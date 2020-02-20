Zo zag België er in 1890 uit

De foto's zijn afkomstig van de Photoglob Company in Zürich in Zwitserland en van de Detroit Publishing Company in Michigan en bewaard door de Library of Congress in New York. In totaal omvat de collectie zo'n zesduizend foto's van Europa en het Midden-Oosten en nog eens vijfhonderd van Noord-Amerika. Net zoals op ansichtkaarten zie je op de foto's vooral plaatsen die toeristen aantrekkelijk vinden zoals mooie landschappen, bijzondere architectuur, straattaferelen, het dagelijkse leven en cultuur.







Brussel © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Federaal Parlement van België en het Warandepark in Brussel.







Brussel © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Federaal Parlement van België in Brussel.







Brussel © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Koninklijk Theater in Brussel







Brussel © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De Koninklijke Sint-Hubertusgalerijen in Brussel







Brussel © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Hallepoort in Brussel







Brussel © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De Grote Markt in Brussel







Brussel © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De Grote Markt in Brussel







Brussel © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De Brouckèreplein en de Anspachfontein in Brussel







Brussel © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De Congreskolom in Brussel







Brussel © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Standbeeld van Egmont en Horne in het Park van de Kleine Zavel







Brussel © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Manneken Pis in Brussel







Brussel © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Melkverkopers in Brussel rond 1890







Antwerpen © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Uitzicht op Antwerpen rond 1890







Antwerpen © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Antwerpen aan de Schelde







Antwerpen © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Sint-Pauluskerk in Antwerpen







Antwerpen © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Stadhuis van Antwerpen op de Grote Markt







Antwerpen © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De Groenplaats en de kathedraal in Antwerpen







Antwerpen © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Brabofontein in Antwerpen







Antwerpen © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Melkmeisje met haar door drie honden getrokken melkkar rond 1890 in Antwerpen.







Antwerpen © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Het Steen in Antwerpen







Antwerpen © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De Duitse stoomboot La Prusse ligt aangemeerd in Antwerpen.







Brugge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De bibliotheek in Brugge







Brugge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Kruispoort in Brugge







Brugge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Gentpoort in Brugge







Brugge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De spits van de Onze-Lieve-Vrouwekerk in Brugge







Brugge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Het kanaal en belfort in Brugge







Brugge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Minnewater in Brugge







Brugge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Smedenpoort in Brugge







Brugge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Groene Kaai in Brugge







Brugge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De Sint-Sebastiaansgilde in Brugge







Brugge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Het station in Brugge







Brugge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Sint-Salvatorskathedraal in Brugge







Brugge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Kapel in Brugge







Gent © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Oud Gerechtsgebouw in Gent







Gent © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Gravensteen in Gent







Gent © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Sint-Niklaaskerk in Gent







Gent © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Stadhuis van Gent en het belfort







Gent © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Sint-Baafsabdij in Gent







Gent © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De Rabot in Gent







Gent © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De Leie in Gent







Gent © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Vrijdagmarkt in Gent







Luik © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Luik, gezien vanuit het noorden







Luik © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Luik







Luik © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Théâtre de la Place in Luik







Luik © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Place St-Lambert in Luik







Luik © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Quais de Liège in Luik







Luik © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Pont des Arches in Luik







Namen © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Chateau des Comtes in Namen







Namen © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De Citadel en de Maas in Namen







Namen © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Namen







Oostende © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Pier in Oostende







Oostende © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Het strand en hotels in Oostende







Oostende © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Het strand bij de Kursaal in Oostende







Oostende © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Het strand in Oostende bij vloed







Oostende © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De Kursaal in Oostende







Oostende © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Leopold Avenue in Oostende







Oostende © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Royal Palace Hotel in Oostende







Oostende © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De Kursaal in Oostende







Oostende © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De dijk in Oostende







Oostende © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De dijk in Oostendemet op de achtergrond de Kursaal







Oostende © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Koninklijke Villa in Oostende







Oostende © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De Pier in Oostende







Blankenberge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Strandgasten in Blankenberge







Blankenberge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Het strand en de zee in Blankenberge







Blankenberge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Het strand en hotels in Blankenberge







Blankenberge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Het strand en de Kursaal in Blankenberge







Blankenberge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De Pier in Blankenberge







Blankenberge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De Pier en de kust in Blankenberge







Blankenberge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Toegang tot de haven in Blankenberge







Blankenberge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Hotels in Blankenberge







Blankenberge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De kust en de Kursaal in Blankenberge







Blankenberge © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De vuurtoren en villa's in Blankenberge







Leuven © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Leuven







Leuven © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Sint-Gertrudiskerk in Leuven







Leuven © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Raadhuis in Gent







Dinant © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Dinant







Dinant © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Rocher Bayart in Dinant







Dinant © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Dinant







Dinant © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Dinant







Spa © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Spa







Spa © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Hotel d'York in Spa







Spa © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Place Royale in Spa







Spa © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De baden in Spa







Spa © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De Peter-de-Grotebron in Spa







Spa © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De watervallen in Spa







Spa © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Spa







Waterloo © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Waterloo