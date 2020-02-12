In beeld: de kanshebbers op de Sony World Photography Awards

2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Ronny Behnert, Germany, Finalist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Torii Einootsurugi in Japan
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Ronny Behnert, Germany, Finalist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Torii Bentenjima in Japan
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Chang Kyun Kim, Korea (Republic of), Finalist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Japanese concentration camp site #05 (Topaz War Relocation Center, Delta, Utah)
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Chang Kyun Kim, Korea (Republic of), Finalist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Prison barrack #04 (Poston War Relocation Center, Poston, Arizona)
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Andrius Grigalaitis, Lithuania, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
'The Water and the Mist' in Vilnius in Litouwen
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Peixia Xie, China, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Weg in Xinjiang in China
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Mauro Battistelli, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Bomen in een moeras in Texas
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Sybren Vanoverberghe, Belgium, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
'House of Palms' in Iran
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Florian Ruiz, France, Finalist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Nucleair landschap in China: Lop Nor in de provincie Xinjiang
Nucleair landschap in China: Lop Nor in de provincie Xinjiang
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Jeroen van Dam, Netherlands, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Het geheime leven van 'Urban Explorers'
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Songda Cai, China, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Inktvis in Anilao Bay, Filippijnen
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Marko Dimitrijevic, Switzerland, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Grizzlybeer in het noorden van Yukon in Canada
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Adalbert Mojrzisch, Germany, Finalist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Roofvlieg
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Adalbert Mojrzisch, Germany, Finalist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Closese up van een Urania Ripheus vlinder
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Pierre Anquet, France, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Blauwe tijgertor in Java, Indonesie
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Tobias Friedrich, Germany, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Koraalrif in Egypte
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Yevhen Samuchenko, Ukraine, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Zoutmeer in de Kherson regio in Oekraine
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Brent Stirton, South Africa, Finalist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Verzorger van schubdieren in Harare in Zimbabwe
Schubdier in Harare in Zimbabwe
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Joan de la Malla, Spain, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Een makaak loopt voor een muur met graffiti in Lop Buri in Thailand
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Masahiro Hiroike, Japan, Finalist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Vuurvliegen in de bergen van Tottori in Japan
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Masahiro Hiroike, Japan, Finalist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Álvaro Laiz, Spain, Finalist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Rendierherder in Chukotka, Rusland
Rendierherder in Chukotka, Rusland
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Kristof Vrancken, Belgium, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Transit, Winterslag in Genk
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Robin Hinsch, Germany, Finalist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Gaswinningsinstallatie in Ughelli, Niger Delta in Nigeria
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Robin Hinsch, Germany, Finalist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Een lokale politieagent in Ughelli, Niger Delta in Nigeria
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Marco Garofalo, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
De klimaatopwarming is voelbaar en zichtbaar in het dorpje Villaneque op 3600 meter hoogte in Bolivia.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Jenny Evans, Australia, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Een meisje neemt een bad met water van de Darling River in Louth, Australie
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Luca Locatelli, Italy, Finalist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Aerofarms in Newark, VS
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Luca Locatelli, Italy, Finalist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
De toekomst van de landbouw in Siberia B.V. in Maasbree, Nederland
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Maximilian Mann, Germany, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Het Urmia meer in Iran wordt alsmaar verder opgeslokt door de woestijn.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Carolina Rapezzi, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Een meisje verkoopt water in het gebied rond de Kilimanjaro.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Jonathan Walland, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Centre Point Tower in Londen, ontworpen door Richard Seifert & Partners
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Jonathan Walland, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Arena Tower - Skidmore in Baltimore ontworpen door Owings & Merrill
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Swen Bernitz, Germany, Shortlist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Tetrahedron in 'Beckstraße', Bottrop, Duitsland
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Laurin Schmid, Germany, Shortlist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Monument voor de Gestorven Soldaten van de Kosmaj Brigade in Servie.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Liang Chen, China, Shortlist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Ergens langs het water
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Jeoffrey Guillemard, France, Shortlist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Jardines del Humaya begraafplaats in Culiacan, Mexico
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © José De Rocco, Argentina, Finalist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
'Walls to the step...' in Argentinie.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © José De Rocco, Argentina, Finalist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
'Walls to the step...' in Uruguay.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Maria Burasovskaya, Russian Federation, Shortlist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Huizen gebouwd tijdens de Koude Oorlog periode in Rusland. De bewoners ontwierpen de huizen geheel naar eigen smaak zonder zicht op de archtictuur in de rest van de wereld.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Alexander Tatarenko, Russian Federation, Shortlist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
'Twilight' in Sint Petersburg, Rusland
IJsvissershutjes op Lake Winnipeg in Manitoba, Canada
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Sandra Herber, Canada, Finalist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Marcin P?onka, Poland, Shortlist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Fujiyoshida in Japan
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Adrian Francis, United States of America, Shortlist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
"I rarely sleep. My mind races to the point where I give up and lay in the darkness."
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Edward Kaprov, Israel, Shortlist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Iris and Hilel, twee inwoners van Khan op enkele honderden meters van de Jordaanse grens.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Thomas Paul Hänisch, Germany, Shortlist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Semana Santa in Jumilla, Spanje
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Emmanuelle Firman, France, Shortlist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Les Cabanettes Hotel bij Arles, Frankrijk
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Murat Yazar, Turkey, Shortlist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Een Koerdisch trouwkoppel maakt een boottochtje op het Dukan meer in Irak.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Maria Kokunova, Russian Federation, Finalist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Facelessness
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Maria Kokunova, Russian Federation, Finalist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Motherhood
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Massimo Gurrieri, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
'Sand elephants memories' in India
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Hugh Kinsella Cunningham, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Gezondheidswerker in Ebola-gebied
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Hugh Kinsella Cunningham, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Een verpleegster in Ebola-gebied
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Hashem Shakeri, Iran, Finalist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Dorna and Sevda, allebei twaalf jaar, in de Iraanse stad Parand
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Hashem Shakeri, Iran, Finalist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Halfgebouwde flatgebouwen in de stad Pardis in Iran.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Sarah Sasani, Iran, Shortlist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
'We are noticed too late'
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Frédéric duhayer, France, Shortlist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
'Symétrie' in het Ambert skatepark in Frankrijk
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Ángel López Soto, Spain, Finalist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Worstelen in een nationale sport in Senegal
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Ángel López Soto, Spain, Finalist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Worstelen in Senegal
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Mikhail Kapychka, Belarus, Shortlist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Zwemwedstrijd voor mensen met een beperking in Minsk, Wit-Rusland
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Federico Tardito, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Calcio fiorentino: een historische sportwedstrijd in Italie
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Giuliano Berti, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Kushti (een traditionele worstelsport) in Mumbai, India
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Anton Dotsenko, United States of America, Shortlist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Kirill Tereshin lijdt aan 'Bigorexia' waarbij mensen denken dat hun lichamen te klein en te weinig gespierd zijn. Daarom heeft Kirill Tereshin een stof in zijn armen laten spuiten om ze gespierder te maken.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Lucas Barioulet, France, Finalist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Het nationale damesvoetbalteam in Nouakchott, Mauritanië
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Lucas Barioulet, France, Finalist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Marietta, lid van het damesvoetbalteam in Mauritanië
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Tomas Vrana, Czech Republic, Shortlist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Eight Rooms - Marta Dancingerova and Andrea Bursova (gemaakt in Praag)
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Jon Enoch, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Visman in Hanoi, Vietnam
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Richard Ansett, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Laura en Katie ontmoeten elkaar bij het gevangenishek
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Raul Ariano, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Het koppel Zhongbao en Zhiyong in Shenyang, China
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Cesar Dezfuli, Spain, Finalist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Oumar uit Guinee op 1 augustus 2016 aan boord van een bootje in de Middellandse Zee en op 19 januari 2019 in Italie waar hij nu woont.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Cesar Dezfuli, Spain, Finalist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Malick uit Gambia op 1 augustus 2016 in een bootje op de Middellandse Zee en op 26 juni 2019 in Italie.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Adrian Markis, Argentina, Shortlist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Agony of Love: een getrouwd koppel dat in een crisis is beland, maar nog in hetzelfde huis woont.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Denis Rouvre, France, Finalist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
De dertigjarige Chantal uit Zuid-Kivu in Congo werd het slachtoffer van een groepsverkrachting.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Denis Rouvre, France, Finalist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Sephora in Kinshasa werd ervan beschuldigd een heks te zijn en daarom langdurig behandeld als slaaf. Ook moest ze pijnlijke uitdrijvingsrituelen ondergaan.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Magdalena Stengel, Germany, Shortlist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Mr. Viefhaus in zijn achtertuin in zijn favoriete korte broek.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Sasha Maslov, Ukraine, Finalist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Oekraïense spoorwegdames
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Sasha Maslov, Ukraine, Finalist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Oekraïense spoorwegdames
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Didier Bizet, France, Finalist, Professional, Documentary, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Een hyperrealistische babypop wordt opgeladen.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Didier Bizet, France, Finalist, Professional, Documentary, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Juryleden beoordelen de beste babypoppen op een poppenshow in Valencia, Spanje
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Youqiong Zhang, China, Finalist, Professional, Documentary, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
'From Made in China to Made in Africa': Liu Shuping uit China geeft les in het fabriceren van schoenen in een fabriek in Ethiopie.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Youqiong Zhang, China, Finalist, Professional, Documentary, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
'From Made in China to Made in Africa'
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Nicholas Moir, Australia, Shortlist, Professional, Documentary, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Bosbranden in Australie
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Patrick Wack, France, Shortlist, Professional, Documentary, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Oeigoeren moeten hun identiteitsbewijs laten zien voordat ze bazaar in een stad in de Chinese provincie Xinjiang binnen mogen.
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Dione Roach, Italy, Finalist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
'Kill me with an overdose of tenderness'
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Dione Roach, Italy, Finalist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
'Kill me with an overdose of tenderness'
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Reuben Wu, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Pablo Albarenga, Uruguay, Finalist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Achuar Nation in Ecuador
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Pablo Albarenga, Uruguay, Finalist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Quilombos-stam in Brazilie
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Nicoletta Cerasomma, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Vrouwen in Luca, Italie
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Serge Varaxin, Russian Federation, Shortlist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Kids and Masks
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Ritsuko Matsushita, Japan, Shortlist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
'I will return to the universe, someday': Kumamoto kasteel in Japan in 1986
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © oseph Ford, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Invisible Jumpers
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Michel Le Belhomme, France, Shortlist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
L'Échappée
2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Luke Watson, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Un/known Soldiers, Witness Subject, 2019