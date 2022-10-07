Veeleisend qua drankjes of fan van het ritueel dat bij een goede cocktail hoort? Goed nieuws: tijdens The World’s 50 Best Bars Awards raakte de lijst met 50 beste cocktailbars ter wereld bekend.

De felbegeerde plekjes op de lijst van The World’s 50 Best Bars zijn net uitgedeeld. Dat gebeurt door een jury van meer dan 650 anonieme drankliefhebbers van over de hele wereld. Het is de officiële jaarlijkse gids voor de meest opmerkelijke cocktailbars wereldwijd. Voor veel hobbydrinkers groeide de lijst dan ook uit tot belangrijke reisgids.

In de koelkast

De reeds veertiende uitreiking van prijzen gebeurde deze keer in Barcelona. Toeval of niet: twee lokale cocktailbars – Sips en Paradiso – landden er in de top drie. Het Londense Tayēr + Elementary werd opnieuw tweede. Winnaar is het Barcelonese Paradiso. De speakeasy zit verborgen achter de koelkast van een delicatessenzaak in de trendy wijk El Born. Vorig jaar was de Londense cocktailreferentie The Connaught Bar beste bar ter wereld, zij kregen nu de achtste plaats. Heb je de lijst afgewerkt? Eerder raakten ook al de nummer 51 tot 100 van de beste cocktailbars ter wereld bekend.

Afvinken

Hieronder vind je de volledige top 50 én de 50 opvolgers. We lichtten de Europese bestemmingen eruit, handig op je volgende citytrip.

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 50. Bulgari Bar, Dubai, UAE 49. Lucy’s Flower Shop, Stockholm, Sweden 48. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo 47. Employees Only, New York, USA 46. L’antiquario, Naples, Italy 45. Galaxy Bar, Dubai, UAE 44. Carnaval, Lima, Peru 43. HIMKOK, Oslo, Norway 42. CoChinChina, Buenos Aires 41. Cantina OK!, Sydney, Australia 40. Red Frog, Lisbon, Portugal 39. Locale Firenze, Florence 38. Zuma, Dubai, UAE 37. A Bar With Shapes for A Name, London 36. Dante, New York, USA 35. 1930, Milan, Italy 34. Overstory, New York 33. Manhattan, Singapore 32. Baltra Bar, Mexico City 31. Line, Athens, Greece 30. Swift, London 29. Maybe Sammy, Sydney, Australia 28. Argo, Hong Kong 27. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires, Argentina 26. Sidecar, New Delhi, India 25. Kumiko, Chicago, USA 24. Tropic City, Bangkok, Thailand 23. Satan’s Whiskers, London 22. Attaboy, New York, USA 21. Cafe La Trova, Florida, USA 20. Baba Au Rum, Athens, Greece 19. The Clumsies, Athens, Greece 18. Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires, Argentina 17. Coa, Hong Kong 16. Drink Kong, Rome, Italy 15. Salmon Guru, Madrid, Spain 14. BKK Social Club, Bangkok, Thailand 13. Hanky Panky, Mexico City 12. Jigger & Pony, Singapore 11. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City 10. Alquímico, Cartagena, Colombia 9. Katana Kitten, New York, USA 8. The Connaught Bar, London 7. Two Schmucks, Barcelona, Spain 6. Double Chicken Please, New York, USA 5. Little Red Door, Paris, France 4. Licorería Limantour, Mexico 3. Sips, Barcelona, Spain 2. Tayēr + Elementary, London 1. Paradiso, Barcelona, Spain