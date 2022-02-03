Cappadocië, IJsland en Patagonië: dit zijn de mooiste internationale landschapsfoto's van het jaar

De fotowedstrijd International Landscape Photographer of the Year bestaat nu acht jaar en krijgt elk jaar meer deelnemers. De jury had een stevige klus aan het beoordelen van de foto's omdat het volgens hen om echte kunstwerken gaat. Alle 101 winnende foto's worden gepubliceerd in een boek dat je op de website kan bekijken en dan zijn er nog eens 137 extra foto's online te zien.
De Turkse fotograaf Aytek Cetin mag zich een jaar lang de 'International Landscape Photographer of the Year' noemen. Hij maakte onder andere prachtige foto's van Cappadocië, het gebied in Turkije dat bekendstaat om de merkwaardige rotsformaties. De Nederlandse fotograaf Max Rive veroverde de tweede plaats.
Tanmay Sapkal won de prijs voor de mooiste landschapsfoto van het jaar. Hij maakte zijn foto op Mount Tamalpais in Californië waar je uitkijkt over een nevelige vallei.
En dan werden er nog enkele speciale prijzen uitgereikt: Monochrome Award, Amazing Aerial Award, Snow & Ice Award, Night Sky Award en de Hand of Man Award.
Winnaar: Aytek Cetin
Gemaakt in Cappadocië
Winnaar: Aytek Cetin
Gemaakt bij de Kazbek berg in Georgië
Aytek Cetin
Gemaakt in de Anti-Taurus bergen in Turkije
Aytek Cetin
Gemaakt in Cappadocië
Tweede plaats: Max Rive
Tweede plaats: Max Rive
Tweede plaats: Max Rive
Gemaakt in Chamonix, Frankrijk
Tweede plaats: Max Rive
Gemaakt in de Vallée de la Clarée, Frankrijk
Derde plaats: Andrea Zappia
Gemaakt in Seceda, Val Gardena, Italië
Derde plaats: Andrea Zappia
Gemaakt in Mas Palomas, Gran Canaria, Spanje
Derde plaats: Andrea Zappia
Derde plaats: Andrea Zappia
Mooiste landschapsfoto, eerste plaats: Tanmay Sapkal
Gemaakt bij Mount Tamalpais in Californië
Mooiste landschapsfoto, tweede plaats: Cédric Tamani
Gemaakt in Menzingen in Zwitserland
Mooiste landschapsfoto, derde plaats: Ben Goode
Gemaakt bij Lake Bonney in Australië
The Monochrome Award: Heiner Machalett
Gemaakt in de Neunkircher Höhe in Hesse, Duitsland
The Hand of Man Award: Chris Kirby
Gemaakt bij Adelaide Railway Station in Australië
The Night Sky Award: Hans Gunnar Aslaksen
Gemaakt in Ula in Noorwegen
The Amazing Aerial Award: Chris Byrne
Gemaakt in IJsland
The Snow & Ice Award: Mimmo Salierno
Gemaakt in Lago Laceno, Italië
Imhan-ri in Zuid-Korea
Gulf of Carpentaria, North Queensland in Australië
Yosemite National Park in Californië
Moddergat in Nederland
Stetinden in Noorwegen
Moddergat in Nederland
Stetinden in Noorwegen
Mount Slesse in British Columbia, Canada
Mount Seymour in British Columbia, Canada
Mount Seymour in British Columbia, Canada
Derby in Western Australia
Perth Mine Site in Western Australia
Baikal meer in Siberië, Rusland
East Arnhem Land in Northern Territory, Australië
Bermagui in New South Wales, Australië
Sydney in Australië
Dartmoor National Park in Devon, VK
Yamanaka meer in Japan
Noorden van Lapland
Yosemite Valley in Californië
Eastern Sierra Nevada in Californië
Formentor vuurtoren in Mallorca, Spanje
Tongariro National Park in Nieuw-Zeeland
The Roaches in het Peak District in het Verenigd Koninkrijk
Wistman's Wood in Dartmoor, VK
Zug kanton in Zwitserland
IJsland
Het noorden van Arizona in de VS
Sierras California, Verenigde Staten
Arves berg in Frankrijk
Vallée de la Clarée in Frankrijk
Knutstorp
Abraham Lake in Alberta, Canada
Lake of Disappointment in Western Australia
Mountains Dolgie in de Orenburg regio in Rusland
Sandvatn in IJsland
Death Valley in Californië
Pollino National Park in Basilicata, Italië
Northern Territories, Australië
White Sands National Park in de VS
Cirque du Fer-à-Cheval in de Franse Alpen
Pollino National Park, Serre delle Ciavole, Italië
Superstition Mountains in Arizona, VS
Death Valley National Park in Californië, VS
Vestrahorn bergen in IJsland
Jokulsarlon in IJsland
Alconocales Natural Park bij Cadiz in Spanje
Mount Fitz Roy in Los Glaciares National Park in Patagonië, Argentinië
Torres del Paine National Park in Chili
San Pedro de Atacama, Chili
Laguna Amarga in Torres del Paine National Park, Chili
Kirkjufell in IJsland
Useless Loop in Western Australia
Kumtag woestijn in China
Arnarstapi in IJsland
IJsland
Harz, Duitsland
IJsland
IJsland
Lassen National Park in Californië
Vermillion Cliffs in Arizona, VS
Bow Lake in Banff National Park in Canada
Cuejdel meer in Roemenië
Secret Falls in Los Glaciares National Park in Argentinië
Torres Del Paine National Park in Chili
Fagradalsfjall in IJsland
Salt Ponds in Shark Bay, Western Australia
Xinjiang in China
Qinghai in China
Navajo Lake in Utah, VS
Puljuntie in Finland
Fagradalsfjall vulkaan in IJsland
Cotos in Madrid, Spanje
Passo delle Erbe in Trentino Alto Adige, Italië
Wasserfall-Arena in Bätoni, Zwitserland
Teutoburger Wald in Duitsland
Colorado Plateau in Utah, VS
Badain Jaran Desert in China
Cardini di Misurina in Italië
Secret Waterfall in het noorden van Taiwan
Cape Dissappointment in Washington, VS
Parma Creek Nature Reserve in Yerriyong, Australië
Death Valley National Park in Californië
Mirador Fitz Roy in El Chalten, Argentinië
Northern Territory, Australië
Schwäbische Alb in Duitsland
Mono Lake in Californië, VS