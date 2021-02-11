In beeld: de winnaars van de Underwater Photographer of the Year wedstrijd

Underwater Photographer of the Year © Alice Bennett, Underwater Photographer of the Year
Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year 2021: 'Tying In' gemaakt door Alice Bennett (Mexico) in de Cenote Mayan Blue in Mexico.
British Underwater Photographer of the Year 2021: 'While You Sleep' gemaakt door Mark Kirkland in Malls Mire, Glasgow in Schotland.
Tweede prijs Wide Angle: 'Gothic Chamber' gemaakt door Martin Broen (VS) in Cenote Monkey Dust in Mexico.
Derde plaats Wide Angle: 'Jellyfish Galore' gemaakt door Oleg Gaponyuk (Rusland) in Palau.
Winnaar in de categorie 'Macro' met 'Pontohi pigmy seahorse' gemaakt in Siladen, Indonesië door Galice Hoarau (Noorwegen).
Tweede plaats in de categorie 'Macro' met 'Larval Lionfish' gemaakt in Palm Beach, Florida door Steven Kovacs (VS).
Derde plaats in de categorie 'Macro' met 'Dream Ship' gemaakt in Anilao, Filippijnen door Chien-Ting Hou.
Winnaar in de categorie 'Wrecks' met 'Bowlander' gemaakt bij Nassau, Bahama's door Tobias Friedrich (Duitsland).
Tweede plaats in de categorie 'Wrecks' met 'Reclaimed by the Ocean' gemaakt bij Aqaba in Jordanië door Grant Thomas (VK).
Derde plaats in de categorie 'Wrecks' met 'Golden Hour at the Georgios' gemaakt in Saoedi-Arabië door Renee Capozzola (VS).
Winnaar in de categorie Behaviour met 'A striped marlin in a high speed hunt in Mexico' gemaakt in San Carlos, Baja, California in Mexico door Karim Iliya (VS).
Tweede plaats in de categorie Behaviour met 'Face to Face' gemaakt in Minabe, Wakayama in Japan door Jong Gong Zhang (China)
Derde plaats in de categorie Behaviour met 'Milk feeding' gemaakt in de Indische Oceaan door Mike Korostelev (Rusland).
Winnaar in de categorie Portrait: 'Guardian Deity' gemaakt in Tateyama, Japan door Ryohei Ito (Japan).
Tweede in de categorie Portrait: 'Japanese manefish' gemaakt in Japan door Keigo Kawamura (Japan).
Derde in de categorie Portrait: 'French Angel' gemaakt op Bonaire door Michael Gallagher (VK)
Winnaar in de categorie Black & White: 'The Cut' gemaakt bij de Solomon Eilanden door Diana Fernie (Australië)
Tweede plaats in de categorie Black & White: 'Time Travel' gemaakt in Cenote Chan Hol in Mexico door Martin Broen (VS).
Derde plaats in de categorie Black & White: 'Double Turtle' gemaakt in Marsa Egla in Egypte door Renata Romeo (Italië).
Eerste plaats in de categorie Compact: 'Doule (Kuhlia Rupestris) near the surface' gemaakt in de Ouenghi River in Nieuw-Caledonië door Jack Berthomier (Nieuw-Caledonië).
Tweede plaats in de categorie Compact: 'Rainbow Goby' gemaakt in Lembeh in Indonesië door ManBd (Maleisië)
Derde plaats in de categorie Compact: 'Pelagic stingray (Pteroplatytrygon violacea)' gemaakt in Baskenland, Spanje door Isaías Cruz (Spanje).
Winnaar in de categorie Up & Coming: 'Tying In' gemaakt in de Cenote Mayan Blue bij Tulum in Mexico door SJ Alice Bennett (Mexico).
Tweede plaats in de categorie Up & Coming: 'Toward Shining Light' in de Maaya Lagoon, Malediven door Ryohei Ito (Japan).
Derde plaats in d categorie Up & Coming: 'Resplendence - Black browed Albatross' in de Bay of Fires in Tasmanië door Danny Lee (Australië)
Winnaar in de categorie British Waters Wide Angle: 'While You Sleep' gemaakt in Malls Mire bij Glasgow in Schotland door Mark Kirkland (VK).
Tweede plaats in de categorie British Waters Wide Angle: 'The Great Migration' gemaakt bij Isle of Coll, Inner Hebrides door Mark Kirkland (VK).
Derde plaats in de categorie British Waters Wide Angle: 'Grey seal gully' gemaakt bij de Farne Islands, Northumberland door Kirsty Andrews (VK).
Winnaar in de categorie British Waters Macro: 'Portrait of a variable blenny' gemaakt bij Plymouth Sound in het Verenigd Koninkrijk door Malcolm Nimmo (VK).
Tweede in de categorie British Waters Macro: 'Stalkie on Bootlace weed' gemaakt in Kimmeridge Bay, Verenigd Koninkrijk door Alex Tattersall (VK).
Derde in de categorie British Waters Macro: 'Nest buddies' gemaakt in Swanage Pier, Verenigd Koninkrijk door Dan Bolt (VK).
Winnaar in de categorie British Waters Living Together: 'SS Hispania' gemaakt bij Sound of Mull in Schotland door Kirsty Andrews (VK).
Tweede in de categorie British Waters Living Together: 'Crab affairs' gemaakt bij SS Rosalie in Engeland door Atanas Petrov (VK).
Derde in de categorie British Waters Living Together: 'Pontoon island' gemaakt bij Loch Carron in het Verenigd Koninkrijk door Dan Bolt (VK).
Winnaar in de categorie British Waters Compact: 'Sunrise Mute Swan Feeding Underwater' gemaakt in St Georges Park in Bristol, Verenigd Koninkrijk door Ian Wade (VK).
Tweede in de categorie British Waters Compact: 'Hold Tight' gemaakt in Kimmeridge Bay in Dorset door Sandra Stalker (VK).
Derde in de categorie British Waters Compact: 'Pinky' gemaakt in Portland Harbour, Dorset door Sandra Stalker (VK).
Winnaar in de categorie Marine Conservation: 'Aerial view of a crowded island in Guna Yala' gemaakt in Panama door Karim Iliya (VS).
Tweede in de categorie Marine Conservation: 'The Yellow Candy' gemaakt in Italië door Pasquale Vassallo (Italië).
Derde in de categorie Marine Conservation: 'River of blood from a dead sperm whale' gemaakt in Baja California Sur, Mexico door Rafael Fernandez Caballero (Spanje).
Winnaar in de categorie My Backyard: 'While You Sleep' gemaakt in Malls Mire, Glasgow in Schotland door Mark Kirkland (VK).
Tweede in de categorie My Backyard: 'Pink and Golden' gemaakt in de VS door Steve Miller (VS).