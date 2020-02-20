Zo zag België er in 1890 uit

De foto's zijn afkomstig van de Photoglob Company in Zürich in Zwitserland en van de Detroit Publishing Company in Michigan en bewaard door de Library of Congress in New York. In totaal omvat de collectie zo'n zesduizend foto's van Europa en het Midden-Oosten en nog eens vijfhonderd van Noord-Amerika. Net zoals op ansichtkaarten zie je op de foto's vooral plaatsen die toeristen aantrekkelijk vinden zoals mooie landschappen, bijzondere architectuur, straattaferelen, het dagelijkse leven en cultuur.
Brussel
Federaal Parlement van België en het Warandepark in Brussel.
Federaal Parlement van België in Brussel.
Koninklijk Theater in Brussel
De Koninklijke Sint-Hubertusgalerijen in Brussel
De Grote Markt in Brussel
De Grote Markt in Brussel
De Brouckèreplein en de Anspachfontein in Brussel
De Congreskolom in Brussel
Standbeeld van Egmont en Horne in het Park van de Kleine Zavel
Melkverkopers in Brussel rond 1890
Melkverkopers in Brussel rond 1890
Melkverkopers in Brussel rond 1890
Melkverkopers in Brussel rond 1890
Melkverkopers in Brussel rond 1890
Antwerpen
Uitzicht op Antwerpen rond 1890
Sint-Pauluskerk in Antwerpen
Stadhuis van Antwerpen op de Grote Markt
De Groenplaats en de kathedraal in Antwerpen
Brabofontein in Antwerpen
Melkmeisje met haar door drie honden getrokken melkkar rond 1890 in Antwerpen.
De Duitse stoomboot La Prusse ligt aangemeerd in Antwerpen.
Brugge
De spits van de Onze-Lieve-Vrouwekerk in Brugge
Het kanaal en belfort in Brugge
De Sint-Sebastiaansgilde in Brugge
Sint-Salvatorskathedraal in Brugge
Gent
Oud Gerechtsgebouw in Gent
Stadhuis van Gent en het belfort
Luik
Luik, gezien vanuit het noorden
Théâtre de la Place in Luik
Namen
Chateau des Comtes in Namen
De Citadel en de Maas in Namen
Oostende
Het strand en hotels in Oostende
Het strand bij de Kursaal in Oostende
Het strand bij de Kursaal in Oostende
Het strand in Oostende bij vloed
Leopold Avenue in Oostende
Royal Palace Hotel in Oostende
De dijk in Oostende met op de achtergrond de Kursaal
Koninklijke Villa in Oostende
Blankenberge
Strandgasten in Blankenberge
Het strand en de zee in Blankenberge
Het strand en hotels in Blankenberge
Het strand en de Kursaal in Blankenberge
Het strand en de Kursaal in Blankenberge
De Pier en de kust in Blankenberge
Toegang tot de haven in Blankenberge
De kust en de Kursaal in Blankenberge
De vuurtoren en villa's in Blankenberge
Leuven
Sint-Gertrudiskerk in Leuven
Dinant
Spa
De Peter-de-Grotebron in Spa
Waterloo
