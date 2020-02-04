In beeld: de kanshebbers op de 'Bird Photographer of the Year' titel

Van een dwergplevier die strijdt met een worm tot drie jonge Chinese woudaapjes: deze prachtige foto's vormen maken kans om de 'Bird Photographer of the Year'-wedstijd te winnen.

. © Bird Photographer of the Year

De jury had dit jaar een harde dobber aan het selecteren van de foto's die een plaatsje krijgen op de shorlist van de Bird Photographer of the Year-wedstrijd. Ze moesten 15.000 foto's afkomstig uit zestig landen bekijken en de mooiste eruit pikken. Uit deze shortlist worden dan in augustus de winnaars bekendgemaakt.

Prijzen zijn er uiteindelijk te verdelen in twaalf categorieën: Beste portret, Vogels in de natuur, Oog voor detail, Vogelgedrag, Vogels in de lucht, Tuin- en stadsvogels, Creatieve foto's, Zart-wit, Beste portfolio, Inspirerende ontmoetingen, Conservation Documentary award en de Jonge vogelfotograaf van het jaar.

Lees ook:

Dit zijn de beste plaatsen in Europa om vogels te kijken

Zo leer je vogels observeren

Bird Photographer of the Year © Liz Cutting/Bird Photographer of the Year

Gentoo Penguin Rushes Ashore (Ezelspinguïn)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Jari Peltomäki/Bird Photographer of the Year

Golden Autumn Colours (Gouden arend)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Pavel Chekanov/Bird Photographer of the Year

Burning (Witte ooievaar)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Renato Granieri/Bird Photographer of the Year

Raider in the Storm (Ezelspinguïn)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Matthew Filosa/Bird Photographer of the Year

Sneezing Plover (Dwergplevier)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Guang Hua Chen/Bird Photographer of the Year

Grote zilverreiger

Bird Photographer of the Year © Matthew Filosa/Bird Photographer of the Year

Plover Vs Worm (Dwergplevier)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Andy Rouse/Bird Photographer of the Year

Ivoormeeuw

Bird Photographer of the Year © Brad James, Bird Photographer of the Year

Savannah Calling (Savannahgors)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Deliang Tong, Bird Photographer of the Year

Yellow Youngsters (Chinese woudaap)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Gary Zeng, Bird Photographer of the Year

Bonte dwergvalk

Bird Photographer of the Year © Marco Valentini/Bird Photographer of the Year

The Third Wheel (Meerkoet)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Ben Andrew/Bird Photographer of the Year

All the Fun of the Fair (Spreeuw)

Bird Photographer of the Year © John Evans, Bird Photographer of the Year

Displaying (Jan-van-gent)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Joshua Galicki/Bird Photographer of the Year

Peek-a-boo (Amerikaanse woudaap)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Manuel Enrique González Carmona, Bird Photographer of the Year

Jan-van-gent

Bird Photographer of the Year © Matthew Filosa/Bird Photographer of the Year

Tongue in Cheek? (Bruine pelikaan)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Credit: Barry Carter/Bird Photographer of the Year

Changing Diet (Baardman)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Vlado Pirsa/Bird Photographer of the Year

Take-off (Buizerd)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Tomasz Szpila, Bird Photographer of the Year

Brahmaanse steenuil

Bird Photographer of the Year © Simon Roy/Bird Photographer of the Year

Singing the Blues (Winterkoning)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Gideon Knight/Bird Photographer of the Year

Night Watch (Zwarte kraai)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Vittorio Ricci/Bird Photographer of the Year

The Wave (Afrikaanse zwarte scholekster)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Richard Packwood/Bird Photographer of the Year

Dipper behind the fall (waterspreeuw)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Peter Bartholomew/Bird Photographer of the Year

Camouflage (Grote bonte specht)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Andreas Hemb/Bird Photographer of the Year

Heron Dance (Blauwe reiger)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Georgina Steytler/Bird Photographer of the Year

Shoo! (Fuut)

Bird Photographer of the Year © Ali Kabas/Bird Photographer of the Year

Oasis (Flamingo's)