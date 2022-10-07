Abonneer
Beste cocktailbars ter wereld bekend

Katrien Huysentruyt
15:05 Bijgewerkt op: 15:12

Veeleisend qua drankjes of fan van het ritueel dat bij een goede cocktail hoort? Goed nieuws: tijdens The World’s 50 Best Bars Awards raakte de lijst met 50 beste cocktailbars ter wereld bekend.

De felbegeerde plekjes op de lijst van The World’s 50 Best Bars zijn net uitgedeeld. Dat gebeurt door een jury van meer dan 650 anonieme drankliefhebbers van over de hele wereld. Het is de officiële jaarlijkse gids voor de meest opmerkelijke cocktailbars wereldwijd. Voor veel hobbydrinkers groeide de lijst dan ook uit tot belangrijke reisgids. 

In de koelkast

De reeds veertiende uitreiking van prijzen gebeurde deze keer in Barcelona. Toeval of niet: twee lokale cocktailbars – Sips en Paradiso – landden er in de top drie. Het Londense Tayēr + Elementary werd opnieuw tweede. Winnaar is het Barcelonese Paradiso. De speakeasy zit verborgen achter de koelkast van een delicatessenzaak in de trendy wijk El Born. Vorig jaar was de Londense cocktailreferentie The Connaught Bar beste bar ter wereld, zij kregen nu de achtste plaats. Heb je de lijst afgewerkt? Eerder raakten ook al de nummer 51 tot 100 van de beste cocktailbars ter wereld bekend. 

Afvinken

Hieronder vind je de volledige top 50 én de 50 opvolgers. We lichtten de Europese bestemmingen eruit, handig op je volgende citytrip.

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022

50. Bulgari Bar, Dubai, UAE

49. Lucy’s Flower Shop, Stockholm, Sweden

48. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

47. Employees Only, New York, USA

46. L’antiquario, Naples, Italy

45. Galaxy Bar, Dubai, UAE

44. Carnaval, Lima, Peru

43. HIMKOK, Oslo, Norway

42. CoChinChina, Buenos Aires

41. Cantina OK!, Sydney, Australia

40. Red Frog, Lisbon, Portugal 

39. Locale Firenze, Florence

38. Zuma, Dubai, UAE

37. A Bar With Shapes for A Name, London

36. Dante, New York, USA

35. 1930, Milan, Italy

34. Overstory, New York

33. Manhattan, Singapore

32. Baltra Bar, Mexico City

31. Line, Athens, Greece 

30. Swift, London

29. Maybe Sammy, Sydney, Australia

28. Argo, Hong Kong

27. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires, Argentina 

26. Sidecar, New Delhi, India

25. Kumiko, Chicago, USA

24. Tropic City, Bangkok, Thailand

23. Satan’s Whiskers, London

22. Attaboy, New York, USA

21. Cafe La Trova, Florida, USA

20. Baba Au Rum, Athens, Greece

19. The Clumsies, Athens, Greece

18. Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires, Argentina

17. Coa, Hong Kong

16. Drink Kong, Rome, Italy

15. Salmon Guru, Madrid, Spain 

14. BKK Social Club, Bangkok, Thailand

13. Hanky Panky, Mexico City 

12. Jigger & Pony, Singapore

11. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

10. Alquímico, Cartagena, Colombia 

9. Katana Kitten, New York, USA

8. The Connaught Bar, London

7. Two Schmucks, Barcelona, Spain  

6. Double Chicken Please, New York, USA

5. Little Red Door, Paris, France

4. Licorería Limantour, Mexico

3. Sips, Barcelona, Spain

2. Tayēr + Elementary, London

1. Paradiso, Barcelona, Spain 

Beste cocktailbars 51 – 100

51. Sago House, Singapore

52. Barro Negro, Athens, Greece

53. Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen, Cape Town, South Africa

54. La Factoría, Old San Juan, Puerto Rico

55. 28 Hongkong Street, Singapore

56. Quinary, Hong Kong

57. Mo Bar, Singapore

58. Mimi Kakushi, Dubai, UAE

59. Schofield’s, Manchester, UK

60. Caretaker’s Cottage, Melbourne, Australia

61. Presidente, Buenos Aires, Argentina

62. Tan Tan, São Paulo, Brazil

63. the Sg Club, Tokyo, Japan

64. Brujas, Mexico City, Mexico

65. Analogue, Singapore

66. El Barón, Cartagena, Colombia

67. Atlas, Singapore

68. Hero Bar, Nairobi, Kenya

69. No Sleep Club, Singapore

70. La Sala De Laura, Bogotá, Colombia

71. Tjoget, Stockholm, Sweden

72. Three Sheets, London, UK

73. Camparino in Galleria, Milan, Italy

74. Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore

75. Side Hustle, London, UK

76. Candelaria, Paris, France

77. The Court, Rome, Italy

78. Röda Huset, Stockholm, Sweden

79. Vesper, Bangkok, Thailand

80. Dead End Paradise, Beirut, Lebanon

81. Lost & Found, Nicosia, Cyprus

82. Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei, Taiwan

83. Bar Goto, New York, USA

84. Le Syndicat, Paris, France

85. Danico, Paris, France

86. Freni E Frizioni, Rome, Italy

87. Re, Sydney, Australia

88. Art of Duplicity, Cape Town, South Africa

89. Donovan Bar, London

90. Republic, Singapore

91. Antique American Bar, Bratislava, Slovakia

92. The House of Machines, Cape Town, South Africa

93. Mace, New York, USA

94. Sweet Liberty, Miami, USA

95. The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok, Thailand

96. The Dead Rabbit, New York, USA

97. Tag, Kraków, Poland

98. Zapote Bar, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

99. Tesouro, Goa, India

100. Sin + Tax, Johannesburg, South Africa

