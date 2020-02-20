Zo zag België er in 1890 uit

Het straatbeeld in Belgische steden aan het einde van de negentiende eeuw is niet te vergelijken met de drukte van nu, maar veel van de gebouwen die er toen stonden, zijn er nu nog. Op deze foto's uit 1890 kan je zien hoe België er meer dan een eeuw geleden uitzag.

De foto's zijn afkomstig van de Photoglob Company in Zürich in Zwitserland en van de Detroit Publishing Company in Michigan en bewaard door de Library of Congress in New York. In totaal omvat de collectie zo'n zesduizend foto's van Europa en het Midden-Oosten en nog eens vijfhonderd van Noord-Amerika. Net zoals op ansichtkaarten zie je op de foto's vooral plaatsen die toeristen aantrekkelijk vinden zoals mooie landschappen, bijzondere architectuur, straattaferelen, het dagelijkse leven en cultuur.

Federaal Parlement van België en het Warandepark in Brussel.

Federaal Parlement van België in Brussel.

Koningsplein in Brussel

Koningsplein in Brussel

Koninklijk Theater in Brussel

De Koninklijke Sint-Hubertusgalerijen in Brussel

Hallepoort in Brussel

De Grote Markt in Brussel

De Grote Markt in Brussel

De Brouckèreplein en de Anspachfontein in Brussel

De Congreskolom in Brussel

Standbeeld van Egmont en Horne in het Park van de Kleine Zavel

Manneken Pis in Brussel

Melkverkopers in Brussel rond 1890

Melkverkopers in Brussel rond 1890

Melkverkopers in Brussel rond 1890

Melkverkopers in Brussel rond 1890

Melkverkopers in Brussel rond 1890

Antwerpen © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division

Uitzicht op Antwerpen rond 1890

Antwerpen aan de Schelde

Sint-Pauluskerk in Antwerpen

Stadhuis van Antwerpen op de Grote Markt

De Groenplaats en de kathedraal in Antwerpen

Brabofontein in Antwerpen

Melkmeisje met haar door drie honden getrokken melkkar rond 1890 in Antwerpen.

Het Steen in Antwerpen

De Duitse stoomboot La Prusse ligt aangemeerd in Antwerpen.

Brugge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division

De bibliotheek in Brugge

Kruispoort in Brugge

Gentpoort in Brugge

De spits van de Onze-Lieve-Vrouwekerk in Brugge

Het kanaal en belfort in Brugge

Minnewater in Brugge

Smedenpoort in Brugge

Groene Kaai in Brugge

De Sint-Sebastiaansgilde in Brugge

Het station in Brugge

Sint-Salvatorskathedraal in Brugge

Kapel in Brugge

Gent © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division

Oud Gerechtsgebouw in Gent

Gravensteen in Gent

Sint-Niklaaskerk in Gent

Stadhuis van Gent en het belfort

Sint-Baafsabdij in Gent

Sint-Baafsabdij in Gent

Sint-Baafsabdij in Gent

Sint-Baafsabdij in Gent

Sint-Baafsabdij in Gent

De Rabot in Gent

De Leie in Gent

Vrijdagmarkt in Gent

Luik © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division

Luik, gezien vanuit het noorden

Luik

Théâtre de la Place in Luik

Place St-Lambert in Luik

Quais de Liège in Luik

Pont des Arches in Luik

Namen © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division

Chateau des Comtes in Namen

De Citadel en de Maas in Namen

Namen

Oostende © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division

Pier in Oostende

Het strand en hotels in Oostende

Het strand bij de Kursaal in Oostende

Het strand bij de Kursaal in Oostende

Het strand in Oostende bij vloed

De Kursaal in Oostende

De Kursaal in Oostende

Leopold Avenue in Oostende

Royal Palace Hotel in Oostende

De Kursaal in Oostende

De dijk in Oostende

De dijk in Oostende

De dijk in Oostende

De dijk in Oostendemet op de achtergrond de Kursaal

De dijk in Oostende

De dijk in Oostende

Koninklijke Villa in Oostende

De Pier in Oostende

Blankenberge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division

Strandgasten in Blankenberge

Het strand en de zee in Blankenberge

Het strand en hotels in Blankenberge

Het strand en de Kursaal in Blankenberge

Het strand en de Kursaal in Blankenberge

De Pier in Blankenberge

De Pier in Blankenberge

De Pier en de kust in Blankenberge

Toegang tot de haven in Blankenberge

Hotels in Blankenberge

De kust en de Kursaal in Blankenberge

De vuurtoren en villa's in Blankenberge

Leuven © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division

Leuven

Sint-Gertrudiskerk in Leuven

Raadhuis in Gent

Dinant © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division

Dinant

Rocher Bayart in Dinant

Dinant

Dinant

Spa © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division

Spa

Hotel d'York in Spa

Place Royale in Spa

De baden in Spa

De Peter-de-Grotebron in Spa

De watervallen in Spa

Spa

Waterloo © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division

Waterloo

Waterloo