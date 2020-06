View this post on Instagram

When the world listens to women, it listens to white women. For far too long, Black women’s voices have gone unheard, even though they’ve been using their voices loudly for centuries to enact change. Today, more than ever, it is NECESSARY that we create a unifying action to center Black women’s lives, stories, and calls to action. We need to listen to Black women. ⠀ ⠀ This is why we created #ShareTheMicNow. Tomorrow, Black women will speak from the Instagram accounts of white women. We can't wait for you to hear from @lpeopleswagner ❤️⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ The intention of this campaign is to magnify Black women and the important work that they’re doing in order to catalyze the change that will only come when we truly hear each other’s voices.