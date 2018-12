Marc Jacobs mikt op millennials met goedkopere lijn, grunge looks & Dr. Martens collab

View this post on Instagram

Ugggh. This image from our upcoming THE MARC JACOBS collection was leaked! Consider it a taste of things to come. We shot our fresh new pre-Fall collection (to be launched in May) last week. Poster size prints of a wide variety of twins wearing the collection were mounted in our showroom where the collection is being shown to buyers. I’m super excited with the results of the RTW and accessory collections. They look fantastic and fresh. The posters shot by @_hugoscott and styled by @lottavolkova are AMAZING. To see more... stay tuned for the ads and other visuals coming in April (unless someone else leaks them sooner).