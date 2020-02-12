In beeld: de kanshebbers op de Sony World Photography Awards

De Sony World Photography Awards is aan de dertiende editie toe en kreeg meer inzendingen dan ooit tevoren: 345.000 afkomstig uit alle delen van de wereld. De jury selecteerde deze foto's die samen de shortlist vormen. De winnaars zullen op 16 april in Londen bekendgemaakt worden.

© 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

© Ronny Behnert, Germany, Finalist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Torii Einootsurugi in Japan

© Ronny Behnert, Germany, Finalist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Torii Bentenjima in Japan

© Chang Kyun Kim, Korea (Republic of), Finalist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Japanese concentration camp site #05 (Topaz War Relocation Center, Delta, Utah)

© Chang Kyun Kim, Korea (Republic of), Finalist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Prison barrack #04 (Poston War Relocation Center, Poston, Arizona)

© Andrius Grigalaitis, Lithuania, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

'The Water and the Mist' in Vilnius in Litouwen

© Peixia Xie, China, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Weg in Xinjiang in China

© Mauro Battistelli, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Bomen in een moeras in Texas

© Sybren Vanoverberghe, Belgium, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

'House of Palms' in Iran

© Florian Ruiz, France, Finalist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Nucleair landschap in China: Lop Nor in de provincie Xinjiang

© Florian Ruiz, France, Finalist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Nucleair landschap in China: Lop Nor in de provincie Xinjiang

Nucleair landschap in China: Lop Nor in de provincie Xinjiang

© Jeroen van Dam, Netherlands, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Het geheime leven van 'Urban Explorers'

© Songda Cai, China, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Inktvis in Anilao Bay, Filippijnen

© Marko Dimitrijevic, Switzerland, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Grizzlybeer in het noorden van Yukon in Canada

© Adalbert Mojrzisch, Germany, Finalist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Roofvlieg

© Adalbert Mojrzisch, Germany, Finalist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Closese up van een Urania Ripheus vlinder

© Pierre Anquet, France, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Blauwe tijgertor in Java, Indonesie

© Tobias Friedrich, Germany, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Koraalrif in Egypte

© Yevhen Samuchenko, Ukraine, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Zoutmeer in de Kherson regio in Oekraine

© Brent Stirton, South Africa, Finalist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Verzorger van schubdieren in Harare in Zimbabwe

© 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Schubdier in Harare in Zimbabwe

© Joan de la Malla, Spain, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Een makaak loopt voor een muur met graffiti in Lop Buri in Thailand

© Masahiro Hiroike, Japan, Finalist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Vuurvliegen in de bergen van Tottori in Japan

© Masahiro Hiroike, Japan, Finalist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Vuurvliegen in de bergen van Tottori in Japan

Vuurvliegen in de bergen van Tottori in Japan

© Álvaro Laiz, Spain, Finalist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Rendierherder in Chukotka, Rusland

Rendierherder in Chukotka, Rusland

Rendierherder in Chukotka, Rusland

© Kristof Vrancken, Belgium, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Transit, Winterslag in Genk

© Robin Hinsch, Germany, Finalist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Gaswinningsinstallatie in Ughelli, Niger Delta in Nigeria

© Robin Hinsch, Germany, Finalist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Een lokale politieagent in Ughelli, Niger Delta in Nigeria

© Marco Garofalo, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

De klimaatopwarming is voelbaar en zichtbaar in het dorpje Villaneque op 3600 meter hoogte in Bolivia.

© Jenny Evans, Australia, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Een meisje neemt een bad met water van de Darling River in Louth, Australie

© Luca Locatelli, Italy, Finalist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Aerofarms in Newark, VS

© Luca Locatelli, Italy, Finalist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

De toekomst van de landbouw in Siberia B.V. in Maasbree, Nederland

© Maximilian Mann, Germany, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Het Urmia meer in Iran wordt alsmaar verder opgeslokt door de woestijn.

© Carolina Rapezzi, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Een meisje verkoopt water in het gebied rond de Kilimanjaro.

© Jonathan Walland, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Centre Point Tower in Londen, ontworpen door Richard Seifert & Partners

© Jonathan Walland, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Arena Tower - Skidmore in Baltimore ontworpen door Owings & Merrill

Arena Tower - Skidmore in Baltimore ontworpen door Owings & Merrill

© Swen Bernitz, Germany, Shortlist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Tetrahedron in 'Beckstraße', Bottrop, Duitsland

© Laurin Schmid, Germany, Shortlist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Monument voor de Gestorven Soldaten van de Kosmaj Brigade in Servie.

© Liang Chen, China, Shortlist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Ergens langs het water

© Jeoffrey Guillemard, France, Shortlist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Jardines del Humaya begraafplaats in Culiacan, Mexico

© José De Rocco, Argentina, Finalist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

'Walls to the step...' in Argentinie.

© José De Rocco, Argentina, Finalist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
'Walls to the step...' in Uruguay.

'Walls to the step...' in Uruguay.

© Maria Burasovskaya, Russian Federation, Shortlist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Huizen gebouwd tijdens de Koude Oorlog periode in Rusland. De bewoners ontwierpen de huizen geheel naar eigen smaak zonder zicht op de archtictuur in de rest van de wereld.

© Alexander Tatarenko, Russian Federation, Shortlist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

'Twilight' in Sint Petersburg, Rusland

IJsvissershutjes op Lake Winnipeg in Manitoba, Canada

© Sandra Herber, Canada, Finalist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
IJsvissershutjes op Lake Winnipeg in Manitoba, Canada

IJsvissershutjes op Lake Winnipeg in Manitoba, Canada

© Marcin P?onka, Poland, Shortlist, Professional, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Fujiyoshida in Japan

© Adrian Francis, United States of America, Shortlist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

"I rarely sleep. My mind races to the point where I give up and lay in the darkness."

© Edward Kaprov, Israel, Shortlist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Iris and Hilel, twee inwoners van Khan op enkele honderden meters van de Jordaanse grens.

© Thomas Paul Hänisch, Germany, Shortlist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Semana Santa in Jumilla, Spanje

© Emmanuelle Firman, France, Shortlist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Les Cabanettes Hotel bij Arles, Frankrijk

© Murat Yazar, Turkey, Shortlist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Een Koerdisch trouwkoppel maakt een boottochtje op het Dukan meer in Irak.

© Maria Kokunova, Russian Federation, Finalist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Facelessness

© Maria Kokunova, Russian Federation, Finalist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Motherhood

© Massimo Gurrieri, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

'Sand elephants memories' in India

© Hugh Kinsella Cunningham, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Gezondheidswerker in Ebola-gebied

© Hugh Kinsella Cunningham, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Een verpleegster in Ebola-gebied

© Hashem Shakeri, Iran, Finalist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Dorna and Sevda, allebei twaalf jaar, in de Iraanse stad Parand

© Hashem Shakeri, Iran, Finalist, Professional, Discovery, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Halfgebouwde flatgebouwen in de stad Pardis in Iran.

Halfgebouwde flatgebouwen in de stad Pardis in Iran.

© Sarah Sasani, Iran, Shortlist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

'We are noticed too late'

© Frédéric duhayer, France, Shortlist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

'Symétrie' in het Ambert skatepark in Frankrijk

© Ángel López Soto, Spain, Finalist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Worstelen in een nationale sport in Senegal

© Ángel López Soto, Spain, Finalist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Worstelen in Senegal

Worstelen in Senegal

© Mikhail Kapychka, Belarus, Shortlist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Zwemwedstrijd voor mensen met een beperking in Minsk, Wit-Rusland

© Federico Tardito, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Calcio fiorentino: een historische sportwedstrijd in Italie

© Giuliano Berti, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Kushti (een traditionele worstelsport) in Mumbai, India

© Anton Dotsenko, United States of America, Shortlist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Kirill Tereshin lijdt aan 'Bigorexia' waarbij mensen denken dat hun lichamen te klein en te weinig gespierd zijn. Daarom heeft Kirill Tereshin een stof in zijn armen laten spuiten om ze gespierder te maken.

© Lucas Barioulet, France, Finalist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Het nationale damesvoetbalteam in Nouakchott, Mauritanië

© Lucas Barioulet, France, Finalist, Professional, Sport, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Marietta, lid van het damesvoetbalteam in Mauritanië

Marietta, lid van het damesvoetbalteam in Mauritanië

© Tomas Vrana, Czech Republic, Shortlist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Eight Rooms - Marta Dancingerova and Andrea Bursova (gemaakt in Praag)

© Jon Enoch, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Visman in Hanoi, Vietnam

© Richard Ansett, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Laura en Katie ontmoeten elkaar bij het gevangenishek

© Raul Ariano, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Het koppel Zhongbao en Zhiyong in Shenyang, China

© Cesar Dezfuli, Spain, Finalist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Oumar uit Guinee op 1 augustus 2016 aan boord van een bootje in de Middellandse Zee en op 19 januari 2019 in Italie waar hij nu woont.

2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Cesar Dezfuli, Spain, Finalist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Malick uit Gambia op 1 augustus 2016 in een bootje op de Middellandse Zee en op 26 juni 2019 in Italie.

© Adrian Markis, Argentina, Shortlist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Agony of Love: een getrouwd koppel dat in een crisis is beland, maar nog in hetzelfde huis woont.

© Denis Rouvre, France, Finalist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

De dertigjarige Chantal uit Zuid-Kivu in Congo werd het slachtoffer van een groepsverkrachting.

2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Denis Rouvre, France, Finalist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Sephora in Kinshasa werd ervan beschuldigd een heks te zijn en daarom langdurig behandeld als slaaf. Ook moest ze pijnlijke uitdrijvingsrituelen ondergaan.

© Magdalena Stengel, Germany, Shortlist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Mr. Viefhaus in zijn achtertuin in zijn favoriete korte broek.

© Sasha Maslov, Ukraine, Finalist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Oekraïense spoorwegdames

© Sasha Maslov, Ukraine, Finalist, Professional, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Oekraïense spoorwegdames

Oekraïense spoorwegdames

© Didier Bizet, France, Finalist, Professional, Documentary, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Een hyperrealistische babypop wordt opgeladen.

© Didier Bizet, France, Finalist, Professional, Documentary, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Juryleden beoordelen de beste babypoppen op een poppenshow in Valencia, Spanje

Juryleden beoordelen de beste babypoppen op een poppenshow in Valencia, Spanje

© Youqiong Zhang, China, Finalist, Professional, Documentary, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

'From Made in China to Made in Africa': Liu Shuping uit China geeft les in het fabriceren van schoenen in een fabriek in Ethiopie.

© Youqiong Zhang, China, Finalist, Professional, Documentary, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
'From Made in China to Made in Africa'

'From Made in China to Made in Africa'

© Nicholas Moir, Australia, Shortlist, Professional, Documentary, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Bosbranden in Australie

© Patrick Wack, France, Shortlist, Professional, Documentary, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Oeigoeren moeten hun identiteitsbewijs laten zien voordat ze bazaar in een stad in de Chinese provincie Xinjiang binnen mogen.

© Dione Roach, Italy, Finalist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

'Kill me with an overdose of tenderness'

© Dione Roach, Italy, Finalist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
'Kill me with an overdose of tenderness'

'Kill me with an overdose of tenderness'

© Reuben Wu, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia

© Pablo Albarenga, Uruguay, Finalist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Achuar Nation in Ecuador

© Pablo Albarenga, Uruguay, Finalist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
Quilombos-stam in Brazilie

Quilombos-stam in Brazilie

© Nicoletta Cerasomma, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Vrouwen in Luca, Italie

© Serge Varaxin, Russian Federation, Shortlist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Kids and Masks

© Ritsuko Matsushita, Japan, Shortlist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

'I will return to the universe, someday': Kumamoto kasteel in Japan in 1986

© oseph Ford, United Kingdom

Invisible Jumpers

2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Michel Le Belhomme, France, Shortlist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

L'Échappée

2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Luke Watson, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Un/known Soldiers, Witness Subject, 2019

2020 Sony World Photography Awards © Luke Watson, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional, Creative, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Un/known Soldiers, Witness Subject, 2019