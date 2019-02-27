Het leven zoals het is: campagne toont onbewerkte foto's van vrouwenlichamen na de bevalling

Volgens het babymerk vergelijkt 80 procent van de moeders hun post-partumlichaam met de onrealistische foto's in de media. Een kwart van hen voelt druk om de kilo's meteen weg te werken, meer dan de helft van de kersverse mama's durft geen ongefilterde foto's op sociale media te delen uit angst voor de reacties.
Met de Body Proud Mums-campagne wil Mothercare daar verandering in brengen. Het merk toont tien vrouwen die trots met hun baby, hun striemen en andere imperfecties op de foto staan. De fotograaf van dienst is Sophie Mayenne, die in 2017 gezworen heeft om nooit nog de huid van haar modellen digitaal te manipuleren.
'De beelden tonen de ruwe maar ongelooflijke ervaring van een bevalling. Mijn bedoeling was om ervoor te zorgen dat moeders van alle maten en vormen zich op een of andere manier kunnen identificeren met deze vrouwen waardoor ze zich minder onzeker voelen over hun onvolmaaktheden', klinkt het in de Britse krant Metro.
'We hopen dat deze eerlijke foto's tonen dat elke lichaam mooi en uniek is, ook na de geboorte van een kind', voegt Liz Day van Mothercare daar nog aan toe.
De beelden van de campagne gaan de wereld rond. Hieronder een greep uit de mooiste foto's die het babymerk op Instagram postte.
At Mothercare, we believe all mums are beautiful and should feel proud and confident about their bodies #BodyProudMums Chantelle, 11 weeks after giving birth: ”I actually love my body. It has done the most amazing thing, and I acknowledge and honour what it has created for me. Any marks left are a welcome reminder of our journey. I was very lucky and had what could be regarded as the ideal pregnancy. I have fibromyalgia, and the hormones from pregnancy made all my pain go away, which was even more amazing for me. The best part of being a mother is seeing my baby’s happy little face each morning. I love the way he looks at me, like he knows how much I love him and he feels safe with me.
At Mothercare, we believe all mums are beautiful and should feel proud and confident about their bodies #BodyProudMums Louise, 29 weeks after giving birth: “I wanted to do this partly for my own self-confidence, to help with acceptance of my scars and new life. Also, I wanted to bring some attention to post-natal disease and complications. Giving birth caused me to go into sudden liver failure, due to a rare pregnancy related disease. I had to have an emergency liver transplant and spent the first month of my daughter’s life in hospital in London away from her. My shape has changed since giving birth, my scar causes my stomach to be a little disfigured and I lost most of my muscles from being in the hospital bed so long. Sometimes my scar reminds me of the surgery and the difficult recovery I had in my daughter’s early months. However, it’s also a wonderful reminder of how generous other people can be, because without someone’s decision to donate organs I would not have survived to be here with my family now.”
At Mothercare, we believe all mums are beautiful and should feel proud and confident about their bodies #BodyProudMums Tesha, 26 weeks after giving birth: “I feel ok about my body, but I would be lying if I said I was 100% happy about the way it looks right now but that's more due to fitness than anything else. During pregnancy I adored my changing body I loved my bump but did worry about how it would all change once I gave birth. Once I did give birth, I felt like my old body had died, my confidence was on the floor. I had endured my first operation of my life in order for my child to be born so I was scarred, my stomach was lined with angry looking stretch marks and my belly felt and looked like a popped balloon. I was devastated and didn't think I would feel that way at all. It took several months for me to even let my partner see me naked, I can't believe I felt so ashamed. Now, I’m learning that this is the new me now. My stretch marks are going nowhere and nor is my scar, they are reminders that without them I wouldn't have my son. I can always lose the excess weight, but for now. I'm too busy enjoying my boy.”
At Mothercare, we believe all mums are beautiful and should feel proud and confident about their bodies #BodyProudMums Sabra, 10 weeks after giving birth: “Having been a small size ALL MY LIFE with a flat belly and slim legs and arms, I did feel under pressure to ‘bounce-back’ to my pre-birth body. Some people laughed at my new body and I felt insecure. I did feel embarrassed and I tried to hide my body. My back and down there still feels sore from time to time, my breasts look bigger and I have stretch marks on my thighs and stomach. I never expected to feel this way. You never understand the changes your body goes through during and after pregnancy until you embark on this journey yourself. At first the changes are scary. Then I realised that the changes are normal. My body doesn’t have to ‘bounce-back’ to my pre-birth body as long as I’m healthy. I realised my stretch marks are a sign of beauty and I learnt to accept myself. I am happy with the changes. And I am happy to share my scars with the rest of the world to show them that they are normal and beautiful. Flaunt that body with a smile and confidence!”