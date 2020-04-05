Zo mooi is Azië

Het Aziatische continent is groot en ongelofelijk veelzijdig: de hoogste bergen ter wereld, eeuwenoude tempels, kloosters en moskeeën, verstilde woestijnen en moderne wereldsteden: maak kennis met alle aspecten van Azië.

Detail of decorated gateway. Amber fort. Jaipur India © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Afghanistan: Kunar © Spc. Amber Leach (U.S. Armed Forces), Wikicommons

Afghanistan: Farsi © WO2 Fiona Stapley/MOD, Wikicommons

Afghanistan: Hindu Kush © iStockphoto

Afghanistan: Band-e-Amir © USAid, Wikicommons

Armenië: Khor Virap © Diego Delso, Wikicommons

Armenië: Tatev © iStockphoto

Armenië: Zorats Karer © iStockphoto

Azerbeidzjan: Buduq © Vago, Wikicommons

Azerbeidzjan: Shamakhi © Diego Delso, Wikicommons

Azerbeidzjan: Shahdag © Kupr31, Wikicommons

Bahrein: Bahrein Fort © Martin Falbisoner, Wikicommons

Bahrein: Manama © iStockphoto

Bangladesh: Bichanakandi © iStockphoto

Bangladesh: Dhaka © iStockphoto

Bangladesh: Zestig Koepel Moskee © iStockphoto

Bhutan © iStockphoto

Bhutan: Nagang © iStockphoto

Bhutan © iStockphoto

Bhutan: Tijgersnest © iStockphoto

Brunei: Omar Ali Saifuddien Masjid moskee © iStockphoto

Brunei: Omar Ali Saifuddien Masjid moskee © iStockphoto

Brunei: Tasek Merimbun © iStockphoto

Cambodja © iStockphoto

Cambodja: Angkor Wat © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cambodja © iStockphoto

China: Guilin © Jialiang Gao, www.peace-on-earth.org, Wikicommons

China: Grote Muur © Getty Images/iStockphoto

China: Shanghai © Getty Images/iStockphoto

China: Yunnan © Jialiang Gao, www.peace-on-earth.org

Cyprus: Karpaz regio © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cyprus: Kyrenia © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cyprus: Paphos © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Filippijnen: Chocolate Hills © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Filippijnen: Loboc op Bohol island © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Filippijnen: rijstterrassen in Luzon © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgie: Katskhi © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgie: Tbilisi © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgie: Ushguli aan de voet van de Shkhara berg © Getty Images/iStockphoto

India: Goa © Getty Images/iStockphoto

India: Jaipur © Getty Images/iStockphoto

India: Mehrangarh fort in Jodhpur, Rajasthan © Getty Images/iStockphoto

India: Kedernath tempel © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indonesie: Gunung Rinjani vulkaan op Lombok © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indonesie : Pura Ulun Danu Bratan op Bali © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indonesie: Jatiluwih rijstterrassen op Bali © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indonesie: Borobudur in Yogyakarta © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Irak: Hayat moskee © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Irak: Razazza meer © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Irak: Babylon in Hillah © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iran: Abyaneh © Diego Delso, Wikicommons

Iran: Aran va Bidgol moskee © Getty Images

Iran: Shiraz © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iran: Teheran © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Israel: Jaffa © Getty Images

Israel: Jeruzalm © Getty Images

Israel: Mar Saba klooster © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Israel: Masada fort © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Japan: rijstterrassen in Maruyama-Senmaida, Kumano © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Japan: Shirakawa Go © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Japan: Kyoto © Getty Images

Jemen: Sanaa © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jemen: Socotra © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jordanie: Wadi-Rum © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jordanie: Al Deir klooster in Petra © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jordanie: Jerash © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kazakhstan: Tien Shan bergen © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kazakhstan: Sairan reservoir in Almaty © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kazakhstan: orthodoxe kerk in Almaty © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kirgizië © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kirgizië: Jeti-Oguz bergen © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kirgizië: Karakol © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Koeweit © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Koeweit © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Laos: Nong Khiaw © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Laos: Wat Xieng Thong in Luang Prabang © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Laos © Basile Morin, Wikicommons

Libanon: Baalbek © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Libanon: Mohammad al Amin moskee in Beirut © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Libanon: Harissa bergen © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Malediven © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Malediven © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maleisie: Niah National Park in Sarawak © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maleisie: boeddhistische tempel in Kek Lok Si in Penang © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maleisie © iStockphoto

Mongolie: Ukok © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mongolie: Ukok © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mongolie © Marcin Konsek, Wikicommons

Myanmar: Bagan © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Myanmar: U-Bein brug boven Taungthaman meer in Mandalay © Getty Images

Myanmar: Inle meer © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nepal: Machhapuchhre rijstterrassen © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nepal: Jaks in Dolpo, Nankhang vallei © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nepal: Dhaulagiri Himal © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Noord-Korea © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Noord-Korea: Pyongyang © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oezbekistan: Kalyan Minaret en Moskee, Bukhara © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oezbekistan: Tien Shan © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oman © Philipp Weigell, Wikicommons

Oman © Richard Bartz, Wikicommons

Pakistan: Kachura meer in Skardu © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pakistan: Wazir Khan moskee in Lahore © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pakistan © Alllexxxis, Wikicommons

Palestina: St. George klooster © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Palestina: Mar Saba klooster © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Qatar: Doha © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Qatar: Al Zubara fort © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rusland: Baikal meer © Sergey Pesterev / Wikimedia Commons

Rusland: Kyzyl © Wikicommons

Rusland: Ozhogino © Wikicommons

Rusland: Tuva © Wikicommons

Saoedi-Arabië: Mekka © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Saoedi-Arabië © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Singapore: Gardens by the Bay © Getty Images

Singapore: Masjid Sultan moskee © Getty Images

Singapore © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sri Lanka: Sigiriya © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sri Lanka: Avukana Boeddhabeeld © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sri Lanka: Nuwara Eliya © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sri Lanka: Weligama © Getty Images

Taiwan: Jiufen © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tadzjikistan: Iskanderkul meer © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tadzjikistan: Hulbuk fort © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thailand: Chiang Mai © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thailand: Khao Sam Roi Yot © BerryJ, Wikicommons

Thailand: Phuket © Diego Delso, Wikicommons

Oost-Timor: Lospalos © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oost-Timor © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Turkije: Cappadocie © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Turkije: Blue Lagoon in Oludeniz © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Turkije: Efeze © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Turkmenistan: 'Door to Hell', Derweze © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Turkmenistan: Ashkhabad © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Verenigde Arabische Emiraten: Burj Khalifa in Dubai © Getty Images

Verenigde Arabische Emiraten: Sheikh Zayed moskee in Abu Dhabi © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Verenigde Arabische Emiraten: woestijn in Abu Dhabi © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vietnam: MuCangChai © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vietnam: Halong Baai © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vietnam © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Zuid-Korea: Haedong Yonggungsa tempel in Busan © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Zuid-Korea: Jeju Do Seongsan Ilchulbong op Jeju Island © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Zuid-Korea: Seoul © Getty Images/iStockphoto