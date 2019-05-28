Dit zijn de mooiste stranden in Europa

Van Schotland tot Albanië en van Spanje tot Madeira: dit zijn volgens European Best Destinations de mooiste stranden in Europa.

1. Pasjaca strand bij Cavtat in Kroatië © Getty Images

2. Het strand bij Nerja in Andalusië, Spanje © Getty Images

3. Nugal strand bij Tucepi in Kroatië © Getty Images

4. Porthminster beach bij St. Ives in Cornwall, Engeland © Getty Images

5. St Nicholas Island bij Budva in Montenegro © Getty Images

6. Cala Sa Boadella bij Lloret de Mar in Spanje © Getty Images

7. Cape Drastis op het eiland Corfu in Griekenland © Getty Images

8. Saleccia strand bij Casta op Corsica © Getty Images

9. Bestouan strand bij Cassis in de Provence-Alpes Côte d'Azur, Frankrijk © Getty Images

10. Numana Alta strand in Numana, Ancona - Italië © Getty Images

11. Vlychos strand op Hydra eiland, Griekenland © Getty Images

12. Mamaia strand in Mamaia, Roemenië © Getty Images

13. Bolonia strand in Tarifa, Cadiz, Spanje © Getty Images

14. Positano strand aan de Amalfi kust in Italië © Getty Images

15. Cala Pregonda op Menorca, Spanje © Getty Images

16. Bolata strand in Balgarevo, Bulgarije © Getty Images

17. Cala del Pi in Platja d'Aro, Costa Brava, Spanje © Getty Images

18. Carvoeiro in de Algarve, Portugal © Getty Images

19. Marathonisi eiland op Zakynthos, Griekenland © Getty Images

20. Peljesac op Peljesac schiereiland in Kroatië © Getty Images

21. Elafonissi roze strand op Kreta, Griekenland © Getty Images

22. Cameo eiland in Zakynthos, Griekenland © Getty Images

23. Atrani in de regio Campanië, Italië © Getty Images

24. Sakarun strand op Dugi eiland in Kroatië © Getty Images

25. Fuseta strand in Ilha da Armona, Portugal © Getty Images

26. Calella de Palafrugell aan de Costa Brava in Spanje © Getty Images

27. Saint Malo in Bretagne, Frankrijk © Getty Images

28. Pizzomunno Rock in Vieste, Italië © Getty Images

29. Saint Ives beach in Cornwall, Engeland © Getty Images

30. Sarakiniko strand op het eiland Milos, Griekenland © Getty Images

31. Xi strand op Kefalonia, Griekenland © Getty Images

32. Castlecove beach in Caherdaniel, Ierland © Getty Images

33. Praia dos Galapinhos in Arrabida Natural Park, Setubal, Portugal © Getty Images

34. Canal d'Amour in Sidari, Griekenland © Getty Images

35. Porto Timoni strand op Corfu, Griekenland © Getty Images

36. Santa Giulia strand in Corsica © Getty Images

37. Moscenicka Draga strand in Kroatië © Getty Images

38. Pregonda op Menorca in Spanje © Getty Images

39. Monterosso al Mare in Cinque Terre, Italië © Getty Images

40. Cala Agulla op Mallorca, Spanje © Getty Images

41. Mitjaneta op Menorca, Spanje © Getty Images

42. Palombaggia bij Porto-Vecchio, Corsica © Getty Images

43. Seychelles Beach in Icaria, Griekenland © Getty Images

44. Ballota strand in Asturië, Spanje © Getty Images

45. Simos strand op Elafonisos, Griekenland © Getty Images

46. Playa de las Teresitas op Tenerife, Spanje © Getty Images

47. Stiniva strand op Vis, Kroatië © Getty Images

48. Tossa de Mar aan de Costa Brava, Spanje © Getty Images

49. Concha in San Sebastian, Spanje © Getty Images

50. Berlenga eiland in Peniche, Portugal © Getty Images

51. Cala Acciarino op Lavezzi eiland in Corsica © Getty Images

52. Kavalikefta strand in Lefkada, Griekenland © Getty Images

53. Praia Nova in de Algarve, Portugal © Getty Images

54. Apela strand op Karpathos eiland in Griekenland © Getty Images

55. Santa Maria Dell' Isola in Calabrië, Italië © Getty Images

56. Ksamil op Ksamil eiland, Albanië © Getty Images

57. Kokkari op Samos, Griekenland © Getty Images

58. Zakynthos in Griekenland © Getty Images

59. Our Lady Beach in Porquerolles, Frankrijk © Getty Images

60. Zlatni Rat strand in Brac, Dalmatië, Kroatië © Getty Images

61. Calo des Moro op Mallorca in Spanje © Getty Images

62. Oludeniz strand in Turkije © Getty Images

63. Praia Marinha in de Algarve, Portugal © Getty Images

64. Virgin island's Creek in Crozon, Frankrijk © Getty Images

65. Sveti Stefan strand in Montenegro © Getty Images

66. Baia delle Zagara in Mattinata, Italië © Getty Images

67. Praia de Miramar in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal © Getty Images

68. Porto Katsiki strand in Vasiliki, Griekenland © Getty Images

69. Podrace strand in Brela, Kroatië © Getty Images

70. Ribadesella strand in Asturië, Spanje © D. Rovchak, Wikicommons

71. Dune du Pilat in de Arcachon Baai, Frankrijk © Getty Images

72. Tenby Harbour in Wales, Verenigd Koninkrijk © Getty Images

73. Praia da Cova Redonda in de Algarve, Portugal © Getty Images

74. Isolla Bella in Sicilië © Getty Images

75. Grande Plage de Biarritz in Aquitanië, Frankrijk © Getty Images

76. Porto Santo op Madeira, Portugal © Getty Images

77. Nissi strand in Ayia Napa, Cyprus © Getty Images

78. Kampen strand op Sylt, Duitsland © Getty Images

79. Egremni strand op Lefkada, Griekenland © Getty Images

80. Scopello strand op Sicilië © Getty Images

81. Cala Macarelleta op Menorca, Spanje © Getty Images

82. Barra Beach op Isle of Barra in Schotland © Getty Images

83. Sarakiniko strand op Milos eiland in Griekenland © Getty Images

.