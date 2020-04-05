Zo mooi is Azië
Het Aziatische continent is groot en ongelofelijk veelzijdig: de hoogste bergen ter wereld, eeuwenoude tempels, kloosters en moskeeën, verstilde woestijnen en moderne wereldsteden: maak kennis met alle aspecten van Azië.
Detail of decorated gateway. Amber fort. Jaipur India
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Bekijk ook: Zo mooi is Europa
Afghanistan: Kunar
© Spc. Amber Leach (U.S. Armed Forces), Wikicommons
Afghanistan: Farsi
© WO2 Fiona Stapley/MOD, Wikicommons
Afghanistan: Hindu Kush
© iStockphoto
Afghanistan: Band-e-Amir
© USAid, Wikicommons
Armenië: Khor Virap
© Diego Delso, Wikicommons
Armenië: Tatev
© iStockphoto
Armenië: Zorats Karer
© iStockphoto
Azerbeidzjan: Buduq
© Vago, Wikicommons
Azerbeidzjan: Shamakhi
© Diego Delso, Wikicommons
Azerbeidzjan: Shahdag
© Kupr31, Wikicommons
Bahrein: Bahrein Fort
© Martin Falbisoner, Wikicommons
Bahrein: Manama
© iStockphoto
Bangladesh: Bichanakandi
© iStockphoto
Bangladesh: Dhaka
© iStockphoto
Bangladesh: Zestig Koepel Moskee
© iStockphoto
Bhutan: Nagang
© iStockphoto
Bhutan: Tijgersnest
© iStockphoto
Brunei: Omar Ali Saifuddien Masjid moskee
© iStockphoto
Brunei: Omar Ali Saifuddien Masjid moskee
© iStockphoto
Brunei: Tasek Merimbun
© iStockphoto
Cambodja: Angkor Wat
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
China: Guilin
© Jialiang Gao, www.peace-on-earth.org, Wikicommons
China: Grote Muur
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
China: Shanghai
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
China: Yunnan
© Jialiang Gao, www.peace-on-earth.org
Cyprus: Karpaz regio
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Cyprus: Kyrenia
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Cyprus: Paphos
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Filippijnen: Chocolate Hills
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Filippijnen: Loboc op Bohol island
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Filippijnen: rijstterrassen in Luzon
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Georgie: Katskhi
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Georgie: Tbilisi
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Georgie: Ushguli aan de voet van de Shkhara berg
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
India: Goa
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
India: Jaipur
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
India: Mehrangarh fort in Jodhpur, Rajasthan
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
India: Kedernath tempel
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Indonesie: Gunung Rinjani vulkaan op Lombok
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Indonesie : Pura Ulun Danu Bratan op Bali
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Indonesie: Jatiluwih rijstterrassen op Bali
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Indonesie: Borobudur in Yogyakarta
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Irak: Hayat moskee
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Irak: Razazza meer
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Irak: Babylon in Hillah
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Iran: Abyaneh
© Diego Delso, Wikicommons
Iran: Aran va Bidgol moskee
© Getty Images
Iran: Shiraz
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Iran: Teheran
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Israel: Jaffa
© Getty Images
Israel: Jeruzalm
© Getty Images
Israel: Mar Saba klooster
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Israel: Masada fort
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Japan: rijstterrassen in Maruyama-Senmaida, Kumano
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Japan: Shirakawa Go
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Japan: Kyoto
© Getty Images
Jemen: Sanaa
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jemen: Socotra
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jordanie: Wadi-Rum
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jordanie: Al Deir klooster in Petra
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jordanie: Jerash
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kazakhstan: Tien Shan bergen
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kazakhstan: Sairan reservoir in Almaty
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kazakhstan: orthodoxe kerk in Almaty
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kirgizië
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kirgizië: Jeti-Oguz bergen
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kirgizië: Karakol
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Koeweit
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Koeweit
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Laos: Nong Khiaw
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Laos: Wat Xieng Thong in Luang Prabang
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Laos
© Basile Morin, Wikicommons
Libanon: Baalbek
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Libanon: Mohammad al Amin moskee in Beirut
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Libanon: Harissa bergen
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Malediven
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Malediven
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Maleisie: Niah National Park in Sarawak
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Maleisie: boeddhistische tempel in Kek Lok Si in Penang
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Mongolie: Ukok
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Mongolie: Ukok
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Mongolie
© Marcin Konsek, Wikicommons
Myanmar: Bagan
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Myanmar: U-Bein brug boven Taungthaman meer in Mandalay
© Getty Images
Myanmar: Inle meer
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Nepal: Machhapuchhre rijstterrassen
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Nepal: Jaks in Dolpo, Nankhang vallei
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Nepal: Dhaulagiri Himal
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Noord-Korea
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Noord-Korea: Pyongyang
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Oezbekistan: Kalyan Minaret en Moskee, Bukhara
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Oezbekistan: Tien Shan
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Oman
© Philipp Weigell, Wikicommons
Oman
© Richard Bartz, Wikicommons
Pakistan: Kachura meer in Skardu
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pakistan: Wazir Khan moskee in Lahore
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pakistan
© Alllexxxis, Wikicommons
Palestina: St. George klooster
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Palestina: Mar Saba klooster
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Qatar: Doha
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Qatar: Al Zubara fort
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rusland: Baikal meer
© Sergey Pesterev / Wikimedia Commons
Rusland: Kyzyl
© Wikicommons
Rusland: Ozhogino
© Wikicommons
Rusland: Tuva
© Wikicommons
Saoedi-Arabië: Mekka
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Saoedi-Arabië
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Singapore: Gardens by the Bay
© Getty Images
Singapore: Masjid Sultan moskee
© Getty Images
Singapore
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sri Lanka: Sigiriya
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sri Lanka: Avukana Boeddhabeeld
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sri Lanka: Nuwara Eliya
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sri Lanka: Weligama
© Getty Images
Taiwan: Jiufen
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Tadzjikistan: Iskanderkul meer
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Tadzjikistan: Hulbuk fort
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Thailand: Chiang Mai
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Thailand: Khao Sam Roi Yot
© BerryJ, Wikicommons
Thailand: Phuket
© Diego Delso, Wikicommons
Oost-Timor: Lospalos
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Oost-Timor
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Turkije: Cappadocie
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Turkije: Blue Lagoon in Oludeniz
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Amazing aerial view of Blue Lagoon in Oludeniz, Turkey. Summer landscape with mountains, green forest, azure water, sandy beach and blue sky in bright sunny day. Travel background. Top view. Nature
Turkije: Efeze
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Turkmenistan: 'Door to Hell', Derweze
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Turkmenistan: Ashkhabad
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Verenigde Arabische Emiraten: Burj Khalifa in Dubai
© Getty Images
Verenigde Arabische Emiraten: Sheikh Zayed moskee in Abu Dhabi
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Verenigde Arabische Emiraten: woestijn in Abu Dhabi
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Vietnam: MuCangChai
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Vietnam: Halong Baai
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Vietnam
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Zuid-Korea: Haedong Yonggungsa tempel in Busan
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Zuid-Korea: Jeju Do Seongsan Ilchulbong op Jeju Island
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Zuid-Korea: Seoul
© Getty Images/iStockphoto