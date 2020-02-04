In beeld: de kanshebbers op de 'Bird Photographer of the Year' titel

De jury had dit jaar een harde dobber aan het selecteren van de foto's die een plaatsje krijgen op de shorlist van de Bird Photographer of the Year-wedstrijd. Ze moesten 15.000 foto's afkomstig uit zestig landen bekijken en de mooiste eruit pikken. Uit deze shortlist worden dan in augustus de winnaars bekendgemaakt.

Prijzen zijn er uiteindelijk te verdelen in twaalf categorieën: Beste portret, Vogels in de natuur, Oog voor detail, Vogelgedrag, Vogels in de lucht, Tuin- en stadsvogels, Creatieve foto's, Zart-wit, Beste portfolio, Inspirerende ontmoetingen, Conservation Documentary award en de Jonge vogelfotograaf van het jaar.

Bird Photographer of the Year © Liz Cutting/Bird Photographer of the Year Gentoo Penguin Rushes Ashore (Ezelspinguïn)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Jari Peltomäki/Bird Photographer of the Year Golden Autumn Colours (Gouden arend)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Pavel Chekanov/Bird Photographer of the Year Burning (Witte ooievaar)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Renato Granieri/Bird Photographer of the Year Raider in the Storm (Ezelspinguïn)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Matthew Filosa/Bird Photographer of the Year Sneezing Plover (Dwergplevier)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Guang Hua Chen/Bird Photographer of the Year Grote zilverreiger







Bird Photographer of the Year © Matthew Filosa/Bird Photographer of the Year Plover Vs Worm (Dwergplevier)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Andy Rouse/Bird Photographer of the Year Ivoormeeuw







Bird Photographer of the Year © Brad James, Bird Photographer of the Year Savannah Calling (Savannahgors)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Deliang Tong, Bird Photographer of the Year Yellow Youngsters (Chinese woudaap)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Gary Zeng, Bird Photographer of the Year Bonte dwergvalk







Bird Photographer of the Year © Marco Valentini/Bird Photographer of the Year The Third Wheel (Meerkoet)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Ben Andrew/Bird Photographer of the Year All the Fun of the Fair (Spreeuw)







Bird Photographer of the Year © John Evans, Bird Photographer of the Year Displaying (Jan-van-gent)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Joshua Galicki/Bird Photographer of the Year Peek-a-boo (Amerikaanse woudaap)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Manuel Enrique González Carmona, Bird Photographer of the Year Jan-van-gent







Bird Photographer of the Year © Matthew Filosa/Bird Photographer of the Year Tongue in Cheek? (Bruine pelikaan)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Credit: Barry Carter/Bird Photographer of the Year Changing Diet (Baardman)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Vlado Pirsa/Bird Photographer of the Year Take-off (Buizerd)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Tomasz Szpila, Bird Photographer of the Year Brahmaanse steenuil







Bird Photographer of the Year © Simon Roy/Bird Photographer of the Year Singing the Blues (Winterkoning)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Gideon Knight/Bird Photographer of the Year Night Watch (Zwarte kraai)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Vittorio Ricci/Bird Photographer of the Year The Wave (Afrikaanse zwarte scholekster)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Richard Packwood/Bird Photographer of the Year Dipper behind the fall (waterspreeuw)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Peter Bartholomew/Bird Photographer of the Year Camouflage (Grote bonte specht)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Andreas Hemb/Bird Photographer of the Year Heron Dance (Blauwe reiger)







Bird Photographer of the Year © Georgina Steytler/Bird Photographer of the Year Shoo! (Fuut)