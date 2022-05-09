Dit zijn de fijnste landen voor natuurliefhebbers in Europa

Eropuit trekken in de natuur is voor een groeiende groep reizigers de favoriete vakantie. Naar welke landen in Europa kan je dan het beste een reis plannen?

USwitch onderzocht de natuur in 33 Europese landen aan de hand van vijf factoren die bepalen of het land een fijne bestemming is voor natuurliefhebbers. Ze keken naar de hoeveelheid bos, het percentage platteland, de watergebieden, het aantal unieke diersoorten en het aantal wandelpaden in de natuur.

Het zal niet verbazen dat Zwitserland uitstekend scoort. Met 7,22 op 10 staat het land bovenaan de lijst. Malta daarentegen bungelt met een score van slechts 2,44 helemaal onderaan. België komt met een score van 4,60 op 10 ook niet heel goed uit de bus. Overigens doet ons land het wel goed waar het gaat om de wandelpaden.

Wat betreft het aantal diersoorten dat je kan spotten, scoren Spanje en Italië met respectievelijk 1510 en 1271 soorten het hoogst in Europa. Frankrijk, Griekenland en Portugal bekleden de derde, vierde en vijfde plaats.

Qua groene ruimte staat Slovenië met 71,46 procent bos en 12,75 procent water bovenaan in Europa. Zweden volgt op de voet met 63,16 procent bos en 8,4 procent water.

Wandelen kan je dan weer het beste in het Verenigd Koninkrijk. Het land telt 9834 wandelroutes die ook nog eens erg hoog scoren: 8,56 op 10. Buurland Ierland staat als wandelbestemming op de tweede plaats en Frankrijk op de derde plaats.