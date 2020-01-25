Ontdek de mooiste boeddhistische monumenten in de wereld

Van een aan de rotswanden hangend klooster in China tot een tijgersnest in Bhutan: ontdek de mooiste boeddhistische bouwwerken in de wereld.

. © Getty Images

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Angkor Wat in Siem Raep in Cambodja

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Angkor Wat

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Bagan in Myanmar

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Bagan

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Wat Benchamabophit in Bangkok, Thailand

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Wat Benchamabophit

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Borobudur op Java in Indonesië

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Borobudur

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Boudhanath tempel in Kathmandu, Nepal

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Boudhanath tempel

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Buu Long pagode in Ho Chi Minh-stad, Vietnam

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Byodo-In tempel op het eiland O'ahu in Hawaï

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Byodo-In tempel

Boeddha tempels © Vadim Tolbatov, Wikicommons

Datsan Gunzechoinei in Sint-Petersburg, Rusland

Boeddha tempels © Vadim Tolbatov, Wikicommons

Datsan Gunzechoinei

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Erdene Zuu in Karakorum, Mongolië

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Erdene Zuu

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Ganden Sumtseling in Tibet

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Ganden Sumtseling

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Gangtey klooster in Bhutan

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Gangtey klooster

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Gyeongbokgung paleis in Seoul, Zuid-Korea

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Gyeongbokgung

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Haeinsa paleis in Gayasan National Park, Zuid-Korea

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Haeinsa paleis

Boeddha tempels © 663highland, Wikicommons

Horyu-Ji tempel in Ikaruga, Japan

Boeddha tempels © Martin Falbisoner, Wikicommons

Horyu-Ji tempel

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Jokhang tempel in Tibet

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Jokhang

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Kek Lo Si tempel in Air Itam, Maleisië

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Kek Lo Si

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Kopan klooster in de buurt van Kathmandu, Nepal

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Kopan klooster

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Kye Gompa klooster in Himachal Pradesh, India

Boeddha tempels © Ksuryawanshi, Wikicommons

Kye Gompa klooster

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Lama tempel in Beijing, China

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Lama tempel

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Leshan boeddha en Wuyou tempel in Leshan in de provincie Sichuan, China

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Leshan boeddha en Wuyou tempel

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Mahabodhi tempel Bodh Gaya in de Indiase staat Bihar

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Mahabodhi tempel

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Man Mo tempel in Hong Kong

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Man Mo tempel

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Paro Taktsang (Tijgersnest) in de Parovallei, Bhutan

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Paro Taktsang

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Pha That Luang stoepa in Vientiane, Laos

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Pha That Luang stoepa

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Punakha Dzong tempel in Punakha, Bhutan

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Punakha Dzong

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Seiganto-ji tempel in Wakayama, Japan

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Seiganto Ji

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Shwedagon pagode in Myanmar

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Shwedagon pagode

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Taung Kalat op Mount Popa in Myanmar

Boeddha tempels © Gerd Eichmann, Wikicommons

Taung Kalat op Mount Popa

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Thean Hou tempel in Kuala Lumpur, Maleisië

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Thean Hou tempel

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Thikse klooster in Ladakh, India

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Thikse klooster

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Todai-Ji tempel in Nara, Japan

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Todai-Ji tempel

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Tran Quoc pagode in Hanoi, Vietnam

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Tran Quoc pagode

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Tsz Shan klooster in Hong Kong

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Tsz Shan

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Unawatuna (Peace Pagoda) in Sri Lanka

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Unawatuna

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Wat Huai Pla Kung tempel in Chiang Rai, Thailand

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Wat Huai Pla Kung tempel

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Wat Phra Kaew tempel in Bangkok, Thailand

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Wat Phra Kaew tempel

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Wat Rong Khun tempel (ook witte tempel genoemd) in Chiang Rai, Thailand

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Wat Rong Khun tempel

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Wat Arun tempel in Bangkok, Thailand

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Wat Arun

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Wat Xieng Thong tempel in Luang Prabang, Laos

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Wat Xieng Thong tempel

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Xangkong tempel (Hangend klooster) in Datong, China

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Xangkong tempel

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Yungbulakang paleis in Nedong, Tibet

Boeddha tempels © Getty Images

Yungbulakang paleis