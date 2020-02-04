Geniet van de mooiste landschapsfoto's van het jaar 2019

De Rus Oleg Ershov heeft de zesde editie van de International Landscape Photographer of the Year wedstrijd gewonnen. 840 professionele en amateurfotografen uit de hele wereld stuurden 3403 foto's in. Oleg Ershov bewijst dat je geen professionele fotograaf hoeft te zijn om te winnen, want Ershov is een amateurfotograaf. Je kan de wedstrijd alleen winnen wanneer je minstens vier landschapsfoto's van uitstekende kwaliteit hebt gemaakt.
De 101 winnende foto's worden gepubliceerd in een boek dat je via de website van de International Landscape Photographer kan bestellen.
Nog meer mooie landschapfoto's bekijken:
Dit zijn de mooiste landschapsfoto's van 2018 en de winnaars van 2017.
International Landscape Photographer © Oleg Ershov, International Landscape Photographer
Oleg Ershov uit Rusland mag zich de 'International Landscape Photographer of the Year' noemen.
International Landscape Photographer © Oleg Ershov, International Landscape Photographer
Winnaar International Landscape Photographer
International Landscape Photographer © Oleg Ershov, International Landscape Photographer
Winnaar International Landscape Photographer
International Landscape Photographer © Oleg Ershov, International Landscape Photographer
Winnaar International Landscape Photographer
International Landscape Photographer © Yang Guang, International Landscape Photographer
Yang Guang wint de tweede plaats
International Landscape Photographer © Blake Randall, International Landscape Photographer
De derde plaats is voor Blake Randall
International Landscape Photographer © Blake Randall, International Landscape Photographer
Blake Randall
International Landscape Photographer © Blake Randall, International Landscape Photographer
Blake Randall
International Landscape Photographer © Blake Randal, International Landscape Photographer
Blake Randall
International Landscape Photographer © Magali Chesnel, International Landscape Photographer
Magali Chesnel uit Frankrijk wint de prijs voor de mooiste landschapsfoto.
International Landscape Photographer © Sander Grefte, International Landscape Photographer
Sander Grefte wint de tweede prijs voor de mooiste landschapsfoto
International Landscape Photographer © Peter Adam Hoszang, International Landscape Photographer
Peter Adam Hoszang wint de derde prijs voor de mooiste landschapsfoto
International Landscape Photographer © Ricardo Da Cunha, International Landscape Photographer
Ricardo Da Cunha wint de The Wildlife in Landscape Award 2019
International Landscape Photographer © Ignacio Palacios, International Landscape Photographer
Ignacio Palacios wint de Abstract Aerial Award 2019
International Landscape Photographer © Veselin Atanasov, International Landscape Photographer
Veselin Atanasov wint de Snow and Ice Award 2019
International Landscape Photographer © Anke Butawitsch, International Landscape Photographer
Anke Butawitsch wint de Lone Tree Award 2019
International Landscape Photographer © Brandon Yoshizawa, International Landscape Photographer
Brandon Yoshizawa wint de Heavenly Cloud Award 2019
International Landscape Photographer © Anke Butawitsch, International Landscape Photographer
Anke Butawitsch
International Landscape Photographer © Armand Sarlangue, International Landscape Photographer
Armand Sarlangue
International Landscape Photographer © Armand Sarlangue, International Landscape Photographer
Armand Sarlangue
International Landscape Photographer © Aytek Cetin, International Landscape Photographer
Aytek Cetin
International Landscape Photographer © Benjamin Maze, International Landscape Photographer
Benjamin Maze
International Landscape Photographer © Benjamin Maze, International Landscape Photographer
Benjamin Maze
International Landscape Photographer © Carlos Cuervo, International Landscape Photographer
Carlos Cuervo
International Landscape Photographer © China Photog, International Landscape Photographer
China Photog
International Landscape Photographer © China Photog, International Landscape Photographer
China Photog
International Landscape Photographer © China Photog, International Landscape Photographer
China Photog
International Landscape Photographer © Chris de Blank, International Landscape Photographer
Chris de Blank
International Landscape Photographer © Craig McGowan, International Landscape Photographer
Craig McGowan
International Landscape Photographer © Craig McGowan, International Landscape Photographer
Craig McGowan
International Landscape Photographer © Daniel Laan, International Landscape Photographer
Daniel Laan
International Landscape Photographer © Daniel Laan, International Landscape Photographer
Daniel Laan
International Landscape Photographer © Daniel Laan, International Landscape Photographer
Daniel Laan
International Landscape Photographer © Daniel Mirlea, International Landscape Photographer
Daniel Mirlea
International Landscape Photographer © David Swindler, International Landscape Photographer
David Swindler
International Landscape Photographer © David Swindler, International Landscape Photographer
David Swindler
International Landscape Photographer © Frances Suter, International Landscape Photographer
Frances Suter
International Landscape Photographer © Frans van Hoogstraten, International Landscape Photographer
Frans van Hoogstraten
International Landscape Photographer © Gergio Rugli, International Landscape Photographer
Gergio Rugli
International Landscape Photographer © Gergio Rugli, International Landscape Photographer
Gergio Rugli
International Landscape Photographer © Greg Boratyn, International Landscape Photographer
Greg Boratyn
International Landscape Photographer © Greg Boratyn, International Landscape Photographer
Greg Boratyn
International Landscape Photographer © Greg Boratyn, International Landscape Photographer
Greg Boratyn
International Landscape Photographer © Greg Stokesbury, International Landscape Photographer
Greg Stokesbury
International Landscape Photographer © Grzegorz Piechowicz, International Landscape Photographer
Grzegorz Piechowicz
International Landscape Photographer © Helder Silva, International Landscape Photographer
Helder Silva
International Landscape Photographer © Helder Silva, International Landscape Photographer
Helder Silva
International Landscape Photographer © Ignacio Palacios, International Landscape Photographer
Ignacio Palacios
International Landscape Photographer © Ignacio Palacios, International Landscape Photographer
Ignacio Palacios
International Landscape Photographer © Jaka Ivancic, International Landscape Photographer
Jaka Ivancic
International Landscape Photographer © James Rushforth, International Landscape Photographer
James Rushforth
International Landscape Photographer © Jim Hildreth, International Landscape Photographer
Jim Hildreth
International Landscape Photographer © Kai Hornung, International Landscape Photographer
Kai Hornung
International Landscape Photographer © Kelvin Yuen, International Landscape Photographer
Kelvin Yuen
International Landscape Photographer © Kevin Krautgartner, International Landscape Photographer
Kevin Krautgartner
International Landscape Photographer © Kevin Krautgartner, International Landscape Photographer
Kevin Krautgartner
International Landscape Photographer © Kuo Zei Yang, International Landscape Photographer
Kuo Zei Yang
International Landscape Photographer © Lazar Ovidiu, International Landscape Photographer
Lazar Ovidiu
International Landscape Photographer © Leonardo Papera, International Landscape Photographer
Leonardo Papera
International Landscape Photographer © Marco Grassi, International Landscape Photographer
Marco Grassi
International Landscape Photographer © Mat Beetson, International Landscape Photographer
Mat Beetson
International Landscape Photographer © Mat Beetson, International Landscape Photographer
Mat Beetson
International Landscape Photographer © Matt Jackisch, International Landscape Photographer
Matt Jackisch
International Landscape Photographer © Matt Jackisch, International Landscape Photographer
Matt Jackisch
International Landscape Photographer © Matt Palmer, International Landscape Photographer
Matt Palmer
International Landscape Photographer © Michael Hindman, International Landscape Photographer
Michael Hindman
International Landscape Photographer © Mieke Boynton, International Landscape Photographer
Mieke Boynton
International Landscape Photographer © Nico Rinaldi, International Landscape Photographer
Nico Rinaldi
International Landscape Photographer © Patrick Hertzog, International Landscape Photographer
Patrick Hertzog
International Landscape Photographer © Patrick Hertzog, International Landscape Photographer
Patrick Hertzog
International Landscape Photographer © Paul Hoelen, International Landscape Photographer
Paul Hoelen
International Landscape Photographer © Peng-Gang Fang, International Landscape Photographer
Peng-Gang Fang
International Landscape Photographer © Peter Svoboda, International Landscape Photographer
Peter Svoboda
International Landscape Photographer © Rafal R. Nebelski, International Landscape Photographer
Rafal R. Nebelski
International Landscape Photographer © Rodrigo Viveros, International Landscape Photographer
Rodrigo Viveros
International Landscape Photographer © Rowena English, International Landscape Photographer
Rowena English
International Landscape Photographer © Sarah Wouters, International Landscape Photographer
Sarah Wouters
International Landscape Photographer © Sergey Semenov, International Landscape Photographer
Sergey Semenov
International Landscape Photographer © Stanislao Basileo, International Landscape Photographer
Stanislao Basileo
International Landscape Photographer © Stas Bartnikas, International Landscape Photographer
Stas Bartnikas
International Landscape Photographer © Thorsten Scheuermann, International Landscape Photographer
Thorsten Scheuermann
International Landscape Photographer © Thorsten Scheuermann, International Landscape Photographer
Thorsten Scheuermann
International Landscape Photographer © Thorsten Scheuermann, International Landscape Photographer
Thorsten Scheuermann
International Landscape Photographer © Tomasz Szpila, International Landscape Photographer
Tomasz Szpila
International Landscape Photographer © Vitaly Glad, International Landscape Photographer
Vitaly Glad
International Landscape Photographer © Wayne Suggs, International Landscape Photographer
Wayne Suggs
International Landscape Photographer © Wong Choon Keat, International Landscape Photographer
Wong Choon Keat