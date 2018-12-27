Amerikaan steekt als eerste Antarctica over zonder hulp

De 33-jarige Colin O'Brady jaar deed er 54 dagen over om het traject van 1.500 kilometer op ski's af te leggen. Hij versloeg de Brit Louis Rudd aan de eindstreep.

O'Brady vertrok op kerstochtend voor de laatste 125 kilometer van zijn reis van de ene kust naar de andere. Hij deed over die laatste etappe 32 uur en 30 minuten, zegt hij op sociale media.

De inwoner van de stad Portland maakte het nieuws zelf bekend via zijn Instagrampagina. Hij is daarop te zien naast een houten teken dat de rand van het Ross-ijsplateau aanduidt. Op die plaats eindigt de landmassa van het continent en begint het zee-ijs. 'Toen ik mijn slee over deze onzichtbare lijn trok, had ik mijn doel bereikt: ik was de eerste ooit om het continent Antarctica solo over te steken van kust tot kust, zonder ondersteuning of hulp', schreef O'Brady.

O'Brady ging dus Louis Rudd vooraf, die zich tegelijkertijd aan de onderneming waagde. De man was een goede vriend van Henry Worsley, die in 2016 stierf aan een infectie, enkele dagen nadat hij tijdens dezelfde beproeving op minder dan 50 kilometer van de eindstreep had moeten opgeven.