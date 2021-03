In beeld: een selectie van de mooiste landschaps- en dierenfoto's van het afgelopen jaar

De jury van de Sony World Photography Awards had er een enorme klus aan: de mooiste foto's selecteren uit 330.000 inzendingen uit de hele wereld. De winnaars worden bekendgemaakt op 15 april. Er zijn prijzen te winnen in tien categorieën. Wij tonen alvast de finalisten in de categorieën 'Wildlife & Nature', 'Landscape' en 'Environment'.







Sony © Brent Stirton, Sony World Photography Awards Saving Chimps in the Congo Professional competition, Wildlife & Nature, Shortlist, 2021, Sony World Photography Awards: Brent Stirton







Sony © Sony World Photography Awards Silent Neighborhoods Professional competition, Landscape, Finalist, 2021, Sony World Photography Awards: Majid Hojjati







Sony © Simone Tramonte, Italy, Finalist, Professional, Environment, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards Net-zero Transition Simone Tramonte, Italy, Finalist, Professional, Environment, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards







Sony © Luis Tato, Spain, Finalist, Professional, Wildlife & Nature, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards Locust Invasion in East Africa Luis Tato, Spain, Finalist, Professional, Wildlife & Nature, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards







Sony © Mohammad Madadi, Iran, Finalist, Professional, Environment, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards A City Under Dust Clouds Mohammad Madadi, Iran, Finalist, Professional, Environment, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards







Sony © Andrea Ferro, Italy, Finalist, Professional, Landscape, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards Zaïm Andrea Ferro, Italy, Finalist, Professional, Landscape, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards







Sony © Graeme Purdy, Northern Ireland, Finalist, Professional, Wildlife & Nature, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards Raw Nature Graeme Purdy, Northern Ireland, Finalist, Professional, Wildlife & Nature, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards







Sony © Antonio Pérez, Spain, Finalist, Professional, Environment, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards The Sea Moves Us, the Sea Moves Fuvemeh Antonio Pérez, Spain, Finalist, Professional, Environment, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards







Sony © Fyodor Savintsev, Russian Federation, Finalist, Professional, Landscape, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards Volcano Fyodor Savintsev, Russian Federation, Finalist, Professional, Landscape, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards







Sony © Angel Fitor, Spain, Finalist, Professional, Wildlife & Nature, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards Sea Drops Angel Fitor, Spain, Finalist, Professional, Wildlife & Nature, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards







Sony © Felipe Fittipaldi, Brazil, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards When the Ocean Beats the River Felipe Fittipaldi, Brazil, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards







Sony © Wentao Li, China, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards Consumption Crisis Wentao Li, China, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards







Sony © Marc Hennige, Germany, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards Facing North Marc Hennige, Germany, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards







Sony © Alessandro Gandolfi, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards Gas Chamber Delhi Alessandro Gandolfi, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards







Sony © Marvin Grey, Philippines, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards Artifacts Beyond the Whiteout Marvin Grey, Philippines, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards







Sony © Antonio Faccilongo, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards Lose the Roots Antonio Faccilongo, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards







Sony © Samad Ghorbanzadeh, Iran, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards Nature Silence Samad Ghorbanzadeh, Iran, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards







Sony © Mehrdad Fathi, Iran, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards Ala Daghlar (Colourful Mountains) Mehrdad Fathi, Iran, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards







Sony © Niklas Eschenmoser, Switzerland, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards Fleeting Glaciers Niklas Eschenmoser, Switzerland, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards







Sony © Carol Graham, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards Frozen Landscapes Carol Graham, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards







Sony © Will Burrard-Lucas, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Professional, Wildlife & Nature, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards Night of the Leopard Will Burrard-Lucas, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Professional, Wildlife & Nature, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards







Sony © Aleksander Nordahl, Norway, Shortlist, Professional, Wildlife & Nature, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards Hvaldimir, the White Whale Aleksander Nordahl, Norway, Shortlist, Professional, Wildlife & Nature, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards