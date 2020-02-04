Geniet van de mooiste landschapsfoto's van het jaar 2019

De Rus Oleg Ershov heeft de zesde editie van de International Landscape Photographer of the Year wedstrijd gewonnen. 840 professionele en amateurfotografen uit de hele wereld stuurden 3403 foto's in. Oleg Ershov bewijst dat je geen professionele fotograaf hoeft te zijn om te winnen, want Ershov is een amateurfotograaf. Je kan de wedstrijd alleen winnen wanneer je minstens vier landschapsfoto's van uitstekende kwaliteit hebt gemaakt.

De 101 winnende foto's worden gepubliceerd in een boek dat je via de website van de International Landscape Photographer kan bestellen.

International Landscape Photographer © Oleg Ershov, International Landscape Photographer Oleg Ershov uit Rusland mag zich de 'International Landscape Photographer of the Year' noemen.







International Landscape Photographer © Oleg Ershov, International Landscape Photographer Winnaar International Landscape Photographer







International Landscape Photographer © Oleg Ershov, International Landscape Photographer Winnaar International Landscape Photographer







International Landscape Photographer © Oleg Ershov, International Landscape Photographer Winnaar International Landscape Photographer







International Landscape Photographer © Yang Guang, International Landscape Photographer Yang Guang wint de tweede plaats







International Landscape Photographer © Yang Guang, International Landscape Photographer Yang Guang







International Landscape Photographer © Yang Guang, International Landscape Photographer Yang Guang







International Landscape Photographer © Yang Guang, International Landscape Photographer Yang Guang







International Landscape Photographer © Blake Randall, International Landscape Photographer De derde plaats is voor Blake Randall







International Landscape Photographer © Blake Randall, International Landscape Photographer Blake Randall







International Landscape Photographer © Blake Randall, International Landscape Photographer Blake Randall







International Landscape Photographer © Blake Randal, International Landscape Photographer Blake Randall







International Landscape Photographer © Magali Chesnel, International Landscape Photographer Magali Chesnel uit Frankrijk wint de prijs voor de mooiste landschapsfoto.







International Landscape Photographer © Sander Grefte, International Landscape Photographer Sander Grefte wint de tweede prijs voor de mooiste landschapsfoto







International Landscape Photographer © Peter Adam Hoszang, International Landscape Photographer Peter Adam Hoszang wint de derde prijs voor de mooiste landschapsfoto







International Landscape Photographer © Ricardo Da Cunha, International Landscape Photographer Ricardo Da Cunha wint de The Wildlife in Landscape Award 2019







International Landscape Photographer © Ignacio Palacios, International Landscape Photographer Ignacio Palacios wint de Abstract Aerial Award 2019







International Landscape Photographer © Veselin Atanasov, International Landscape Photographer Veselin Atanasov wint de Snow and Ice Award 2019







International Landscape Photographer © Anke Butawitsch, International Landscape Photographer Anke Butawitsch wint de Lone Tree Award 2019







International Landscape Photographer © Brandon Yoshizawa, International Landscape Photographer Brandon Yoshizawa wint de Heavenly Cloud Award 2019







International Landscape Photographer © Anke Butawitsch, International Landscape Photographer Anke Butawitsch







International Landscape Photographer © Armand Sarlangue, International Landscape Photographer Armand Sarlangue







International Landscape Photographer © Armand Sarlangue, International Landscape Photographer Armand Sarlangue







International Landscape Photographer © Aytek Cetin, International Landscape Photographer Aytek Cetin







International Landscape Photographer © Benjamin Maze, International Landscape Photographer Benjamin Maze







International Landscape Photographer © Benjamin Maze, International Landscape Photographer Benjamin Maze







International Landscape Photographer © Brad Smith, International Landscape Photographer Brad Smith







International Landscape Photographer © Carlos Cuervo, International Landscape Photographer Carlos Cuervo







International Landscape Photographer © China Photog, International Landscape Photographer China Photog







International Landscape Photographer © China Photog, International Landscape Photographer China Photog







International Landscape Photographer © China Photog, International Landscape Photographer China Photog







International Landscape Photographer © Chris de Blank, International Landscape Photographer Chris de Blank







International Landscape Photographer © Craig Bill, International Landscape Photographer Craig Bill







International Landscape Photographer © Craig McGowan, International Landscape Photographer Craig McGowan







International Landscape Photographer © Craig McGowan, International Landscape Photographer Craig McGowan







International Landscape Photographer © Daniel Laan, International Landscape Photographer Daniel Laan







International Landscape Photographer © Daniel Laan, International Landscape Photographer Daniel Laan







International Landscape Photographer © Daniel Laan, International Landscape Photographer Daniel Laan







International Landscape Photographer © Daniel Mirlea, International Landscape Photographer Daniel Mirlea







International Landscape Photographer © David Swindler, International Landscape Photographer David Swindler







International Landscape Photographer © David Swindler, International Landscape Photographer David Swindler







International Landscape Photographer © Dylan Fox, International Landscape Photographer Dylan Fox







International Landscape Photographer © Frances Suter, International Landscape Photographer Frances Suter







International Landscape Photographer © Frans van Hoogstraten, International Landscape Photographer Frans van Hoogstraten







International Landscape Photographer © Gergio Rugli, International Landscape Photographer Gergio Rugli







International Landscape Photographer © Gergio Rugli, International Landscape Photographer Gergio Rugli







International Landscape Photographer © Greg Boratyn, International Landscape Photographer Greg Boratyn







International Landscape Photographer © Greg Boratyn, International Landscape Photographer Greg Boratyn







International Landscape Photographer © Greg Boratyn, International Landscape Photographer Greg Boratyn







International Landscape Photographer © Greg Stokesbury, International Landscape Photographer Greg Stokesbury







International Landscape Photographer © Grzegorz Piechowicz, International Landscape Photographer Grzegorz Piechowicz







International Landscape Photographer © Helder Silva, International Landscape Photographer Helder Silva







International Landscape Photographer © Helder Silva, International Landscape Photographer Helder Silva







International Landscape Photographer © Ignacio Palacios, International Landscape Photographer Ignacio Palacios







International Landscape Photographer © Ignacio Palacios, International Landscape Photographer Ignacio Palacios







International Landscape Photographer © Jaka Ivancic, International Landscape Photographer Jaka Ivancic







International Landscape Photographer © James Rushforth, International Landscape Photographer James Rushforth







International Landscape Photographer © Jim Hildreth, International Landscape Photographer Jim Hildreth







International Landscape Photographer © Kai Hornung, International Landscape Photographer Kai Hornung







International Landscape Photographer © Kelvin Yuen, International Landscape Photographer Kelvin Yuen







International Landscape Photographer © Kevin Krautgartner, International Landscape Photographer Kevin Krautgartner







International Landscape Photographer © Kevin Krautgartner, International Landscape Photographer Kevin Krautgartner







International Landscape Photographer © Kuo Zei Yang, International Landscape Photographer Kuo Zei Yang







International Landscape Photographer © Lazar Ovidiu, International Landscape Photographer Lazar Ovidiu







International Landscape Photographer © Leonardo Papera, International Landscape Photographer Leonardo Papera







International Landscape Photographer © Marco Grassi, International Landscape Photographer Marco Grassi







International Landscape Photographer © Mat Beetson, International Landscape Photographer Mat Beetson







International Landscape Photographer © Mat Beetson, International Landscape Photographer Mat Beetson







International Landscape Photographer © Matt Jackisch, International Landscape Photographer Matt Jackisch







International Landscape Photographer © Matt Jackisch, International Landscape Photographer Matt Jackisch







International Landscape Photographer © Matt Palmer, International Landscape Photographer Matt Palmer







International Landscape Photographer © Michael Hindman, International Landscape Photographer Michael Hindman







International Landscape Photographer © Mieke Boynton, International Landscape Photographer Mieke Boynton







International Landscape Photographer © Miller Yao, International Landscape Photographer Miller Yao







International Landscape Photographer © Nico Rinaldi, International Landscape Photographer Nico Rinaldi







International Landscape Photographer © Patrick Hertzog, International Landscape Photographer Patrick Hertzog







International Landscape Photographer © Patrick Hertzog, International Landscape Photographer Patrick Hertzog







International Landscape Photographer © Paul Hoelen, International Landscape Photographer Paul Hoelen







International Landscape Photographer © Peng-Gang Fang, International Landscape Photographer Peng-Gang Fang







International Landscape Photographer © Peter Svoboda, International Landscape Photographer Peter Svoboda







International Landscape Photographer © Rafal R. Nebelski, International Landscape Photographer Rafal R. Nebelski







International Landscape Photographer © Rodrigo Viveros, International Landscape Photographer Rodrigo Viveros







International Landscape Photographer © Rowena English, International Landscape Photographer Rowena English







International Landscape Photographer © Sarah Wouters, International Landscape Photographer Sarah Wouters







International Landscape Photographer © Sergey Semenov, International Landscape Photographer Sergey Semenov







International Landscape Photographer © Stanislao Basileo, International Landscape Photographer Stanislao Basileo







International Landscape Photographer © Stas Bartnikas, International Landscape Photographer Stas Bartnikas







International Landscape Photographer © Thorsten Scheuermann, International Landscape Photographer Thorsten Scheuermann







International Landscape Photographer © Thorsten Scheuermann, International Landscape Photographer Thorsten Scheuermann







International Landscape Photographer © Thorsten Scheuermann, International Landscape Photographer Thorsten Scheuermann







International Landscape Photographer © Tomasz Szpila, International Landscape Photographer Tomasz Szpila







International Landscape Photographer © Tom Hegen, International Landscape Photographer Tom Hegen







International Landscape Photographer © Tom Putt, International Landscape Photographer Tom Putt







International Landscape Photographer © Tom Putt, International Landscape Photographer Tom Putt







International Landscape Photographer © Tom Putt, International Landscape Photographer Tom Putt







International Landscape Photographer © Tony Law, International Landscape Photographer Tony Law







International Landscape Photographer © Tony Wang, International Landscape Photographer Tony Wang







International Landscape Photographer © Tony Wang, International Landscape Photographer Tony Wang







International Landscape Photographer © Vitaly Glad, International Landscape Photographer Vitaly Glad







International Landscape Photographer © Wayne Suggs, International Landscape Photographer Wayne Suggs







International Landscape Photographer © Weihao Pan, International Landscape Photographer Weihao Pan







International Landscape Photographer © Wong Choon Keat, International Landscape Photographer Wong Choon Keat







International Landscape Photographer © Yan Zhang, International Landscape Photographer Yan Zhang







International Landscape Photographer © Yi Sun, International Landscape Photographer Yi Sun







International Landscape Photographer © Yuekai Du, International Landscape Photographer Yuekai Du







International Landscape Photographer © Yuekai Du, International Landscape Photographer Yuekai Du