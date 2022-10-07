Veeleisend qua drankjes of fan van het ritueel dat bij een goede cocktail hoort? Goed nieuws: tijdens The World’s 50 Best Bars Awards raakte de lijst met 50 beste cocktailbars ter wereld bekend.
De felbegeerde plekjes op de lijst van The World’s 50 Best Bars zijn net uitgedeeld. Dat gebeurt door een jury van meer dan 650 anonieme drankliefhebbers van over de hele wereld. Het is de officiële jaarlijkse gids voor de meest opmerkelijke cocktailbars wereldwijd. Voor veel hobbydrinkers groeide de lijst dan ook uit tot belangrijke reisgids.
In de koelkast
De reeds veertiende uitreiking van prijzen gebeurde deze keer in Barcelona. Toeval of niet: twee lokale cocktailbars – Sips en Paradiso – landden er in de top drie. Het Londense Tayēr + Elementary werd opnieuw tweede. Winnaar is het Barcelonese Paradiso. De speakeasy zit verborgen achter de koelkast van een delicatessenzaak in de trendy wijk El Born. Vorig jaar was de Londense cocktailreferentie The Connaught Bar beste bar ter wereld, zij kregen nu de achtste plaats. Heb je de lijst afgewerkt? Eerder raakten ook al de nummer 51 tot 100 van de beste cocktailbars ter wereld bekend.
Afvinken
Hieronder vind je de volledige top 50 én de 50 opvolgers. We lichtten de Europese bestemmingen eruit, handig op je volgende citytrip.
The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022
50. Bulgari Bar, Dubai, UAE
49. Lucy’s Flower Shop, Stockholm, Sweden
48. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo
47. Employees Only, New York, USA
46. L’antiquario, Naples, Italy
45. Galaxy Bar, Dubai, UAE
44. Carnaval, Lima, Peru
43. HIMKOK, Oslo, Norway
42. CoChinChina, Buenos Aires
41. Cantina OK!, Sydney, Australia
40. Red Frog, Lisbon, Portugal
39. Locale Firenze, Florence
38. Zuma, Dubai, UAE
37. A Bar With Shapes for A Name, London
36. Dante, New York, USA
35. 1930, Milan, Italy
34. Overstory, New York
33. Manhattan, Singapore
32. Baltra Bar, Mexico City
31. Line, Athens, Greece
30. Swift, London
29. Maybe Sammy, Sydney, Australia
28. Argo, Hong Kong
27. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires, Argentina
26. Sidecar, New Delhi, India
25. Kumiko, Chicago, USA
24. Tropic City, Bangkok, Thailand
23. Satan’s Whiskers, London
22. Attaboy, New York, USA
21. Cafe La Trova, Florida, USA
20. Baba Au Rum, Athens, Greece
19. The Clumsies, Athens, Greece
18. Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires, Argentina
17. Coa, Hong Kong
16. Drink Kong, Rome, Italy
15. Salmon Guru, Madrid, Spain
14. BKK Social Club, Bangkok, Thailand
13. Hanky Panky, Mexico City
12. Jigger & Pony, Singapore
11. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
10. Alquímico, Cartagena, Colombia
9. Katana Kitten, New York, USA
8. The Connaught Bar, London
7. Two Schmucks, Barcelona, Spain
6. Double Chicken Please, New York, USA
5. Little Red Door, Paris, France
4. Licorería Limantour, Mexico
3. Sips, Barcelona, Spain
2. Tayēr + Elementary, London
1. Paradiso, Barcelona, Spain
Beste cocktailbars 51 – 100
51. Sago House, Singapore
52. Barro Negro, Athens, Greece
53. Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen, Cape Town, South Africa
54. La Factoría, Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
55. 28 Hongkong Street, Singapore
56. Quinary, Hong Kong
57. Mo Bar, Singapore
58. Mimi Kakushi, Dubai, UAE
59. Schofield’s, Manchester, UK
60. Caretaker’s Cottage, Melbourne, Australia
61. Presidente, Buenos Aires, Argentina
62. Tan Tan, São Paulo, Brazil
63. the Sg Club, Tokyo, Japan
64. Brujas, Mexico City, Mexico
65. Analogue, Singapore
66. El Barón, Cartagena, Colombia
67. Atlas, Singapore
68. Hero Bar, Nairobi, Kenya
69. No Sleep Club, Singapore
70. La Sala De Laura, Bogotá, Colombia
71. Tjoget, Stockholm, Sweden
72. Three Sheets, London, UK
73. Camparino in Galleria, Milan, Italy
74. Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore
75. Side Hustle, London, UK
76. Candelaria, Paris, France
77. The Court, Rome, Italy
78. Röda Huset, Stockholm, Sweden
79. Vesper, Bangkok, Thailand
80. Dead End Paradise, Beirut, Lebanon
81. Lost & Found, Nicosia, Cyprus
82. Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei, Taiwan
83. Bar Goto, New York, USA
84. Le Syndicat, Paris, France
85. Danico, Paris, France
86. Freni E Frizioni, Rome, Italy
87. Re, Sydney, Australia
88. Art of Duplicity, Cape Town, South Africa
89. Donovan Bar, London
90. Republic, Singapore
91. Antique American Bar, Bratislava, Slovakia
92. The House of Machines, Cape Town, South Africa
93. Mace, New York, USA
94. Sweet Liberty, Miami, USA
95. The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok, Thailand
96. The Dead Rabbit, New York, USA
97. Tag, Kraków, Poland
98. Zapote Bar, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico
99. Tesouro, Goa, India
100. Sin + Tax, Johannesburg, South Africa