A few weeks ago I never could have imagined to launch a ‘face mask collection’, let alone ‘modelling’ for it myself. Not ideal of course, but a girl's gotta do what a girl's gotta do! Our masks are now online available on www.charlottepringels.com. With this small purchase you not only support your local designer but also a charity organization in need! 20% of the profit from the sales of these safety masks will be donated to @RodeKruisVlaanderen. All bits help, so we hope this small contribution can aid health care workers in times they need it the most. Credits to my corona buddy in crime @gpringels for making me look good 😉 #facemask #launch #shopyourlocalonline