Zo zag Europa er in de tijd van de Grand Tour uit

Van de 16e tot halverwege de 19e eeuw maakten jongemannen uit welgestelde gezinnen op weg naar de volwassenheid een 'Grand Tour of Europe'. Hoe zag Europa er in die tijd uit?

Zo zag Europa er in de tijd van de Grand Tour uit
Library of Congress

De Britse adellijke jongeren waren degenen die er mee startten: het maken van een 'Grand Tour' door Europa. Halverwege de 16e eeuw begonnen jongemannen rond de leeftijd van 21 jaar met het touren door Europa, een reis die wel enkele jaren kon duren. De bedoeling was een onderdompeling in de Europese cultuur en dan vooral die van de klassieke oudheid en de Renaissance. Vandaar dat Frankrijk en Italië uitgebreid op het programma stonden.

De jongemannen uit Noord-Europese landen als het Verenigd Koninkrijk, Duitsland, Nederland en Frankrijk - later ook dames uit hogere klassen - gingen samen met een 'cicerone', een begeleider die tegelijk optrad als gids en leraar, op rondreis door Europa. De reis was vooral gericht op de kennismaking met de Europese cultuur, maar ook het plezier werd niet vergeten. De jongemannen gingen kunst bekijken, naar muziek luisteren, op bezoek bij vooraanstaande families, maar ze amuseerden zich ook met drank, gokken en romantische avontuurtjes.

Na een jaar of drie, vier keerden ze volwassen en wel weer terug naar huis. Ze namen kisten vol met boeken, kunstwerken, wetenschappelijke instrumenten en portretten van zichzelf in allerlei exotische settings (de voorloper van de selfie) mee naar huis.

Het programma van de reis stond niet volledig vast, maar de meest gebruikte route was om vanuit het Verenigd Koninkrijk waar steden als Londen, Cambridge en Oxford werden bezocht via Dover naar Frankrijk te reizen. Uiteraard was er daar een grote rol weggelegd voor Parijs. De reis ging verder via Bazel en Geneve in Zwitserland om via de Alpen naar Italië te reizen waar een groot aantal steden werd bezocht: Rome en Venetië natuurlijk, maar ook Turijn, Bologna, Napels, Firenze en Milaan.

Sommige reizigers maakten vanuit daar nog uitstapjes naar Sicilië, Athene, Malta of zelfs Jeruzalem, maar de meesten keerden via Wenen en Duitse steden als Munchen, Berlijn, Heidelberg, Weimar en Dresden weer terug naar huis.

Wat de jongeren in die tijd, toen reizen nog voorbehouden was aan enkele gelukkigen, zagen was heel anders dan wat de toeristen van nu te zien krijgen. Dankzij deze beelden die het Amerikaanse Library of Congress bewaart, kunnen we toch een beetje een indruk krijgen van het Europa ten tijde van de Grand Tour.

Cambridge in het Verenigd Koninkrijk

Cambridge

Cambridge

Oxford

Oxford

Oxford

Oxford

Londen: Houses of Parliament

Londen: Houses of Parliament

Londen: Hyde Park

Londen: Lambeth Palace

Londen: Piccadilly Circus

Londen: Tower Bridge

Londen: Whitehall

Dover

Dover

Dover

Oostende in België

De Pier in Oostende

Oostende

Oostende

Parijs

Parijs: Alma brug

Parijs: Champs-Élysées

Parijs: Exposition Universelle

Parijs: Louvre

Parijs: Palais Royal

Parijs: Jardin des Tuileries

Alpen: Aletsch gletsjer in Zwitserland

Alpen: Berner Oberland

Alpen: Luzern

Alpen: Wallis

Bazel in Zwitserland: Münsterkirchel

Bazel: Rathaus

Genève in Zwitserland: Chillon kasteel

Meer van Genève: Montreux

Genève: Monument National

Genève: Theatre

Lausanne in Zwitserland

Lausanne

Bologna

Bologna

Gardameer: Sarca vallei

Gardameer: Desenzano

Gardameer: Gargnano

Gardameer: Maderno

Turijn

Turijn

Turijn

Turijn

Turijn

Milaan

Milaan

Milaan

Venetië: Dogenpaleis

Venetië: Grand Canal

Venetië: Rialto brug

Venetië: Veneziatta

Venetië: San Marcoplein

Venetië

Venetië

Venetië

Firenze

Firenze: Pitti Paleis

Firenze: Baptisterium

Pisa

Pisa

Rome: Spaanse Trappen

Rome: Tempel van Saturnus

Rome: Vaticaan

Rome: Forum Romanum

Rome: uitzicht vanuit Caesar Paleis

Rome: Colosseum

Napels

Napels: haven

Napels: Partenope straat

Napels: Piazza dei Martiri

Napels: San Francesco di Paola

Sorento in de buurt van Napels

Pompeii

Pompeii

Pompeii

Pompeii

Sicilië: Palermo

Sicilië: Palermo

Athene

Athene

Athene

Jeruzalem

Jeruzalem

Jeruzalem

Jeruzalem

Jeruzalem

Wenen: Burgtheater

Wenen: Graben

Wenen: Karlsplatz

Wenen: Naschmarkt

Wenen: Opern

Wenen: Ring

Wenen: Schönbrunn

München

München: Marienplatz

München: Maximilianstraße

München: Odeonplatz

Berlijn: Arsenaal

Berlijn: Belle Alliance Platz

Berlijn: Brandenburgertor

Berlijn: Gendsdarmenmarkt

Berlijn: Koninklijk Paleis

Berlijn: Reichstag

Berlijn: Unter den Linden

Potsdam

Potsdam

Potsdam bij Berlijn

Weimar

Weimar: huis van Friedrich Schiller

Weimar

Heidelberg

Heidelberg