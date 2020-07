View this post on Instagram

Back in the days, mamske was much more than my mother. She was my dearest friend, the most passionate art historian storyteller, a dedicated artist & committed to improve the social and hygiene standards of elder people! Back in the days, her wise words gave me the courage to create BarBel. Nowadays, BarBel has become a 'local' for an inspiring, friendly, humble & utterly diverse crowd. Nowadays, you give me the courage to keep up the good work. And giving me space & trust to create. For ever grateful.