Cappadocië, IJsland en Patagonië: dit zijn de mooiste internationale landschapsfoto's van het jaar

Van Cappadocië in Turkije tot Patagonië in Chili en van Death Valley in Californië tot IJsland: de winnende foto's van de International Landscape Photographer of the Year wedstrijd tonen de wereld in al haar schoonheid.

De fotowedstrijd International Landscape Photographer of the Year bestaat nu acht jaar en krijgt elk jaar meer deelnemers. De jury had een stevige klus aan het beoordelen van de foto's omdat het volgens hen om echte kunstwerken gaat. Alle 101 winnende foto's worden gepubliceerd in een boek dat je op de website kan bekijken en dan zijn er nog eens 137 extra foto's online te zien.

De Turkse fotograaf Aytek Cetin mag zich een jaar lang de 'International Landscape Photographer of the Year' noemen. Hij maakte onder andere prachtige foto's van Cappadocië, het gebied in Turkije dat bekendstaat om de merkwaardige rotsformaties. De Nederlandse fotograaf Max Rive veroverde de tweede plaats.

Tanmay Sapkal won de prijs voor de mooiste landschapsfoto van het jaar. Hij maakte zijn foto op Mount Tamalpais in Californië waar je uitkijkt over een nevelige vallei.

En dan werden er nog enkele speciale prijzen uitgereikt: Monochrome Award, Amazing Aerial Award, Snow & Ice Award, Night Sky Award en de Hand of Man Award.

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Aytek Cetin, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Winnaar: Aytek Cetin

Gemaakt in Cappadocië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Aytek Cetin, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Winnaar: Aytek Cetin

Gemaakt bij de Kazbek berg in Georgië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Aytek Cetin, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Aytek Cetin

Gemaakt in de Anti-Taurus bergen in Turkije

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Aytek Cetin, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Aytek Cetin

Gemaakt in Cappadocië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Max Rive, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Tweede plaats: Max Rive

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Max Rive, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Tweede plaats: Max Rive

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Max Rive, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Tweede plaats: Max Rive

Gemaakt in Chamonix, Frankrijk

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Max Rive, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Tweede plaats: Max Rive

Gemaakt in de Vallée de la Clarée, Frankrijk

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Andrea Zappia, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Derde plaats: Andrea Zappia

Gemaakt in Seceda, Val Gardena, Italië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Andrea Zappia, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Derde plaats: Andrea Zappia

Gemaakt in Mas Palomas, Gran Canaria, Spanje

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Andrea Zappia, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Derde plaats: Andrea Zappia

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Andrea Zappia, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Derde plaats: Andrea Zappia

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Tanmay Sapkal, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Mooiste landschapsfoto, eerste plaats: Tanmay Sapkal

Gemaakt bij Mount Tamalpais in Californië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Cédric Tamani, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Mooiste landschapsfoto, tweede plaats: Cédric Tamani

Gemaakt in Menzingen in Zwitserland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Ben Goode, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Mooiste landschapsfoto, derde plaats: Ben Goode

Gemaakt bij Lake Bonney in Australië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Heiner Machalett, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

The Monochrome Award: Heiner Machalett

Gemaakt in de Neunkircher Höhe in Hesse, Duitsland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Chris Kirby, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

The Hand of Man Award: Chris Kirby

Gemaakt bij Adelaide Railway Station in Australië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Hans Gunnar Aslaksen, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

The Night Sky Award: Hans Gunnar Aslaksen

Gemaakt in Ula in Noorwegen

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Chris Byrne, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

The Amazing Aerial Award: Chris Byrne

Gemaakt in IJsland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Mimmo Salierno, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

The Snow & Ice Award: Mimmo Salierno

Gemaakt in Lago Laceno, Italië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Yoon Suk Choi, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Imhan-ri in Zuid-Korea

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Scott Portelli, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Gulf of Carpentaria, North Queensland in Australië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Marcin Zajac, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Yosemite National Park in Californië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Daniel Laan, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Moddergat in Nederland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Daniel Laan, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Stetinden in Noorwegen

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Daniel Laan, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Daniel Laan, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Matt Jackisch, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Mount Slesse in British Columbia, Canada

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Matt Jackisch, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Mount Seymour in British Columbia, Canada

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Matt Jackisch, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Mount Seymour in British Columbia, Canada

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Tom Putt, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Derby in Western Australia

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Tom Putt, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Perth Mine Site in Western Australia

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Tom Putt, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Baikal meer in Siberië, Rusland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Tom Putt, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

East Arnhem Land in Northern Territory, Australië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Benjamin Maze, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Bermagui in New South Wales, Australië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Gergo Rugli, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Sydney in Australië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Nick Green, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Dartmoor National Park in Devon, VK

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Takashi Nakazawa, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Yamanaka meer in Japan

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Gunar Streu, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Noorden van Lapland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Franka Gabler, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Yosemite Valley in Californië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Franka Gabler, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Eastern Sierra Nevada in Californië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Marc Marco Ripoll, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Formentor vuurtoren in Mallorca, Spanje

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Jana Luo, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Tongariro National Park in Nieuw-Zeeland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Michael Allberry, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

The Roaches in het Peak District in het Verenigd Koninkrijk

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Simon Turnbull, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Wistman's Wood in Dartmoor, VK

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Fabrice Petruzzi, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Zug kanton in Zwitserland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Kevin Krautgartner, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

IJsland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Greg Stokesbury, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Het noorden van Arizona in de VS

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Greg Stokesbury, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Sierras California, Verenigde Staten

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Kassem Kalo, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Arves berg in Frankrijk

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Kassem Kalo, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Vallée de la Clarée in Frankrijk

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Peter Nilsson, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Knutstorp

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Adam Gibbs, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Abraham Lake in Alberta, Canada

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Colin Leonhardt, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Lake of Disappointment in Western Australia

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Evgeny Ivanov, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Mountains Dolgie in de Orenburg regio in Rusland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Judith Kuhn, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Sandvatn in IJsland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Fritz Rumpf, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Death Valley in Californië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Antonio Valente, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Pollino National Park in Basilicata, Italië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Carolyn Cheng, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Northern Territories, Australië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Richard Larsson, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

White Sands National Park in de VS

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © David Aguilar, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Cirque du Fer-à-Cheval in de Franse Alpen

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Pierandrea Folle, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Pollino National Park, Serre delle Ciavole, Italië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Peter Coskun, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Superstition Mountains in Arizona, VS

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Peter Coskun, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Death Valley National Park in Californië, VS

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Vincenzo Mazza, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Vestrahorn bergen in IJsland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Pierre Destribats, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Jokulsarlon in IJsland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © David Aguilar, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Alconocales Natural Park bij Cadiz in Spanje

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Noel Casaje, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Mount Fitz Roy in Los Glaciares National Park in Patagonië, Argentinië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Noel Casaje, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Torres del Paine National Park in Chili

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Mauricio Narea Pizzaro, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

San Pedro de Atacama, Chili

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Mauricio Narea Pizarro, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Laguna Amarga in Torres del Paine National Park, Chili

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © José D. Riquelme, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Kirkjufell in IJsland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Prithvi Bhattacharya, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Useless Loop in Western Australia

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Jade Lv, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Kumtag woestijn in China

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Roksolyana Hilevych, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Arnarstapi in IJsland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Kai Hornung, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

IJsland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Kai Hornung, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Harz, Duitsland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Kai Hornung, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

IJsland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Kai Hornung, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

IJsland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Fritz Rumpf, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Lassen National Park in Californië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Nickolas Warner, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Vermillion Cliffs in Arizona, VS

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Daniel Tremblay, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Bow Lake in Banff National Park in Canada

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Gheorghe Popa, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Cuejdel meer in Roemenië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Chandra Bong, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Secret Falls in Los Glaciares National Park in Argentinië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Chandra Bong, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Torres Del Paine National Park in Chili

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Filip Hrebenda, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fagradalsfjall in IJsland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Wayne Sorensen, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Salt Ponds in Shark Bay, Western Australia

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Chen Ma, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Xinjiang in China

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Chen Ma, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Qinghai in China

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Andrew Baruffi, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Navajo Lake in Utah, VS

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Itai Monnickendam, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Puljuntie in Finland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Itai Monnickendam, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fagradalsfjall vulkaan in IJsland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Alberto Alvaro, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Cotos in Madrid, Spanje

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Nicola Manfredi, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Passo delle Erbe in Trentino Alto Adige, Italië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Enrico Fossati, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Wasserfall-Arena in Bätoni, Zwitserland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Waldemar von Niessen, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Teutoburger Wald in Duitsland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Eric Bennett, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Colorado Plateau in Utah, VS

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Jinyi He, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Badain Jaran Desert in China

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Jose D. Riquelme, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Cardini di Misurina in Italië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Hong Jen Chiang, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Secret Waterfall in het noorden van Taiwan

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Gavin Hardcastle, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Cape Dissappointment in Washington, VS

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Samuel Markham, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Parma Creek Nature Reserve in Yerriyong, Australië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Abhijt Patil, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Death Valley National Park in Californië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Robert Bilos, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Mirador Fitz Roy in El Chalten, Argentinië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Carolyn Cheng, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Northern Territory, Australië

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Caterina Mrenes Lehr, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Schwäbische Alb in Duitsland

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Simon Xu, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Mono Lake in Californië, VS

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © Sergey Semenov, The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Sukko in Rusland