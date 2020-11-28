De winnaars van de Close-up Photographers Awards tonen je de wereld van heel dichtbij

De Franse fotograaf en professor in de mariene moleculaire ecologie Galice Hoarau is uitgeroepen tot de winnaar van de Close-up Photographer of the Year 2020. Hij maakte een prachtige foto van een Leptocephalus (een soort slangaal) bij het Indonesische eiland Lembeh. Van de meer dan 6.500 ingezonden beelden van fotografen uit 52 landen, maakte hij de meest bijzondere, vond de jury.
De Close-up Photographer wedstrijd beloont de mooiste foto's die de wereld heel dichtbij halen. Prijzen zijn er in zeven categorieën: dieren, planten en schimmels, intiem landschap, de door mensen gemaakte wereld, micro (foto's gemaakt met een microscoop) en voor jonge fotografen. Bekijk de honderd mooiste foto's van dit jaar.
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Galice Hoarau, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Animals and Overall Winner of Close-up Photographer of the Year 2020: Galice Hoarau met 'Eel Lava'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Csaba Daroczi, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Tweede plaats categorie 'Animals': Csaba Daroczi met 'Spider in the Swamp'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Mathieu Foulquie, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Derde plaats in de categorie 'Animals': Mathieu Foulquié met 'Bufo Bufo'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Mike Curry, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Winnaar in de categorie 'Insects': Mike Curry met 'Fragile'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Close-up Photographer of the Year
Tweede plaats in de categorie 'Insects': Juan Jesús González Ahumada met 'Water Scorpions'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Chien Lee, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Derde plaats in de categorie 'Insects': Chien Lee met 'The Signal'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Elizabeth Kazda, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Winnaar in de categorie 'Plants & Funghi': Elizabeth Kazda met 'Mandala with Miniature Tulips'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Barry Webb, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Tweede plaats in de categorie 'Plants & Funghi': Barry Webb met 'Slime Moulds on Parade'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Henrik Spranz, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Derde plaats in de categorie 'Plants & Funghi': Henrik Spranz met 'Ballerina'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Mark Ford, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Winnaar in de categorie 'Intimate Landscape': Mark Ford met 'Cast in Stone'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Anna Ulmestrand, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Tweede plaats in de categorie 'Intimate Landscape': Anna Ulmestrand met 'The Bullet'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Edwin Giesbers, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Derde plaats in de categorie 'Intimate Landscape': Edwin Giesbers met 'Ice Landscape'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Kym Cox, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Winnaar in de categorie 'Manmade World': Kym Cox met 'Life Cycle of Soap Bubble Iridescence'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Melanie Collie, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Tweede plaats in de categorie 'Manmade World': Melanie Collie met 'Towards the Mountain'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Mirka van Renswoude, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Derde plaats in de categorie 'Manmade World': Mirka van Renswoude met 'Oil & Water'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Andrei Savitsky, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Winnaar in de categorie 'Micro': Andrei Savitsky met 'Glassworm'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Marek Mis, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Tweede plaats in de categorie 'Micro': Marek Mi? met 'Recrysyallized Callus Remover
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Heather Angel, Close-up Photographer of the Year
'Derde plaats in de categorie 'Micro': Heather Angel met 'Green Hydra Multi Exposure'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Tamas Koncz Bisztricz, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Winnaar 'Young Close-up Photographer of the Year': Tamas Koncz Bisztricz met 'Little Ball'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Giacomo Redaelli, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Tweede plaats Young Close-up Photographer of the Year: Giacomo Redaelli met 'Rock Star'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Emelin Dupieux, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Derde plaats Young Close-up Photographer of the Year: Emelin Dupieux met 'Butterflies in the Light'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Bence Mate, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalist categorie 'Animals': Bence Mate met 'Beaks'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Bernhard Schubert, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalist categorie 'Animals': Bernhard Schubert met 'Cheshire Gecko'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Bernhard Schubert, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalist categorie 'Animals': Bernhard Schubert met 'Vine Snake'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Chien Lee, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalist categorie 'Animals': Chien Lee met 'Snake and Frog'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Galice Hoarau, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalist categorie 'Animals': Galice Hoarau met 'Diamond Squid'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Geoff Hyde, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalist categorie 'Animals': Geoff Hyde met 'Madonna and Children'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Jade Hoksbergen, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalist categorie 'Animals': Jade Hoksbergen met 'Pygmy Seahorse'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Jose Pesquero, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalist categorie 'Animals': Jose Pesquero met 'Flower Spider Net'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Juan Gonzalez, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalist categorie 'Animals': Juan Gonzalez met 'Gecko'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Laurent Hesemans, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalist categorie 'Animals': Laurent Hesemans met 'Motherhood'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Marco Maggesi, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalist categorie 'Animals': Marco Maggesi met 'The Boss'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Roberto Garcia Roa, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalist categorie 'Animals': Roberto Garcia Roa met 'Glowing Mating'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Ruben Perez Novo, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalist categorie 'Animals': Ruben Perez Novo met 'Long Legs'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Steven David Johnson, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalist categorie 'Animals': Steven David Johnson met 'Newt Courtship'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Svetlana Ivanenko, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalist categorie 'Animals': Svetlana Ivanenko met 'Running on Water'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Tina Claffey, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalist categorie 'Animals': Tina Claffey met 'Natures Eye'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Bart Heirweg, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten categorie 'Insects': Bart Heirweg met 'Double Darter'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Chien Lee, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten categorie 'Insects': Chien Lee met 'Stick Insects and Volcano'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Csaba Daroczi, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten categorie 'Insects': Csaba Daroczi met 'Bubble'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Edwin Giesbers, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten categorie 'Insects': Edwin Giesbers met 'Stag Beetle'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Emanuele Biggi, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten categorie 'Insects': Emanuele Biggi met 'Underwater Spectre'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Jacky Parker, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten categorie 'Insects': Jacky Parker met 'Lady In Red'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Joan Marques Faner, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten categorie 'Insects': Joan Marques Faner met 'Constelacion Libelula'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Johannes Klapwijk, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten categorie 'Insects': Johannes Klapwijk met 'Preparing for Lift-off'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Jonathan Lhoir, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten categorie 'Insects': Jonathan Lhoir met 'Rays of Light'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Luca Eberle, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten categorie 'Insects': Luca Eberle met 'Like a Stick'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Marcus Kam, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten categorie 'Insects': Marcus Kam met 'Ant Works'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Minghui Yuan, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Insects': Minghui Yuan met 'Blue Eyes Green Eyes'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Perdita Petzl, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Insects': Perdita Petzl met 'Before Take Off'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Peter Sabol, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Insects': Petar Sabol met 'Balance'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Peter Sabol, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Insects': Petar Sabol met 'Orange Damselfly Portrait'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Ronald Zimmerman, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Insects': Ronald Zimmerman met 'One Day Fly'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Sebastien Blomme, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Insects': Sebastien Blomme met 'Newborn Queen'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Stefan Gerrits, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Insects': Stefan Gerrits met 'The Hug'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Svetlana Ivanenko, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Insects': Svetlana Ivanenko met 'Dancing over the Water'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Tony Cooper, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Insects': Tony Cooper met 'Shield Bug Egg Cases'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Alexander Mett, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Plants & Funghi': Alexander Mett met 'Mushrooms in Ice'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Anette Holt, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Plants & Funghi': Anette Holt met 'Birch Bark Abstract'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Barry Webb, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Plants & Funghi': Barry Webb met 'Slime Mould Spheres'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Bernhard Schubert, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Plants & Funghi': Bernhard Schubert met 'Snow Covered'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Bruno Militelli, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Plants & Funghi': Bruno Militelli met Vortex Blossom (Abutilion)
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Cathryn Baldock, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Plants & Funghi': Cathryn Baldock met 'Dandelions and Buttercups'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Csaba Daroczi, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Plants & Funghi': Csaba Daroczi met 'Blue Hour'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Hal Gage, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Plants & Funghi': Hal Gage met 'Lichen Patterns on Stones' op Maui, Hawaii
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Jacky Parker, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Plants & Funghi': Jacky Parker met 'White Windflower'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Mark Ford, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Plants & Funghi': Mark Ford met 'A Dream of Spring'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Minghui Yuan, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Plants & Funghi': Minghui Yuan met 'Woods in the Pod'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Norm Barker, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Plants & Funghi': Norm Barker met 'Culture Plates'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Sophia Spurgin, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Plants & Funghi': Sophia Spurgin met 'Crocus Lawn'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Victor Ortega, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Plants & Funghi': Victor Ortega met 'Frtilaria Couple'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Victoria Hillman, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Plants & Funghi': Victoria Hillman met 'Snakesheads and Rainbows'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Csaba Daroczi, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Intimate Landscape': Csaba Daroczi met 'Sand Falls'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Don Komarechka, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Intimate Landscape': Don Komarechka met 'Frost Lantern'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Fiona McCowan, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Intimate Landscape': Fiona McCowan met 'Reeds Lake District'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Lihua-Zhang, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Intimate Landscape': Lihua-Zhang met 'Oil Painting of Ice'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Mark Couper, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Intimate Landscape': Mark Couper met 'Aurora'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Melanie Collie, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Intimate Landscape': Melanie Collie met 'Cornish Storm'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Mike Curry, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Intimate Landscape': Mike Curry met 'Liquid Silk'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Norm Barker, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Intimate Landscape': Norm Barker met 'Gomphothere Tooth'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Peter Hyde, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Intimate Landscape': Pete Hyde met 'Frosted Pool'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Sergio Tapia, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Intimate Landscape': Sergio Tapia met 'Foam'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © David Pearce, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Manmade': David Pearce met 'Planet Suite Series #3'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Dirk Vermaire, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Manmade': Dirk Vermaire met 'Embryonic'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Matthew Cattell, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Manmade': Matthew Cattell met 'Painted Angles'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Mike Curry, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Manmade': Mike Curry met 'Not Graffiti'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Mirka van Renswoude, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Manmade': Mirka van Renswoude met Oil & Water 6'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Norm Barker, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Manmade': Norm Barker met 'Computer Chip x10'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Billie Hughes, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Micro': Billie Hughes met 'Sapphire Starfleet'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Caleb Dawson, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Micro': Caleb Dawson met 'Breast Alveoli in Lactation'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Gerd Gunther, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Micro': Gerd Gunther met 'Micrasterias Radiosa'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Hakan Kvarnstrom, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Micro': Hakan Kvarnstrom met 'Lord of Darkness'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Henri Koskinen, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Micro': Henri Koskinen met 'Beast'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Jan Rosenboom, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Micro': Jan Rosenboom met 'Chrysis Ignita'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Kate Waddington, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Micro': Kate Waddington met 'Bee Wing Assembly'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Marco Jongsma, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Micro': Marco Jongsma met 'Lepisma Saccharina'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Marek Mis, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Micro': Marek Mis met 'Simocephalus Cladoceran'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Norm Barker, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Micro': Norm Barker met 'Pine Stem'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Anya Burnell, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Young Close-up Photographer of the Year': Anya Burnell met 'Sunset'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Bori Papp, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Young Close-up Photographer of the Year': Bori Papp met 'Big Eyes'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Giacomo Redaelli, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Young Close-up Photographer of the Year': Giacomo Redaelli met 'Fight'
Close-up Photographer of the Year © Jack Kneale, Close-up Photographer of the Year
Finalisten in de categorie 'Young Close-up Photographer of the Year': Jake Kneale met 'Take-Off'