Geniet van de mooiste landschapsfoto's van het jaar 2019

De winnende foto's van de International Landscape Photographer of the Year wedstrijd tonen weer eens hoe bijzonder mooi onze wereld op veel plaatsen is.

Jaka Ivancic © Jaka Ivancic, International Landscape Photographer

De Rus Oleg Ershov heeft de zesde editie van de International Landscape Photographer of the Year wedstrijd gewonnen. 840 professionele en amateurfotografen uit de hele wereld stuurden 3403 foto's in. Oleg Ershov bewijst dat je geen professionele fotograaf hoeft te zijn om te winnen, want Ershov is een amateurfotograaf. Je kan de wedstrijd alleen winnen wanneer je minstens vier landschapsfoto's van uitstekende kwaliteit hebt gemaakt.

De 101 winnende foto's worden gepubliceerd in een boek dat je via de website van de International Landscape Photographer kan bestellen.

Nog meer mooie landschapfoto's bekijken:

Dit zijn de mooiste landschapsfoto's van 2018 en de winnaars van 2017.

International Landscape Photographer © Oleg Ershov, International Landscape Photographer

Oleg Ershov uit Rusland mag zich de 'International Landscape Photographer of the Year' noemen.

International Landscape Photographer © Oleg Ershov, International Landscape Photographer

Winnaar International Landscape Photographer

International Landscape Photographer © Oleg Ershov, International Landscape Photographer

Winnaar International Landscape Photographer

International Landscape Photographer © Oleg Ershov, International Landscape Photographer

Winnaar International Landscape Photographer

International Landscape Photographer © Yang Guang, International Landscape Photographer

Yang Guang wint de tweede plaats

International Landscape Photographer © Yang Guang, International Landscape Photographer

Yang Guang

International Landscape Photographer © Yang Guang, International Landscape Photographer

Yang Guang

International Landscape Photographer © Yang Guang, International Landscape Photographer

Yang Guang

International Landscape Photographer © Blake Randall, International Landscape Photographer

De derde plaats is voor Blake Randall

International Landscape Photographer © Blake Randall, International Landscape Photographer

Blake Randall

International Landscape Photographer © Blake Randall, International Landscape Photographer

Blake Randall

International Landscape Photographer © Blake Randal, International Landscape Photographer

Blake Randall

International Landscape Photographer © Magali Chesnel, International Landscape Photographer

Magali Chesnel uit Frankrijk wint de prijs voor de mooiste landschapsfoto.

International Landscape Photographer © Sander Grefte, International Landscape Photographer

Sander Grefte wint de tweede prijs voor de mooiste landschapsfoto

International Landscape Photographer © Peter Adam Hoszang, International Landscape Photographer

Peter Adam Hoszang wint de derde prijs voor de mooiste landschapsfoto

International Landscape Photographer © Ricardo Da Cunha, International Landscape Photographer

Ricardo Da Cunha wint de The Wildlife in Landscape Award 2019

International Landscape Photographer © Ignacio Palacios, International Landscape Photographer

Ignacio Palacios wint de Abstract Aerial Award 2019

International Landscape Photographer © Veselin Atanasov, International Landscape Photographer

Veselin Atanasov wint de Snow and Ice Award 2019

International Landscape Photographer © Anke Butawitsch, International Landscape Photographer

Anke Butawitsch wint de Lone Tree Award 2019

International Landscape Photographer © Brandon Yoshizawa, International Landscape Photographer

Brandon Yoshizawa wint de Heavenly Cloud Award 2019

International Landscape Photographer © Anke Butawitsch, International Landscape Photographer

Anke Butawitsch

International Landscape Photographer © Armand Sarlangue, International Landscape Photographer

Armand Sarlangue

International Landscape Photographer © Armand Sarlangue, International Landscape Photographer

Armand Sarlangue

International Landscape Photographer © Aytek Cetin, International Landscape Photographer

Aytek Cetin

International Landscape Photographer © Benjamin Maze, International Landscape Photographer

Benjamin Maze

International Landscape Photographer © Benjamin Maze, International Landscape Photographer

Benjamin Maze

International Landscape Photographer © Brad Smith, International Landscape Photographer

Brad Smith

International Landscape Photographer © Carlos Cuervo, International Landscape Photographer

Carlos Cuervo

International Landscape Photographer © China Photog, International Landscape Photographer

China Photog

International Landscape Photographer © China Photog, International Landscape Photographer

China Photog

International Landscape Photographer © China Photog, International Landscape Photographer

China Photog

International Landscape Photographer © Chris de Blank, International Landscape Photographer

Chris de Blank

International Landscape Photographer © Craig Bill, International Landscape Photographer

Craig Bill

International Landscape Photographer © Craig McGowan, International Landscape Photographer

Craig McGowan

International Landscape Photographer © Craig McGowan, International Landscape Photographer

Craig McGowan

International Landscape Photographer © Daniel Laan, International Landscape Photographer

Daniel Laan

International Landscape Photographer © Daniel Laan, International Landscape Photographer

Daniel Laan

International Landscape Photographer © Daniel Laan, International Landscape Photographer

Daniel Laan

International Landscape Photographer © Daniel Mirlea, International Landscape Photographer

Daniel Mirlea

International Landscape Photographer © David Swindler, International Landscape Photographer

David Swindler

International Landscape Photographer © David Swindler, International Landscape Photographer

David Swindler

International Landscape Photographer © Dylan Fox, International Landscape Photographer

Dylan Fox

International Landscape Photographer © Frances Suter, International Landscape Photographer

Frances Suter

International Landscape Photographer © Frans van Hoogstraten, International Landscape Photographer

Frans van Hoogstraten

International Landscape Photographer © Gergio Rugli, International Landscape Photographer

Gergio Rugli

International Landscape Photographer © Gergio Rugli, International Landscape Photographer

Gergio Rugli

International Landscape Photographer © Greg Boratyn, International Landscape Photographer

Greg Boratyn

International Landscape Photographer © Greg Boratyn, International Landscape Photographer

Greg Boratyn

International Landscape Photographer © Greg Boratyn, International Landscape Photographer

Greg Boratyn

International Landscape Photographer © Greg Stokesbury, International Landscape Photographer

Greg Stokesbury

International Landscape Photographer © Grzegorz Piechowicz, International Landscape Photographer

Grzegorz Piechowicz

International Landscape Photographer © Helder Silva, International Landscape Photographer

Helder Silva

International Landscape Photographer © Helder Silva, International Landscape Photographer

Helder Silva

International Landscape Photographer © Ignacio Palacios, International Landscape Photographer

Ignacio Palacios

International Landscape Photographer © Ignacio Palacios, International Landscape Photographer

Ignacio Palacios

International Landscape Photographer © Jaka Ivancic, International Landscape Photographer

Jaka Ivancic

International Landscape Photographer © James Rushforth, International Landscape Photographer

James Rushforth

International Landscape Photographer © Jim Hildreth, International Landscape Photographer

Jim Hildreth

International Landscape Photographer © Kai Hornung, International Landscape Photographer

Kai Hornung

International Landscape Photographer © Kelvin Yuen, International Landscape Photographer

Kelvin Yuen

International Landscape Photographer © Kevin Krautgartner, International Landscape Photographer

Kevin Krautgartner

International Landscape Photographer © Kevin Krautgartner, International Landscape Photographer

Kevin Krautgartner

International Landscape Photographer © Kuo Zei Yang, International Landscape Photographer

Kuo Zei Yang

International Landscape Photographer © Lazar Ovidiu, International Landscape Photographer

Lazar Ovidiu

International Landscape Photographer © Leonardo Papera, International Landscape Photographer

Leonardo Papera

International Landscape Photographer © Marco Grassi, International Landscape Photographer

Marco Grassi

International Landscape Photographer © Mat Beetson, International Landscape Photographer

Mat Beetson

International Landscape Photographer © Mat Beetson, International Landscape Photographer

Mat Beetson

International Landscape Photographer © Matt Jackisch, International Landscape Photographer

Matt Jackisch

International Landscape Photographer © Matt Jackisch, International Landscape Photographer

Matt Jackisch

International Landscape Photographer © Matt Palmer, International Landscape Photographer

Matt Palmer

International Landscape Photographer © Michael Hindman, International Landscape Photographer

Michael Hindman

International Landscape Photographer © Mieke Boynton, International Landscape Photographer

Mieke Boynton

International Landscape Photographer © Miller Yao, International Landscape Photographer

Miller Yao

International Landscape Photographer © Nico Rinaldi, International Landscape Photographer

Nico Rinaldi

International Landscape Photographer © Patrick Hertzog, International Landscape Photographer

Patrick Hertzog

International Landscape Photographer © Patrick Hertzog, International Landscape Photographer

Patrick Hertzog

International Landscape Photographer © Paul Hoelen, International Landscape Photographer

Paul Hoelen

International Landscape Photographer © Peng-Gang Fang, International Landscape Photographer

Peng-Gang Fang

International Landscape Photographer © Peter Svoboda, International Landscape Photographer

Peter Svoboda

International Landscape Photographer © Rafal R. Nebelski, International Landscape Photographer

Rafal R. Nebelski

International Landscape Photographer © Rodrigo Viveros, International Landscape Photographer

Rodrigo Viveros

International Landscape Photographer © Rowena English, International Landscape Photographer

Rowena English

International Landscape Photographer © Sarah Wouters, International Landscape Photographer

Sarah Wouters

International Landscape Photographer © Sergey Semenov, International Landscape Photographer

Sergey Semenov

International Landscape Photographer © Stanislao Basileo, International Landscape Photographer

Stanislao Basileo

International Landscape Photographer © Stas Bartnikas, International Landscape Photographer

Stas Bartnikas

International Landscape Photographer © Thorsten Scheuermann, International Landscape Photographer

Thorsten Scheuermann

International Landscape Photographer © Thorsten Scheuermann, International Landscape Photographer

Thorsten Scheuermann

International Landscape Photographer © Thorsten Scheuermann, International Landscape Photographer

Thorsten Scheuermann

International Landscape Photographer © Tomasz Szpila, International Landscape Photographer

Tomasz Szpila

International Landscape Photographer © Tom Hegen, International Landscape Photographer

Tom Hegen

International Landscape Photographer © Tom Putt, International Landscape Photographer

Tom Putt

International Landscape Photographer © Tom Putt, International Landscape Photographer

Tom Putt

International Landscape Photographer © Tom Putt, International Landscape Photographer

Tom Putt

International Landscape Photographer © Tony Law, International Landscape Photographer

Tony Law

International Landscape Photographer © Tony Wang, International Landscape Photographer

Tony Wang

International Landscape Photographer © Tony Wang, International Landscape Photographer

Tony Wang

International Landscape Photographer © Vitaly Glad, International Landscape Photographer

Vitaly Glad

International Landscape Photographer © Wayne Suggs, International Landscape Photographer

Wayne Suggs

International Landscape Photographer © Weihao Pan, International Landscape Photographer

Weihao Pan

International Landscape Photographer © Wong Choon Keat, International Landscape Photographer

Wong Choon Keat

International Landscape Photographer © Yan Zhang, International Landscape Photographer

Yan Zhang

International Landscape Photographer © Yi Sun, International Landscape Photographer

Yi Sun

International Landscape Photographer © Yuekai Du, International Landscape Photographer

Yuekai Du

International Landscape Photographer © Yuekai Du, International Landscape Photographer

Yuekai Du

International Landscape Photographer © Ignacio Palacios, International Landscape Photographer

Ignacio Palacios