Dit zijn de mooiste stranden in Europa
Van Schotland tot Albanië en van Spanje tot Madeira: dit zijn volgens European Best Destinations de mooiste stranden in Europa.
1. Pasjaca strand bij Cavtat in Kroatië © Getty Images
2. Het strand bij Nerja in Andalusië, Spanje © Getty Images
3. Nugal strand bij Tucepi in Kroatië © Getty Images
4. Porthminster beach bij St. Ives in Cornwall, Engeland © Getty Images
5. St Nicholas Island bij Budva in Montenegro © Getty Images
6. Cala Sa Boadella bij Lloret de Mar in Spanje © Getty Images
7. Cape Drastis op het eiland Corfu in Griekenland © Getty Images
8. Saleccia strand bij Casta op Corsica © Getty Images
9. Bestouan strand bij Cassis in de Provence-Alpes Côte d'Azur, Frankrijk © Getty Images
10. Numana Alta strand in Numana, Ancona - Italië © Getty Images
11. Vlychos strand op Hydra eiland, Griekenland © Getty Images
12. Mamaia strand in Mamaia, Roemenië © Getty Images
13. Bolonia strand in Tarifa, Cadiz, Spanje © Getty Images
14. Positano strand aan de Amalfi kust in Italië © Getty Images
15. Cala Pregonda op Menorca, Spanje © Getty Images
16. Bolata strand in Balgarevo, Bulgarije © Getty Images
17. Cala del Pi in Platja d'Aro, Costa Brava, Spanje © Getty Images
18. Carvoeiro in de Algarve, Portugal © Getty Images
19. Marathonisi eiland op Zakynthos, Griekenland © Getty Images
20. Peljesac op Peljesac schiereiland in Kroatië © Getty Images
21. Elafonissi roze strand op Kreta, Griekenland © Getty Images
22. Cameo eiland in Zakynthos, Griekenland © Getty Images
23. Atrani in de regio Campanië, Italië © Getty Images
24. Sakarun strand op Dugi eiland in Kroatië © Getty Images
25. Fuseta strand in Ilha da Armona, Portugal © Getty Images
26. Calella de Palafrugell aan de Costa Brava in Spanje © Getty Images
27. Saint Malo in Bretagne, Frankrijk © Getty Images
28. Pizzomunno Rock in Vieste, Italië © Getty Images
29. Saint Ives beach in Cornwall, Engeland © Getty Images
30. Sarakiniko strand op het eiland Milos, Griekenland © Getty Images
31. Xi strand op Kefalonia, Griekenland © Getty Images
32. Castlecove beach in Caherdaniel, Ierland © Getty Images
33. Praia dos Galapinhos in Arrabida Natural Park, Setubal, Portugal © Getty Images
34. Canal d'Amour in Sidari, Griekenland © Getty Images
35. Porto Timoni strand op Corfu, Griekenland © Getty Images
36. Santa Giulia strand in Corsica © Getty Images
37. Moscenicka Draga strand in Kroatië © Getty Images
38. Pregonda op Menorca in Spanje © Getty Images
39. Monterosso al Mare in Cinque Terre, Italië © Getty Images
40. Cala Agulla op Mallorca, Spanje © Getty Images
41. Mitjaneta op Menorca, Spanje © Getty Images
42. Palombaggia bij Porto-Vecchio, Corsica © Getty Images
43. Seychelles Beach in Icaria, Griekenland © Getty Images
44. Ballota strand in Asturië, Spanje © Getty Images
45. Simos strand op Elafonisos, Griekenland © Getty Images
46. Playa de las Teresitas op Tenerife, Spanje © Getty Images
47. Stiniva strand op Vis, Kroatië © Getty Images
48. Tossa de Mar aan de Costa Brava, Spanje © Getty Images
49. Concha in San Sebastian, Spanje © Getty Images
50. Berlenga eiland in Peniche, Portugal © Getty Images
51. Cala Acciarino op Lavezzi eiland in Corsica © Getty Images
52. Kavalikefta strand in Lefkada, Griekenland © Getty Images
53. Praia Nova in de Algarve, Portugal © Getty Images
54. Apela strand op Karpathos eiland in Griekenland © Getty Images
55. Santa Maria Dell' Isola in Calabrië, Italië © Getty Images
56. Ksamil op Ksamil eiland, Albanië © Getty Images
57. Kokkari op Samos, Griekenland © Getty Images
58. Zakynthos in Griekenland © Getty Images
59. Our Lady Beach in Porquerolles, Frankrijk © Getty Images
60. Zlatni Rat strand in Brac, Dalmatië, Kroatië © Getty Images
61. Calo des Moro op Mallorca in Spanje © Getty Images
62. Oludeniz strand in Turkije © Getty Images
63. Praia Marinha in de Algarve, Portugal © Getty Images
64. Virgin island's Creek in Crozon, Frankrijk © Getty Images
65. Sveti Stefan strand in Montenegro © Getty Images
66. Baia delle Zagara in Mattinata, Italië © Getty Images
67. Praia de Miramar in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal © Getty Images
68. Porto Katsiki strand in Vasiliki, Griekenland © Getty Images
69. Podrace strand in Brela, Kroatië © Getty Images
70. Ribadesella strand in Asturië, Spanje © D. Rovchak, Wikicommons
71. Dune du Pilat in de Arcachon Baai, Frankrijk © Getty Images
72. Tenby Harbour in Wales, Verenigd Koninkrijk © Getty Images
73. Praia da Cova Redonda in de Algarve, Portugal © Getty Images
74. Isolla Bella in Sicilië © Getty Images
75. Grande Plage de Biarritz in Aquitanië, Frankrijk © Getty Images
76. Porto Santo op Madeira, Portugal © Getty Images
77. Nissi strand in Ayia Napa, Cyprus © Getty Images
78. Kampen strand op Sylt, Duitsland © Getty Images
79. Egremni strand op Lefkada, Griekenland © Getty Images
80. Scopello strand op Sicilië © Getty Images
81. Cala Macarelleta op Menorca, Spanje © Getty Images
82. Barra Beach op Isle of Barra in Schotland © Getty Images
83. Sarakiniko strand op Milos eiland in Griekenland © Getty Images