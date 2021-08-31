Dit zijn de mooiste natuurfoto's van Australië van 2021

Een foto van een grote rafelvis, ook zeedraak genoemd, verborgen tussen het koraalrif bij de Fleurieu Peninsula in South Australia heeft de Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year gewonnen. De foto gemaakt door Scott Portelli legt volgens de jury het verborgen en wonderlijke leven van dit bijzondere zeedier prachtig vast.
Prijzen werden er verder uitgereikt in tien categorieën: Animal Portrait, Animal Behavior, Animal Habitat, Botanical, Landscape, Monochrome, Junior (fotografen tot 18 jaar), Our Impact (onze invloed op de natuur), Threatened Species (bedreigde, zeldzame en kwetsbare dieren) en Portfolio (mintens zes foto's).
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Scott Portelli, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Overall Winner: Scott Portelli met 'Leafy Night'
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Tammy Gibbs, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Animal Behaviour Winner: Tammy Gibbs met 'Next Generation'
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Franco Tulli, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Animal Behaviour Runner-up: Franco Tulli met 'Dreamer'
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Christian Spencer, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Animal Habitat Winner: Christian Spencer met 'A tree dreaming'
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Animal Habitat Runner-up: Goergina Steytler met 'Stilted reflections'
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Douglas Gimesy, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Animal Portrait Winner: Douglas Gimesy met 'A White-capped at Sunset'
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Mike George, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Animal Portrait Runner-up: Mike George met 'Howling at the Moon'
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Callie Chee, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Botanical Winner: Callie Chee met 'Ghost Mushrooms'
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Paula McManus, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Botanical Runner-up: Paula McManus met 'Swamp Secrets'
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Georgia McGregor, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Junior Winner: Georgia McGregor met 'You can't see me'
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Aidan Cimarosti, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Junior Runner-up: Aidan Cimarosti met 'Cockatoo'
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Hayden Cannon, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Landscape Winner: Hayden Cannon met 'Forest on Relection'
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Ashlee Karas, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Landscape Runner-up: Ashlee Karas met 'Beneath the Surface'
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Jeff Freestone, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Monochrome Winner: Jeff Freestone met 'Incoming'
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Matt Wright, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Monochrome Runner-up: Matt Wright met 'King of the Cape'
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Douglas Gimesy, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Our Impact Winner: Douglas Gimesy met 'Bound, jammed inside, and posted'
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Justin Gilligan, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Our Impact Runner-up: Justin Gilligan met 'Single-use Drifter'
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Tim Wrate, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Portfolio Prize (portfolio van minstens zes foto's): Tim Wrate
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Tim Wrate, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Portfolio Prize
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Tim Wrate, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Portfolio Prize
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Tim Wrate, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Portfolio Prize
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Tim Wrate, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Portfolio Prize
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Tim Wrate, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Portfolio Prize
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year © Scott Portelli, Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Threatened Species Winner: Scott Portelli met 'Declining Species'