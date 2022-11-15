Dream a little dream

Beleving is alles, en dat beseffen ook luxelabels maar al te goed. Louis Vuitton opent met LV DREAM een gratis toegankelijke tentoonstellingsruimte in hartje Parijs, plus café en chocoladeshop. In maar liefst negen zalen wordt teruggeblikt op de vele artistieke collabs van het huis. Alles werd ondergebracht in het voormalige warenhuis La Belle Jardinière, tegenover het onlangs heropende La Samaritaine. Het café en de chocoladeshop worden geleid door Maxime Frédéric, chef-patissier bij Cheval Blanc Paris, het hotel aan de overkant dat net als Vuitton en La Samaritaine in handen is van luxegroep LVMH. En voor wie dromen niet volstaat, is er altijd nog de giftshop.

LV DREAM, 2 rue du Pont Neuf, Parijs, louisvuitton.com