De winnaars van de grootste fotowedstrijd voor panoramafoto's, de Epson International Pano Awards, zijn bekend. Geniet van deze schitterende landschapsfoto's van de natuur in de hele wereld.

De Epson International Pano Awards werden dit jaar voor de tiende keer uitgereikt. Ieder jaar dingen meer fotografen - zowel professionals als amateurs - mee naar de hoofdprijs. 1258 fotografen uit 72 landen stuurden in totaal 4912 foto's in. Een moeilijke taak voor de jury. Zij kozen dit jaar de Australistische fotografe Mieke Boynton uit tot winnares. Met haar foto van gevlochten rivieren in het zuiden van IJsland veroverde zij de algemene hoofdprijs. Zij is de eerste vrouw die deze prijs in wacht sleept.

Bij de amateurfotografen werd de Spanjaard Carlos F. Turienzo met een foto van een waterval op de Noorse eilanden Lofoten uitgeroepen tot winnaar.

Dragonfire, Braided Rivers Of Southern Iceland © Mieke Boynton, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com

Amateurfotografen

