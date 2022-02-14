Nederlandse fotograaf wint de Close-up Photographer Challenge met hartverwarmende foto van grondeekhoorntjes

De Nederlandse fotograaf Alex Pansier heeft de Close-up Photographer of the Year Challenge gewonnen met deze hartverwarmende foto van twee grondeekhoorntjes in Wenen. Het thema van deze Challenge was 'Two of a kind'. Siesels (een soort grondeekhoorn) zijn geclassificeerd als 'kwetsbaar' omdat hun leefgebied alsmaar kleiner wordt.

De Britse fotograaf Barry Webb veroverde de tweede plaats met een foto van twee slijmzwammen die in werkelijkheid miniscuul klein zijn, maar op deze foto bijna zo groot als een boom lijken. De derde plaats is voor Julia Briggs met een foto van de resten van twee blaadjes die van dichtbij op stukjes kant lijken.

Het doel van de Close-up fotowedstrijd is om mensen bewust te maken van de schoonheid van kleine levende wezens die we vaak over het hoofd zien.

Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Alex Pansier/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. Winnaar: Alex Pansier met 'True Love'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Barry Webb/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. Tweede plaats: Barry Webb met 'Diderme Floriforme'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Julia Briggs/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. Derde plaats: Julia Briggs met 'Leaves of lace'







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Alan Clark/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. German wasps







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Adriano Morettin/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. Harlequin shrimps







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Angi Wallace/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. The Kiss







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Barry Webb/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. Mature Comatricha







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Carlos Pérez Naval/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. Over the Mineral World







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Gerd Gunther/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. Sonchus Asper







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Heidi Egerman/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. The pear-fect pair







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Henrik Spranz/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. The couple







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Hugo Camacho/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. Dysdercus Concinnus Coitus







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Javier Lafuente/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. Hidden treasures







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Joris Vegter/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. Bee together







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Luc Rooman/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. Eating perch







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Mathieu Foulquie/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. Two toads







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Noelle Bennett/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. Hey! What's that?







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Pal Hermansen/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. The fight







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Ria Bloemendaal/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. Mushrooms in the spotlight







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Rob Blanken/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. Toad Love







Close-Up Photographer of the Year © Roelof de Hoog/cupoty.com. All rights remain with the photographers. Blue beauty morning