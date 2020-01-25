Ontdek de mooiste boeddhistische monumenten in de wereld

Lees ook:
Zo mooi is Azië
Twintig onderschatte plaatsen in Azië
De 30 mooiste kloosters
Deze 25 bergen zijn heilig
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Angkor Wat in Siem Raep in Cambodja
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Wat Benchamabophit in Bangkok, Thailand
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Borobudur op Java in Indonesië
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boudhanath tempel in Kathmandu, Nepal
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Buu Long pagode in Ho Chi Minh-stad, Vietnam
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Byodo-In tempel op het eiland O'ahu in Hawaï
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Vadim Tolbatov, Wikicommons
Datsan Gunzechoinei in Sint-Petersburg, Rusland
Boeddha tempels © Vadim Tolbatov, Wikicommons
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Erdene Zuu in Karakorum, Mongolië
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Ganden Sumtseling in Tibet
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Gangtey klooster in Bhutan
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Gyeongbokgung paleis in Seoul, Zuid-Korea
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Haeinsa paleis in Gayasan National Park, Zuid-Korea
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © 663highland, Wikicommons
Horyu-Ji tempel in Ikaruga, Japan
Boeddha tempels © Martin Falbisoner, Wikicommons
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Kek Lo Si tempel in Air Itam, Maleisië
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Kopan klooster in de buurt van Kathmandu, Nepal
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Kye Gompa klooster in Himachal Pradesh, India
Boeddha tempels © Ksuryawanshi, Wikicommons
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Lama tempel in Beijing, China
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Leshan boeddha en Wuyou tempel in Leshan in de provincie Sichuan, China
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Leshan boeddha en Wuyou tempel
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Mahabodhi tempel Bodh Gaya in de Indiase staat Bihar
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Man Mo tempel in Hong Kong
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Paro Taktsang (Tijgersnest) in de Parovallei, Bhutan
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Pha That Luang stoepa in Vientiane, Laos
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Punakha Dzong tempel in Punakha, Bhutan
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Seiganto-ji tempel in Wakayama, Japan
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Shwedagon pagode in Myanmar
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Taung Kalat op Mount Popa in Myanmar
Boeddha tempels © Gerd Eichmann, Wikicommons
Taung Kalat op Mount Popa
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Thean Hou tempel in Kuala Lumpur, Maleisië
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Thikse klooster in Ladakh, India
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Todai-Ji tempel in Nara, Japan
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Tran Quoc pagode in Hanoi, Vietnam
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Tsz Shan klooster in Hong Kong
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Unawatuna (Peace Pagoda) in Sri Lanka
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Wat Huai Pla Kung tempel in Chiang Rai, Thailand
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Wat Phra Kaew tempel in Bangkok, Thailand
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Wat Rong Khun tempel (ook witte tempel genoemd) in Chiang Rai, Thailand
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Wat Arun tempel in Bangkok, Thailand
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Wat Xieng Thong tempel in Luang Prabang, Laos
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Xangkong tempel (Hangend klooster) in Datong, China
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images
Yungbulakang paleis in Nedong, Tibet
Boeddha tempels © Getty Images