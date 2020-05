View this post on Instagram

Announcing Graduation WWWSHOWWW! We have been putting on a yearly, whirlwind multi-hour show for some 4.000 industry insiders and fashion enthusiasts alike. Not wanting to make an exception and provide our 2020 BA and MA students with similar opportunities and closure, we put our minds to task to dream up a digital platform filled with surprises. More about WWWSHOWWW, its online release schedule featuring Belgian and international guests will be revealed end of May. #antwerpfashion