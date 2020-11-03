Dit zijn de mooiste meteorologische foto's van het jaar

Een sneeuwstorm op de Brooklyn Bridge in New York, spectaculaire bliksemflitsen, dreigende tornadowolken en een perfecte halo: deze schitterende foto's zijn de winnaars van de Weather Photographer of the Year wedstrijd.

Dit zijn de mooiste meteorologische foto's van het jaar
Baikal Treasure © Alexey Trofimov, Weather Photographer of the Year

Rudolf Sulgan heeft met een foto van wandelaars op de Brooklyn Bridge in New York tijdens een sneeuwstorm de hoofdprijs gewonnen van de Royal Meteorological Society's Weather Photographer of the Year 2020, in samenwerking met AccuWeather. De wedstrijd werd dit jaar voor de vijfde keer georganiseerd. Meer dan 2.600 fotografen uit de hele wereld probeerden met hun inzending de hoofdprijs te bemachtingen. Een selectie van de finalisten is gebundeld in een kalender die je via de website van de Royal Meteorological Society kan bestellen.

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Rudolf Sulgan, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020: Rudolf Sulgan met 'Blizard'

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Kolesnik Stephanie Sergeevna, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Young Weather Photographer of the Year: Kolesnik Stephanie Sergeevna met 'Frozen Life'.

Young Weather Photographer of the Year

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Alexey Trofimov, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Publieksfavoriet: Alexey Trofimov met 'Baikal Treasure'

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Laura Hedien, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Frosty Bison

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Marc Marco Ripoll, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Sa Foradada Storm

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Vu Trung Huan, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Tea Hills

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Alessandro Cantarelli, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Lavaredo's Gloria

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Richard Fox, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Ridgeline Optic

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Richard Fox, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Pinnacles of Light

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Mikhail Kapychka, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Halo

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Lori Grace Bailey, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Predawn Thunderstorm over El Paso, Texas

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Yuriy Stolypin, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Steel Star

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Adrian Campfield, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Just Walking in the Rain

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Sime Baresi?, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Cell with Rainbow

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Boris Jordan, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Mammatus Outbreak

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Ivica Brlic, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Winter sunset

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Francisco Javier Negroni Rodriguez, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

El Chaltén

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Joann Randles, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Under The Rainbow

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Andrew McCaren, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Dam Wet

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Preston Stoll, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Trees & Fog

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Tori Jane Ostberg, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

The Red Terror

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Hadi Dehghanpour, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Small Tornado

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Mikhail Shcheglov, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Before a Storm

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Maja Kraljik, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Monster

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Abdul Momin, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

A Thirsty Earth

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Tina Wright, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Final Strand

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Sabrina Garofoli, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Dream

Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 © Emma Rose Karsten, Weather Photographer of the Year 2020

Surf's Up