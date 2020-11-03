Dit zijn de mooiste meteorologische foto's van het jaar

Rudolf Sulgan heeft met een foto van wandelaars op de Brooklyn Bridge in New York tijdens een sneeuwstorm de hoofdprijs gewonnen van de Royal Meteorological Society's Weather Photographer of the Year 2020, in samenwerking met AccuWeather. De wedstrijd werd dit jaar voor de vijfde keer georganiseerd. Meer dan 2.600 fotografen uit de hele wereld probeerden met hun inzending de hoofdprijs te bemachtingen. Een selectie van de finalisten is gebundeld in een kalender die je via de website van de Royal Meteorological Society kan bestellen.







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Rudolf Sulgan, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Weather Photographer of the Year 2020: Rudolf Sulgan met 'Blizard'







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Kolesnik Stephanie Sergeevna, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Young Weather Photographer of the Year: Kolesnik Stephanie Sergeevna met 'Frozen Life'. Young Weather Photographer of the Year







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Alexey Trofimov, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Publieksfavoriet: Alexey Trofimov met 'Baikal Treasure'







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Laura Hedien, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Frosty Bison







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Marc Marco Ripoll, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Sa Foradada Storm







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Vu Trung Huan, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Tea Hills







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Alessandro Cantarelli, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Lavaredo's Gloria







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Richard Fox, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Ridgeline Optic







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Richard Fox, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Pinnacles of Light







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Mikhail Kapychka, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Halo







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Lori Grace Bailey, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Predawn Thunderstorm over El Paso, Texas







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Yuriy Stolypin, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Steel Star







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Adrian Campfield, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Just Walking in the Rain







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Sime Baresi?, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Cell with Rainbow







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Boris Jordan, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Mammatus Outbreak







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Ivica Brlic, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Winter sunset







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Francisco Javier Negroni Rodriguez, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 El Chaltén







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Joann Randles, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Under The Rainbow







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Andrew McCaren, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Dam Wet







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Preston Stoll, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Trees & Fog







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Tori Jane Ostberg, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 The Red Terror







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Hadi Dehghanpour, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Small Tornado







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Mikhail Shcheglov, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Before a Storm







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Maja Kraljik, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Monster







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Abdul Momin, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 A Thirsty Earth







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Tina Wright, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Final Strand







Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Sabrina Garofoli, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 Dream