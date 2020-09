View this post on Instagram

I would like to profoundly thank Monsieur Arnault @LVMH, Pietro Beccari, Serge Brunschwig and Silvia Venturini Fendi @silviaventurinifendi for this incredible opportunity. Working across two such prestigious houses is a true honour as a designer and to be able to join the house of @FENDI as well as continuing my work at @Dior Men’s is a huge privilege. Photography by @brett_lloyd