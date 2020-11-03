Dit zijn de mooiste meteorologische foto's van het jaar

Rudolf Sulgan heeft met een foto van wandelaars op de Brooklyn Bridge in New York tijdens een sneeuwstorm de hoofdprijs gewonnen van de Royal Meteorological Society's Weather Photographer of the Year 2020, in samenwerking met AccuWeather. De wedstrijd werd dit jaar voor de vijfde keer georganiseerd. Meer dan 2.600 fotografen uit de hele wereld probeerden met hun inzending de hoofdprijs te bemachtingen. Een selectie van de finalisten is gebundeld in een kalender die je via de website van de Royal Meteorological Society kan bestellen.
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Rudolf Sulgan, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020: Rudolf Sulgan met 'Blizard'
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Kolesnik Stephanie Sergeevna, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Young Weather Photographer of the Year: Kolesnik Stephanie Sergeevna met 'Frozen Life'.
Young Weather Photographer of the Year
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Alexey Trofimov, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Publieksfavoriet: Alexey Trofimov met 'Baikal Treasure'
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Laura Hedien, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Frosty Bison
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Marc Marco Ripoll, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Sa Foradada Storm
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Vu Trung Huan, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Tea Hills
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Alessandro Cantarelli, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Lavaredo's Gloria
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Richard Fox, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Ridgeline Optic
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Richard Fox, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Pinnacles of Light
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Mikhail Kapychka, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Halo
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Lori Grace Bailey, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Predawn Thunderstorm over El Paso, Texas
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Yuriy Stolypin, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Steel Star
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Adrian Campfield, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Just Walking in the Rain
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Sime Baresi?, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Cell with Rainbow
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Boris Jordan, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Mammatus Outbreak
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Ivica Brlic, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Winter sunset
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Francisco Javier Negroni Rodriguez, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
El Chaltén
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Joann Randles, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Under The Rainbow
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Andrew McCaren, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Dam Wet
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Preston Stoll, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Trees & Fog
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Tori Jane Ostberg, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
The Red Terror
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Hadi Dehghanpour, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Small Tornado
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Mikhail Shcheglov, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Before a Storm
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Abdul Momin, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
A Thirsty Earth
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Tina Wright, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Final Strand
Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Sabrina Garofoli, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020
Dream