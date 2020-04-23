Zo zag Europa er in de tijd van de Grand Tour uit

De Britse adellijke jongeren waren degenen die er mee startten: het maken van een 'Grand Tour' door Europa. Halverwege de 16e eeuw begonnen jongemannen rond de leeftijd van 21 jaar met het touren door Europa, een reis die wel enkele jaren kon duren. De bedoeling was een onderdompeling in de Europese cultuur en dan vooral die van de klassieke oudheid en de Renaissance. Vandaar dat Frankrijk en Italië uitgebreid op het programma stonden.
De jongemannen uit Noord-Europese landen als het Verenigd Koninkrijk, Duitsland, Nederland en Frankrijk - later ook dames uit hogere klassen - gingen samen met een 'cicerone', een begeleider die tegelijk optrad als gids en leraar, op rondreis door Europa. De reis was vooral gericht op de kennismaking met de Europese cultuur, maar ook het plezier werd niet vergeten. De jongemannen gingen kunst bekijken, naar muziek luisteren, op bezoek bij vooraanstaande families, maar ze amuseerden zich ook met drank, gokken en romantische avontuurtjes.
Na een jaar of drie, vier keerden ze volwassen en wel weer terug naar huis. Ze namen kisten vol met boeken, kunstwerken, wetenschappelijke instrumenten en portretten van zichzelf in allerlei exotische settings (de voorloper van de selfie) mee naar huis.
Het programma van de reis stond niet volledig vast, maar de meest gebruikte route was om vanuit het Verenigd Koninkrijk waar steden als Londen, Cambridge en Oxford werden bezocht via Dover naar Frankrijk te reizen. Uiteraard was er daar een grote rol weggelegd voor Parijs. De reis ging verder via Bazel en Geneve in Zwitserland om via de Alpen naar Italië te reizen waar een groot aantal steden werd bezocht: Rome en Venetië natuurlijk, maar ook Turijn, Bologna, Napels, Firenze en Milaan.
Sommige reizigers maakten vanuit daar nog uitstapjes naar Sicilië, Athene, Malta of zelfs Jeruzalem, maar de meesten keerden via Wenen en Duitse steden als Munchen, Berlijn, Heidelberg, Weimar en Dresden weer terug naar huis.
Wat de jongeren in die tijd, toen reizen nog voorbehouden was aan enkele gelukkigen, zagen was heel anders dan wat de toeristen van nu te zien krijgen. Dankzij deze beelden die het Amerikaanse
Library of Congress bewaart, kunnen we toch een beetje een indruk krijgen van het Europa ten tijde van de Grand Tour. Lees ook: Zo zag België er in 1890 uit
Cambridge in het Verenigd Koninkrijk
Londen: Houses of Parliament
Londen: Houses of Parliament
Londen: Piccadilly Circus
Parijs: Exposition Universelle
Parijs: Jardin des Tuileries
Alpen: Aletsch gletsjer in Zwitserland
Bazel in Zwitserland: Münsterkirchel
Genève in Zwitserland: Chillon kasteel
Meer van Genève: Montreux
Genève: Monument National
Rome: Tempel van Saturnus
Rome: uitzicht vanuit Caesar Paleis
Napels: Piazza dei Martiri
Napels: San Francesco di Paola
Sorento in de buurt van Napels
München: Maximilianstraße
Berlijn: Belle Alliance Platz
Berlijn: Brandenburgertor
Berlijn: Gendsdarmenmarkt
Berlijn: Koninklijk Paleis
Berlijn: Unter den Linden
Weimar: huis van Friedrich Schiller
