope Canyon in Arizona
Torcal de Antequera in Spanje
Árbol de Piedra in het Eduardo Avaroa Andes Fauna Nationaal Reservaat in Bolivia.
Delicate Arch in Arches National Park in Utah
Ball's Pyramid op Lord Howe Island in Australië
Belogradchik in Bulgarije
Brimham Rocks in Yorkshire, Verenigd Koninkrijk
Bucegi Sphinx in Roemenië
Bungle Bungle Range in Purnululu National Parkin Australië
Camel Rock in New Mexico, VS
As Catedrais (Cathedral Beach) in Galicië in Spanje
Cathedral Cove in Nieuw-Zeeland
Chimney Rock State Park in Nebraska
Chiricahua National Monument in Arizona, VS
Chocolat Hills in de Filippijnen
Zhangye Danxia Nationaal Geologisch Park in de Chinese provincie Gansu
Devils Marbles Conservation Reserve in Australië
Domes de Fabedougou in Burkina Faso
Drangarnir bij de Faeröer eilanden
Dun Briste in Knockaun in Ierland
Elephant Rock in het Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada
Externsteine in Duitsland
Flinders Chase National Park op Kangaroo Island in Australië
Flowerpot Island in Fathom Five National Marine Park in Ontario, Canada
Giant's Causeway in Noord-Ierland
Haystock Rock bij Cannon Beach in Oregon
Hobgoblin's Playground in Little Finland in Nevada
Kannestein in het Oppedal in Noorwegen
Kicker Rock bij de Galapagos eilanden
Ko Tapu in Ao Phang Nga Bay National Park in Thailand.
Gouden Rots in Kyaiktiyo in Myanmar.
Manpupuner in het Oeralgebergte in Rusland
Mother and Child Balancing in de Matobo Hills in Zimbabwe
Moeraki Boulders in Nieuw-Zeeland
Monument Rocks in Kansas, VS.
Monument Valley in Arizona en Utah
Moon Hill in Guangxi in China
Nanya Peculiar Rocks in Taiwan
Old Harry Rocks in Dorset, Verenigd Koninkrijk
Old Man of Hay bij Orkney in Schotland
Painted Cliffs in Tasmanië, Australië
Pedra da Gávea in het Tijuca in Brazilië
Percé Rock aan de punt van het Gaspé-schiereiland in Québec, Canada
The Pinnacles in Nambung National Park, Australië
Preikestolen boven de Lysefjord in Noorwegen
Reflection Canyon in Glen Canyon in Utah en Arizona
Sail Rock in Krasnodar Krai in Rusland
Santa Maria Regla in Hidalgo in Mexico
Scotts Bluff National Monument in Nebraska
Chamarel Seven Colored Earth Geopark in Mauritius
Split Apple Rock in het Abel Tasman National Park in Nieuw-Zeeland
Stone Forest bij Shilin in China
Tadrart Acacusin in Libië
Pura Tanah Lot in Bali, Indonesië
Three Sisters in de Blue Mountains in New South Wales, Australië
Torghatten in Nordland, Noorwegen
Torres del Paine in Patagonië
Tsingy Rouge in Madagaskar
Turtle Rock in Gorkhi-Terelj National Park in Mongolië
Twelve Apostles in Australië
Uluru (Ayers Rock) in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in AUstralië
Valle de Luna in Argentinië
Valle de la Luna in Chili
Wave Rock in Western Australia
Zhangjiajie National Park in China