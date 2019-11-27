Dit zijn de mooiste panoramafoto's van gebouwen

De EPSON International Pano Awards is de grootste wereldwijde wedstrijd voor panoramafoto's. Prijzen zijn er zowel voor foto's van de natuur als beelden van de door mensen ingerichte wereld. Winnaar in die laatste categorie is Abdulla Al-Mushaifri met een foto van het Nationaal Museum in Qatar. Daniel Trippolt won de prijs voor de beste amateurfoto. Hij maakte een bijzondere foto van de Großglockner Hochalpenstraße.

Panos Awards © Abdulla Al Al-Mushaifri, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Jesus M. Chamizo, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Tran Minh Dung, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Kevin Krautgartner, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Bernard Sim, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Balint Erdely, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Deryk Baumgaertner, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Mark Brierley, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Paul Hoelen, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Yoshihiko Wada, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Jeffrey Milstein, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Paul Hoelen, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Peter Gordon, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Ilan Shachram, The EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Jeffrey Milstein, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Mark Brierley, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Jeffrey Milstein, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Jason Denning, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Yoshihiko Wada, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Abdulla Al Mushaifri, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Daniel Bonte, The 10th EPSON InternaThe 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.comtional Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Peter Gordon, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Oussama Mazouz, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Zay Yar Lin, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Arete Edmunds, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Lourdes Gomez Fernan, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Graeme Gordon, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Marsel Van Oosten, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Bernadett Becei, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Denis Gadbois, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Rohan Reilly, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Julien Bastide, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Songquan Deng, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Ivan Ferrero, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards, via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Bernadett Becei, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Bernadett Becei, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Matthew Browne, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Benjamin Williamson, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Marcio Cabral, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Marsel Van Oosten, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Rangxingzhi Duan, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Tran Minh Dung, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Danny Tan, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Julien Bastide, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Radisics Milan, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Daniel Zheng, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Jason Denning, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © John Curran, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Mark Duffus, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Shinya Itahana, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Daniel Trippolt, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Sergio Saavedra, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Carlos F. Turienzo, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Andreas Paehge, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Thien Nguyen, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Daniel Trippolt, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Carlos F. Turienzo, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Tien Sang Kok, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Yoshihiko Wada, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Douglas Porter, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Steve Roy, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Brian Hopper, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Marc Marco, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Simon Auchterlonie, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Shelley Quarless, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Shelley Quarless, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Swee Choo Oh, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Amri Arfianto, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Antonio Salaverry, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Tien Sang Kok, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Ian English, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Les Forrester, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Les Forrester, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Shelley Quarless, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Xiaoying Shi, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Yiu Kai Shinoda, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Alexis Thompson, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Antonio Salaverry, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Aritz Atela, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Allan Espolong, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Matty Karp, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Petr Ushanov, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Wong Choon Keat, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Marc Marco, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Yoshihiko Wada, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Susan Pantuso, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Giulio Zanni, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Txema Arroyo Urbina, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Yoshihiko Wada, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Nathan Wirth, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Petr Ushanov, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Thien Nguyen, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Antonio Salaverry, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Carlos M. Almagro, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Piedro Madashi, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Rowena English, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Sandra Dann, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .







Panos Awards © Shelley Quarless, The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards via photopublicity.com .