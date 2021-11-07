In beeld: de vreemdste rotsformaties in de wereld

Zo bijzonder kunnen mensen het niet maken: deze in de loop van miljoenen jaren door wind, regen en erosie gevormde rotsformaties in de vorm van een olifant, sfinx, paddenstoel of kathedraal.

Elephant Rock

Rotsen © Getty Images

Antelope Canyon in Arizona

Rotsen © Getty Images

Torcal de Antequera in Spanje

Rotsen © Getty Images

Árbol de Piedra in het Eduardo Avaroa Andes Fauna Nationaal Reservaat in Bolivia.

Rotsen © Getty Images

Delicate Arch in Arches National Park in Utah

Rotsen © Getty Images

Ball's Pyramid op Lord Howe Island in Australië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Belogradchik in Bulgarije

Rotsen © Getty Images

Ben Amera in Mauritius

Rotsen © Getty Images

Brimham Rocks in Yorkshire, Verenigd Koninkrijk

Rotsen © Getty Images

Bryce Canyon in Utah, VS

Rotsen © Getty Images

Bucegi Sphinx in Roemenië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Bungle Bungle Range in Purnululu National Parkin Australië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Camel Rock in New Mexico, VS

Rotsen © Getty Images

Cappadocië in Turkije

Rotsen © Getty Images

As Catedrais (Cathedral Beach) in Galicië in Spanje

Rotsen © Getty Images

Cathedral Cove in Nieuw-Zeeland

Rotsen © Getty Images

Chimney Rock State Park in Nebraska

Rotsen © Getty Images

Chiricahua National Monument in Arizona, VS

Rotsen © Getty Images

Chocolat Hills in de Filippijnen

Rotsen © Getty Images

Zhangye Danxia Nationaal Geologisch Park in de Chinese provincie Gansu

Rotsen © Getty Images

Devils Marbles Conservation Reserve in Australië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Devil's Tower in Wyoming

Rotsen © Getty Images

Domes de Fabedougou in Burkina Faso

Rotsen © Getty Images

Drangarnir bij de Faeröer eilanden

Rotsen © Getty Images

Dun Briste in Knockaun in Ierland

Rotsen © Getty Images

Elephant Rock in het Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada

Rotsen © Getty Images

Ennedimassief in Tsjaad

Rotsen © Getty Images

Étretat in Frankrijk

Rotsen © Getty Images

Externsteine in Duitsland

Rotsen © Getty Images

Flinders Chase National Park op Kangaroo Island in Australië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Flowerpot Island in Fathom Five National Marine Park in Ontario, Canada

Rotsen © Getty Images

Giant's Causeway in Noord-Ierland

Rotsen © Getty Images

Haystock Rock bij Cannon Beach in Oregon

Rotsen © Getty Images

Hobgoblin's Playground in Little Finland in Nevada

Rotsen © Getty Images

Hvitserkur in IJsland

Rotsen © Getty Images

Kannestein in het Oppedal in Noorwegen

Rotsen © Getty Images

Katshi pilaar in Georgië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Kiama in Australië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Kicker Rock bij de Galapagos eilanden

Rotsen © Getty Images

Ko Tapu in Ao Phang Nga Bay National Park in Thailand.

Rotsen © Getty Images

Gouden Rots in Kyaiktiyo in Myanmar.

Rotsen © Getty Images

Manpupuner in het Oeralgebergte in Rusland

Rotsen © Getty Images

Mother and Child Balancing in de Matobo Hills in Zimbabwe

Rotsen © Getty Images

Meteora in Griekenland.

Rotsen © Getty Images

Mexican Hat in Utah

Rotsen © Getty Images

Moeraki Boulders in Nieuw-Zeeland

Rotsen © Getty Images

Mono Lake in Californië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Monument Rocks in Kansas, VS.

Rotsen © Getty Images

Monument Valley in Arizona en Utah

Rotsen © Getty Images

Moon Hill in Guangxi in China

Rotsen © Getty Images

Nanya Peculiar Rocks in Taiwan

Rotsen © Getty Images

Old Harry Rocks in Dorset, Verenigd Koninkrijk

Rotsen © Getty Images

Old Man of Hay bij Orkney in Schotland

Rotsen © Getty Images

Painted Cliffs in Tasmanië, Australië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Pedra da Gávea in het Tijuca in Brazilië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Percé Rock aan de punt van het Gaspé-schiereiland in Québec, Canada

Rotsen © Getty Images

The Pinnacles in Nambung National Park, Australië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Preikestolen boven de Lysefjord in Noorwegen

Rotsen © Getty Images

Raouché in Libanon

Rotsen © Getty Images

Reflection Canyon in Glen Canyon in Utah en Arizona

Rotsen © Getty Images

Sail Rock in Krasnodar Krai in Rusland

Rotsen © Getty Images

Santa Maria Regla in Hidalgo in Mexico

Rotsen © Getty Images

Scotts Bluff National Monument in Nebraska

Rotsen © Getty Images

Chamarel Seven Colored Earth Geopark in Mauritius

Rotsen © Getty Images

Sigiriya in Sri Lanka

Rotsen © Getty Images

Split Apple Rock in het Abel Tasman National Park in Nieuw-Zeeland

Rotsen © Getty Images

Stone Forest bij Shilin in China

Rotsen © Getty Images

Strombolicchio in Italië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Svartifoss in IJsland

Rotsen © Getty Images

Tadrart Acacusin in Libië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Pura Tanah Lot in Bali, Indonesië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Three Sisters in de Blue Mountains in New South Wales, Australië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Torghatten in Nordland, Noorwegen

Rotsen © Getty Images

Torres del Paine in Patagonië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Trolltunga in Noorwegen

Rotsen © Getty Images

Tsingy Rouge in Madagaskar

Rotsen © Getty Images

Turtle Rock in Gorkhi-Terelj National Park in Mongolië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Twelve Apostles in Australië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Uluru (Ayers Rock) in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in AUstralië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Valle de Luna in Argentinië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Valle de la Luna in Chili

Rotsen © Getty Images

Wadi Rum in Jordanië

Rotsen © Getty Images

Wave Rock in Arizona

Rotsen © Getty Images

Wave Rock in Western Australia

Rotsen © Getty Images

White Desert in Egypte

Rotsen © Getty Images

Yehliu Geopark in Taiwan

Rotsen © Getty Images

Zhangjiajie National Park in China