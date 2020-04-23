Zo zag Europa er in de tijd van de Grand Tour uit

De Britse adellijke jongeren waren degenen die er mee startten: het maken van een 'Grand Tour' door Europa. Halverwege de 16e eeuw begonnen jongemannen rond de leeftijd van 21 jaar met het touren door Europa, een reis die wel enkele jaren kon duren. De bedoeling was een onderdompeling in de Europese cultuur en dan vooral die van de klassieke oudheid en de Renaissance. Vandaar dat Frankrijk en Italië uitgebreid op het programma stonden.

De jongemannen uit Noord-Europese landen als het Verenigd Koninkrijk, Duitsland, Nederland en Frankrijk - later ook dames uit hogere klassen - gingen samen met een 'cicerone', een begeleider die tegelijk optrad als gids en leraar, op rondreis door Europa. De reis was vooral gericht op de kennismaking met de Europese cultuur, maar ook het plezier werd niet vergeten. De jongemannen gingen kunst bekijken, naar muziek luisteren, op bezoek bij vooraanstaande families, maar ze amuseerden zich ook met drank, gokken en romantische avontuurtjes.

Na een jaar of drie, vier keerden ze volwassen en wel weer terug naar huis. Ze namen kisten vol met boeken, kunstwerken, wetenschappelijke instrumenten en portretten van zichzelf in allerlei exotische settings (de voorloper van de selfie) mee naar huis.

Het programma van de reis stond niet volledig vast, maar de meest gebruikte route was om vanuit het Verenigd Koninkrijk waar steden als Londen, Cambridge en Oxford werden bezocht via Dover naar Frankrijk te reizen. Uiteraard was er daar een grote rol weggelegd voor Parijs. De reis ging verder via Bazel en Geneve in Zwitserland om via de Alpen naar Italië te reizen waar een groot aantal steden werd bezocht: Rome en Venetië natuurlijk, maar ook Turijn, Bologna, Napels, Firenze en Milaan.

Sommige reizigers maakten vanuit daar nog uitstapjes naar Sicilië, Athene, Malta of zelfs Jeruzalem, maar de meesten keerden via Wenen en Duitse steden als Munchen, Berlijn, Heidelberg, Weimar en Dresden weer terug naar huis.

Wat de jongeren in die tijd, toen reizen nog voorbehouden was aan enkele gelukkigen, zagen was heel anders dan wat de toeristen van nu te zien krijgen. Dankzij deze beelden die het Amerikaanse Library of Congress bewaart, kunnen we toch een beetje een indruk krijgen van het Europa ten tijde van de Grand Tour.

Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Cambridge in het Verenigd Koninkrijk







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Cambridge







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Cambridge







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Oxford







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Oxford







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Oxford







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Oxford







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Londen: Houses of Parliament







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Londen: Houses of Parliament







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Londen: Hyde Park







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Londen: Lambeth Palace







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Londen: Piccadilly Circus







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Londen: Tower Bridge







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Londen: Whitehall







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Dover







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Dover







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Dover







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Oostende in België







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division De Pier in Oostende







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Oostende







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Oostende







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Parijs







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Parijs: Alma brug







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Parijs: Champs-Élysées







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Parijs: Exposition Universelle







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Parijs: Louvre







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Parijs: Palais Royal







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Parijs: Jardin des Tuileries







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Alpen: Aletsch gletsjer in Zwitserland







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Alpen: Berner Oberland







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Alpen: Luzern







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Alpen: Wallis







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Bazel in Zwitserland: Münsterkirchel







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Bazel: Rathaus







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Genève in Zwitserland: Chillon kasteel







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Meer van Genève: Montreux







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Genève: Monument National







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Genève: Theatre







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Lausanne in Zwitserland







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Lausanne







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Bologna







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Bologna







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Gardameer: Sarca vallei







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Gardameer: Desenzano







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Gardameer: Gargnano







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Gardameer: Maderno







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Turijn







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Turijn







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Turijn







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Turijn







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Turijn







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Milaan







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Milaan







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Milaan







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Venetië: Dogenpaleis







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Venetië: Grand Canal







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Venetië: Rialto brug







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Venetië: Veneziatta







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Venetië: San Marcoplein







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Venetië







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Venetië







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Venetië







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Firenze







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Firenze: Pitti Paleis







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Firenze: Baptisterium







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Pisa







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Pisa







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Rome: Spaanse Trappen







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Rome: Tempel van Saturnus







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Rome: Vaticaan







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Rome: Forum Romanum







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Rome: uitzicht vanuit Caesar Paleis







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Rome: Colosseum







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Napels







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Napels: haven







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Napels: Partenope straat







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Napels: Piazza dei Martiri







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Napels: San Francesco di Paola







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Sorento in de buurt van Napels







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Pompeii







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Pompeii







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Pompeii







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Pompeii







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Sicilië: Palermo







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Sicilië: Palermo







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Athene







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Athene







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Athene







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Jeruzalem







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Jeruzalem







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Jeruzalem







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Jeruzalem







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Jeruzalem







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Wenen: Burgtheater







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Wenen: Graben







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Wenen: Karlsplatz







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Wenen: Naschmarkt







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Wenen: Opern







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Wenen: Ring







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Wenen: Schönbrunn







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division München







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division München: Marienplatz







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division München: Maximilianstraße







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division München: Odeonplatz







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Berlijn: Arsenaal







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Berlijn: Belle Alliance Platz







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Berlijn: Brandenburgertor







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Berlijn: Gendsdarmenmarkt







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Berlijn: Koninklijk Paleis







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Berlijn: Reichstag







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Berlijn: Unter den Linden







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Potsdam







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Potsdam







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Potsdam bij Berlijn







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Weimar







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Weimar: huis van Friedrich Schiller







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Weimar







Grand Tour Europe © Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division Heidelberg