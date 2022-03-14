In beeld: de winnaars van de World Nature Photography Awards

'When great science and great art combine, amazing things can be achieved': dat is het motto van de World Nature Photography Awards. De organisatoren van de fotowedstrijd hopen dat mensen beter voor de wereld en de natuur gaan zorgen wanneer ze zien hoe mooi deze is. Zelf draagt de wedstrijd een steentje bij door voor iedere inzending een boom te laten planten.
De hoofdprijs gaat dit jaar naar de Amerikaanse fotograaf Amos Nachoum. Hij maakte een prachtige foto van een zeeluipaard bij het eiland Plano in Antarctica die op het punt staat een ezelspinguïn te verorberen.
World Nature Photography Awards © Tom Vierus, World Nature Photography Awards
Goud in de categorie Animal Portraits: Tom Vierus met 'Long-tailed macaques' gemaakt in Bali, Indonesië.
World Nature Photography Awards © Neelutpaul Barua, World Nature Photography Awards
Zilver in de categorie Animal Portraits: Neelutpaul Barua met 'Doting mother' gemaakt in Kamchatka, Rusland.
World Nature Photography Awards © Amit Eshel, World Nature Photography Awards
Brons in de categorie Animal Portraits: Amit Eshel met 'Lessons for life' gemaakt in Patagonië, Chili.
World Nature Photography Awards © Thomas Vijayan, World Nature Photography Awards
Goud in de categorie 'Animals in their habitat': Thomas Vijayan met 'Bornean Orangutan' gemaakt in Borneo.
World Nature Photography Awards © Celia Kujala, World Nature Photography Awards
Zilver in de categorie 'Animals in their habitat': Celia Kujala met 'Open Wide' gemaakt in Coronado Islands in Mexico.
World Nature Photography Awards © Christian Tuckwell Smith, World Nature Photography Awards
Brons in de categorie 'Animals in their habitat': Christian Tuckwell Smith met 'North of the Wall' gemaakt in Isbukta in Spitsbergen.
World Nature Photography Awards © Shayne Kaye, World Nature Photography Awards
Goud in de categorie 'Behaviour Amphibians and Reptiles': Shayne Kaye met 'Pacific Tree' gemaakt in een stadspark in Canada.
World Nature Photography Awards © Massimo Giorgetta, World Nature Photography Awards
Zilver in de categorie 'Behaviour Amphibians and Reptiles': Massimo Giorgetta gemaakt in Gardens of the Queen in Cuba.
World Nature Photography Awards © Patrick Nowotny, World Nature Photography Awards
Brons in de categorie 'Behaviour Amphibians and Reptiles': Patrick Nowotny met 'Hang on' in Costa Rica.
World Nature Photography Awards © Ashok Behera, World Nature Photography Awards
Goud in de categorie 'Behaviour Birds': Ashok Behera met 'Vulture and fox feasting on wildebeest' gemaakt in Masai Mara National Park in Kenia.
World Nature Photography Awards © Robert Ross, World Nature Photography Awards
Zilver in de categorie 'Behaviour Birds': Robert Ross met 'Red Billed Queleas' gemaakt in Selous Game Reserve in Tanzania.
World Nature Photography Awards © Robert Maynard, World Nature Photography Awards
Brons in de categorie 'Behaviour Birds': Robert Maynard met 'Cormorant Uprising' gemaakt in Heath Park in Hampshire, VK.
World Nature Photography Awards © Chin Leong Teo, World Nature Photography Awards
Goud in de categorie 'Behaviour Invertebrates': Chin Leong Teo met 'Ants crossing' gemaakt in Indonesië.
World Nature Photography Awards © Lincoln MacGregor, World Nature Photography Awards
Zilver in de categorie 'Behaviour Invertebrates': Lincoln MacGregor met 'Hovering for nectar' gemaakt in Kangaroo Valley Region in Australië.
World Nature Photography Awards © Irina Petrova Adamatzky, World Nature Photography Awards
Brons in de categorie 'Behaviour Invertebrates': Irina Petrova Adamatzky gemaakt in Magnitogorsk in Rusland.
World Nature Photography Awards © World Nature Photography Awards
Winnaar van de hoofdprijs en goud in de categorie 'Behaviour Mammals': Amos Nachoum met 'Leopard seal facing reality' gemaakt in Antarctica.
World Nature Photography Awards © World Nature Photography Awards
Zilver in de categorie 'Behaviour Mammals': Willam Fortescue met 'Rumble in the jungle' gemaakt in Amboseli National Park in Kenia.
World Nature Photography Awards © World Nature Photography Awards
Brons in de categorie 'Behaviour Mammals': Buddhilini de Soyza met 'Five Male cheetahs' gemaakt in Masai Mara National Park in Kenia.
World Nature Photography Awards © Vince Burton, World Nature Photography Awards
Goud in de categorie 'Black & White': Vince Burton met 'Arctic fox' gemaakt in IJsland.
World Nature Photography Awards © Avanka Fernando, World Nature Photography Awards
Zilver in de categorie Black & White: Avanka Fernando met 'Mother's love' gemaakt in Yala National Park in Sri Lanka.
World Nature Photography Awards © Michael Stavrakakis, World Nature Photography Awards
Brons in de categorie Black & White: Michael Stavrakakis met 'Asiatic elephants' gemaakt in Udawalawe National Park in Sri Lanka.
World Nature Photography Awards © Federico Testi, World Nature Photography Awards
Goud in de categorie 'Nature Art': Federico Testi met 'Landscape with trees' gemaakt in San Quirico d'orcia in Toscane, Italië.
World Nature Photography Awards © Monika Schneider, World Nature Photography Awards
Zilver in de categorie 'Nature Art': Monika Schneider met 'Dandelions' gemaakt in Duitsland.
World Nature Photography Awards © Gabriel Barathieu, World Nature Photography Awards
Brons in de categorie 'Nature Art': Gabriel Barathieu met 'Lettuce coral' gemaakt in Raja Ampat in Indonesië.
World Nature Photography Awards © World Nature Photography Awards
Goud in de categorie Nature Photojournalism: Alain Schroeder met 'Saving Orangutans' gemaakt in Sibolangit SOCP Quarantaine Centre op Noord-Sumatra, Indonesië.
World Nature Photography Awards © Alexej Sachov, World Nature Photography Awards
Zilver in de categorie Nature Photojournalism: Alexej Sachov met 'True Maldives' gemaakt op de Malediven.
World Nature Photography Awards © Bence Mate, World Nature Photography Awards
Brons in de categorie Nature Photojournalism: Bence Mate met 'Sickening delicacy' gemaakt in de Karpaten in Roemenië.
World Nature Photography Awards © Sabrina Inderbitzi, World Nature Photography Awards
Goud in de categorie 'People & Nature': Sabrina Inderbitzi met 'Ice cave' gemaakt bij het Baikalmeer in Rusland.
World Nature Photography Awards © Mike Eyett, World Nature Photography Awards
Zilver in de categorie 'People & Nature': Mike Eyett met 'Capturing the moment' gemaakt in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.
World Nature Photography Awards © Dr Gaetano Gargiulo, World Nature Photography Awards
Brons in de categorie 'People & Nature': Dr Gaetano Gargiulo met 'A discarded beer bottle as the home of a blenny nest' gemaakt in Chowder Bay in New South Wales in Australië.
World Nature Photography Awards © Sam Wilson, World Nature Photography Awards
Goud in de categorie 'Planet Earth's landscape and environment': Sam Wilson met 'Landscape' gemaakt op South Island in Nieuw-Zeeland.
World Nature Photography Awards © Alessandro Gruzza, World Nature Photography Awards
Zilver in de categorie 'Planet Earth's landscape and environment': Alessandro Gruzza met 'Pumice Stone field' gemaakt in de Catamarca provincie in Argentinië.
World Nature Photography Awards © Rie Asada, World Nature Photography Awards
Brons in de categorie 'Planet Earth's landscape and environment': Rie Asada met 'Winter fang' gemaakt in Gifu Prefecture in Japan.
World Nature Photography Awards © Gautam Kanat Bambolkar, World Nature Photography Awards
Goud in de categorie 'Plants and fungi': Gautam Kamat Bambolkar met 'The abandoned' in Goa, India.
World Nature Photography Awards © Vladislav Tasev, World Nature Photography Awards
Zilver in de categorie 'Plants and fungi': Vladislav Tasev met 'Young pine, covered with snow' gemaakt in Stara Planina in Bulgarije.
World Nature Photography Awards © Jan Czeczotka, World Nature Photography Awards
Brons in de categorie 'Plants and fungi': Jan Czeczotka met 'Panaeolus papilionaceus fungi' gemaakt in de Allgäuer regio in Duitsland.
World Nature Photography Awards © Matthijs Noome, World Nature Photography Awards
Goud in de categorie Urban wildlife: Matthijs Noome met 'NYC Humpback' gemaakt in New York City.
World Nature Photography Awards © Mohammad Murad, World Nature Photography Awards
Zilver in de categorie Urban Wildlife: Mohammad Murad met 'Arabian Red Foxes' in Kuwait City.