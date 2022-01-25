In beeld: een selectie van de mooiste foto's van de Travel Photographer of the Year wedstrijd

Fotografen uit 151 landen stuurden samen in totaal meer dan 20.000 foto's in om mee te dingen naar de prijzen. Een hele klus voor de jury om daaruit de mooiste foto's te selecteren. De in Schotland wonende Italiaanse fotograaf werd uiteindelijk gekozen tot de 'overall winner' met zijn fotoserie 'meeting of the seasons' in Alaska. Ook de winnaar van de Young Photographer of the Year, de 18-jarige Amerikaan Jai Shet, legde de seizoenen op een prachtige manier vast.

Winnaars zijn er verder nog in categorieën als Landscapes and Adventures, Living World, People and their Stories, Green Planet en Icons of Travel. En dan mocht ook nog het publiek een stem laten horen bij het bepalen van de winnaar van de People's Choice Award die dit jaar ging naar de Spaanse fotograaf Dani Salvà met een foto van de voorbereiding van de 'Dance of Death' die ieder jaar op Witte Donderdag plaatsvindt in het Catalaanse stadje Verges.

Je kan alle winnende foto's online bekijken op de website van de Travel Photographer of the Year of in april en mei 2022 in een openluchtexpositie op Granary Square in Londen.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Fortunato Gatto, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Overall winner: Fortunato Gatto met de serie foto's 'meeting of the seasons' gemaakt in Denali National Park in Alaska.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Fortunato Gatto, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Overall winner: Fortunato Gatto







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Fortunato Gatto, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Overall winner: Fortunato Gatto







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Fortunato Gatto, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Overall winner: Fortunato Gatto







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Fortunato Gatto, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Overall winner: Fortunato Gatto







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Fortunato Gatto, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Overall winner: Fortunato Gatto







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Fortunato Gatto, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Overall winner: Fortunato Gatto







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Jai Shet, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Young Travel Photographer of the Year: Jai Shet (18 jaar) met een foto van Magnolia Ridge Park in Woodville, Texas







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Tevin Kim, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Young Travel Photographer of the Year (15-18 jaar): Tevin Kim met een foto van Mormon Row in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Nayana Rajesh, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Young Travel Photographer of the Year, runner-up (15-18 jaar): Nayana Rajesh (17 jaar) met een foto van Mooringsport in Louisiana.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Indigo Larmour, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Young Travel Photographer of the Year, 14 jaar en jonger: Indigo Larmour met foto's van een kamelenrace in Sharjah (Verenigde Arabische Emiraten).







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Alessandro Bergamini, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Best Portfolio winner: Alessandro Bergamini met een foto van een gesluierd islamitisch meisje in Jodhpur, India







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Trevor Cole, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Best Portfolio runner-up: Trevor Cole met onder andere een foto van de Danakil Depression in Ethiopië.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Trevor Cole, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Best Portfolio runner-up: Trevor Cole met onder andere een foto van Gougane Barra in Ierland.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Alain Schroeder, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Portfolio single images: Alain Schroeder met een foto van Kok Buru (een soort rugby met een dode geit) in Uzgen, Kirgizië.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Vladimir Karamazov, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Portfolio single images: Vladimir Karamazov met onder andere een foto van Reine in de Lofoten, Noorwegen.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Marko Dimitrijevic, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Portfolio single images: Marko Dimitrijevic met een foto van een grizzly in Ni''iinlii Njik (Fishing Branch) Territorial Park in Yukon, Canada







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Jie Fischer, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Landscape and Adventure Portfolio winner: Jie Fischer van flamingo's in Lake Magadi in Kenia.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Yevhen Samuchenko, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Landscape and Adventure Portfolio highly commended: Yevhen Samuchenko met foto's van de roze meren in de Kherson regio in Oekraïne.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Pally Learmond, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Landscape and Adventure single image: Pally Learmond met een foto van een freeride skiër in Haines, Alaska







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Will Burrard-Lucas, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Living World portfolio: Will Burrard-Lucas met een reeks foto's van luipaarden in Laikipia County in Kenia.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Anil Sud, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Living World portfolio runner-up: Anil Sud met een reeks foto's op Antarctica







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Jose Fragozo, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Living World portfolio highly commended: Jose Fragozo met een serie foto's gemaakt in Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenia. Op deze foto: een groep slapende leeuwen.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Jose Fragozo, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Living World portfolio highly commended: Jose Fragozo met een serie foto's gemaakt in Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenia. Op de foto: een nijlpaard in de modder.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Ngur Shun Victor Wong, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Living World portfolio commended: Ngar Shun Victor Wong met een reeks foto's van libellen in Shing Uk Tsuen, Hongkong.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Yaron Schmid, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Living World single images: Yaron Schmid met een foto van twee zebra's in Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenia.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Beniamino Pisati, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 People and their Stories winner: Beniamino Pisati met een serie foto's van herders en kazenmakers in Lombardije in Italië.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Mouned Taim, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 People and their Stories portfolio highly commended: Mouneb Taim met een serie foto's gemaakt in het Syrische dorpje Aljina.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Trevor Cole, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 People and their Stories single image winner: Trevor Cole met onder andere deze foto van een herder in Terekeka in Zuid-Soedan.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Alain Schroeder, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 One Shot, Icons of Travel winner: Alain Schroeder met een foto van het Mansudae Grand Monument in Pyongyang in Noord-Korea.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © James Rushforth, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 One Shot, Icons of Travel commended: James Rushforth met een foto van de komeet Neowise boven Stonehenge.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Johnny Haglund, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 One Shot Green Planet winner: Johnny Haglund met een foto van het afval in de zee die in de haven van Belem in Brazilië zichtbaar wordt wanneer het eb is.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Ewan Crosbie, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 One Shot Green Planet commended: Ewan Crosbie met een foto van een sneeuwhaas in Cairngorms in Schotland.







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Mouned Taim, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Winners Biography winner: Mouneb Taim met een foto van de Syrische wijk Idlib







Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Viet Van Tran, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 iTraveled - Phone/Tablet Single Image Category: Viet Van Tran met een foto van een negentigjarige schoenmaker in Saigon, Vietnam.