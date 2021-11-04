Winnaars van de Close-up fotowedstrijd: zo mooi zijn dieren, paddenstoelen en planten van heel dichtbij

De Noorse fotograaf Pal Hermansen heeft de 'Close-up Photographer of the Year' wedstrijd gewonnen met een foto van alle insecten die hij vond in een kapotte buitenlamp bij zijn huis. Hermansen wil met deze foto de diversiteit van dieren in onze nabije omgeving laten zien. Al deze kleine dieren zien we in het dagelijks leven over het hoofd.

Dit jaar ontving de jury meer dan 9.000 foto's uit 56 landen in negen categorieën: dieren, insecten, planten en fungi, intiem landschap, onderwater, vlinders en insecten, door mensen gemaakt, micro en jonge fotografen (tot en met 17 jaar).

Alle winnaars zijn te zien op de website Close-up Photographer of the Year. Bekijk ook de winnaars van vorig jaar.







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Pal Hermansen, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Algemene winnaar en winnaar in de categorie 'Insects': 'Insect Diversity'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Petr Bambousek, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Tweede plaats in de categorie 'Insects': 'Ants and Hornet'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Marco Jongsma, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Derde plaats in de categorie 'Insects': 'Molecricket'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Bernard Schubert, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Insects': 'Honeydew Diet'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Bernhard Schubert, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Insects': 'Magic Spores'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Imre Potyo, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Insects': 'Last Waltz'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Laurent Hesemans, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Insects': 'Snack Time'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Lincoln Macgregor, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Insects': 'Crossing Paths'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Petr Bambousek, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Insects': 'Running Atta'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Roberto Garcia Roa, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Insects': 'Umbrella Design'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Steven David Johnson,Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Insects': 'Just another day at the Farm'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Juan Ahumada, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Winnaar in de categorie 'Animals': 'Dancing in the Dark'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Svetlana Ivavnenko, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Tweede plaats in de categorie 'Animals: 'Fight'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Lili Sztreharszki, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Derde plaats in de categorie 'Animals: 'Tiny Details'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Andy Parkinson, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Animals': 'Balancing Act'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Daniel Tim, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Animals': 'Mudskipper Madness'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Dario Quattrin, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Animals': 'Take Off'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Johan De Ridder, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Animals': 'Triplets in Green'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Juan Ahumada, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Animals': 'In the Forest Kingdom'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Mighui Yuan, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Animals': 'Waiting for Dinner'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Nuno Cabrita, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Animals': 'Opilion in the Vegetation'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Pete Burford, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Animals': 'Two Caps are better than One'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Rob Blanken, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Animals': 'Space Spider'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Roman Willi, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Animals': 'Waste Disposal'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Svetlana Ivavnenko, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Animals': 'The Last Meeting'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Victor Ortega, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Animals': 'Yellow and Blue'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Ripan Biswas, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Eerste plaats in de categorie 'Butterflies': 'Mating Underwater'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Andrew Fusek Peters, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Tweede plaats in de categorie 'Butterflies': 'Painted Lady in the Garden'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Aniket Thopate, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Butterflies': 'Damsel in Dinner'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Linan Ouyang, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Butterflies': 'Be Born'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Mathieu Foulquié, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Damselfly Underwater







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Stefan Gerrits, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Butterflies': 'I got the Smallest'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Tim Hearn, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Butterflies': ' Kentish Glory Ovipositing'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Minghui Yuan, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Butterflies': 'Dream Together'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Daragh Muldowney, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Winnaar in de categorie 'Intimate Landscape': 'Juncture'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © David Southern, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Tweede plaats in de categorie 'Intimate Landscape': 'Chasm'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Jakub Ondruch, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Derde plaats in de categorie 'Intimate Landscape': 'Decay'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Jane Simmonds, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Intimate Landscape': 'Nothing Gold Can Stay'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Loulou Beavers, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Intimate Landscape': 'Blossom'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Martin Siering, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Intimate Landscape': 'Web'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Hakan Kvarnstrom, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Winnaar in de categorie 'Micro': 'Spiral Beauty'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Don Komarechka, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Tweede plaats in de categorie 'Micro': 'Heaven and Earth'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Marek Mis, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Derde plaats in de categorie 'Micro': 'Underwater odd air bubbles formed under cover slip'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Alexander Klepnev, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Micro': 'Outer Layer of a Medical Face Mask'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Andrei Savitsky, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Micro': 'Wings Interference Pattern'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Marco Jongsma, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Micro': 'The Eye of a Silverfish'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Marek Mis, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Micro': 'Underwater World'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Norm Barker,Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Micro': 'Red Fossil Coral'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Randy Fullbright, lose-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Micro': 'Dinosaur Bone'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Barry Webb, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Winnaar in de categorie 'Plants and Fungi': 'Holly Parachutes'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Andy Sands, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Tweede plaats in de categorie 'Plants and Fungi': 'Lachnum niveum'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Agorastos Papatsanis, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Derde plaats in de categorie 'Plants and Fungi': 'Polished Porcelain'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Andy Sachs, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Plants and Fungi': 'Lamproderma Scintillans Slime moulds on a holly leaf'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Barry Webb, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Plants and Fungi': 'Mature Stemonitis'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Esteve Garriga, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Plants and Fungi': 'Surribas Speculum'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Harald Cederlund, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Plants and Fungi': 'Geranium sylvaticum'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Jan Piecha, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Plants and Fungi': 'Purple'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Juan Ahumada, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Plants and Fungi': 'Dancing at Night'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Mark Ford, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Plants and Fungi': 'April Shower'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Sarang Naik, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Plants and Fungi': 'The Goblet of Fire'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Alessandro Grasso, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Winnaar in de categorie 'Underwater': 'Circular Octopus'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Filippo Borghi, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Tweede plaats in de categorie 'Underwater': 'The Birth'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Enrico Somogyi, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Derde plaats in de categorie 'Underwater': 'Gobys with Eggs'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Galice Hoarau, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Underwater': 'Catch of the Day'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Giacomo Marchione, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Underwater': 'Acrobat'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Matteo Trentin, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Underwater': 'Little Gathering'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Pekka Tuuri, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Underwater': 'River Lampreys Spawning'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Richard Condlyffe, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Underwater': 'Banded Coral Shrimp'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Vittorio Ricci, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Underwater': 'T-rex style'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Ezra Boulton, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Winnaar in de categorie 'Young Finalists': 'Rat in Tyre Hub'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Sudith Rodrigo, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Tweede plaats in de categorie 'Young Finalists': 'Colour through Spider Eye'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Anton Trexler, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Derde plaats in de categorie 'Young Finalists': 'Hidden'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Carlos Perez Naval, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Young Finalists': 'Finding Food'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Emelin Dupieux, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Young Finalists': 'Apollo Landing'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Gustav Parenmark, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Young Finalists': 'Night Walker'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Tamas Koncz Bisztricz, Close-Up Photographer of the Year Finalist in de categorie 'Young Finalists': 'Spider Orchid'