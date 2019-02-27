Het leven zoals het is: campagne toont onbewerkte foto's van vrouwenlichamen na de bevalling

View this post on Instagram

At Mothercare, we believe all mums are beautiful and should feel proud and confident about their bodies #BodyProudMums Chantelle, 11 weeks after giving birth: ”I actually love my body. It has done the most amazing thing, and I acknowledge and honour what it has created for me. Any marks left are a welcome reminder of our journey. I was very lucky and had what could be regarded as the ideal pregnancy. I have fibromyalgia, and the hormones from pregnancy made all my pain go away, which was even more amazing for me. The best part of being a mother is seeing my baby’s happy little face each morning. I love the way he looks at me, like he knows how much I love him and he feels safe with me.