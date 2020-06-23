Dit zijn de mooiste grotere en kleinere steden in Zwitserland

Bij Zwitserland denken we meteen aan het schitterende berglandschap. Maar tussen en op die bergen liggen ook nog eens aantrekkelijke steden en stadjes met - net als de Zwitsers zelf - een heel eigen karakter.

. © Getty Images

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Aarau in het kanton Aargau.

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Aarau

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Aarburg in Aargau

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Aarburg

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Ascona in Ticino

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Ascona

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Baden in Aargau

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Baden

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Bazel in het kanton Bazel

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Bazel

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Bellinzona in Ticino

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Bellinzona

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Bern in het kanton Bern

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Bern

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Biel (in het Duits), Bienne (in het Frans) in het kanton Bern: de grootste stad in Zwitserland waar zowel Duits als Frans wordt gesproken.

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Biel

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Bremgarten in Aargau

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Bremgarten

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Chur in Graubünden

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Chur

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Diessenhofen in Thurgau

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Diessenhofen

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Eglisau in het kanton Zürich

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Eglisau

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Freiburg in het kanton Fribourg

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Freiburg

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Genève in het kanton Genève

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Genève

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Grindelwald in het kanton Bern

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Grindelwald

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Gruyères in het kanton Fribourg

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Gruyères

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Guarda in het kanton Graubünden

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Guarda

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Interlaken in het kanton Bern

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Interlaken

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Lausanne in het kanton Vaud

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Lausanne

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Lichtensteig in het kanton Sankt Gallen

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Lichtensteig

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Locarno in het kanton Ticino

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Locarno

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Lugano in het kanton Ticino

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Lugano

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Luzern in het kanton Luzern

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Luzern

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Montreux in het kanton Vaud

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Montreux

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Morcote in het kanton Ticino

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Morcote

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Murten in het kanton Fribourg

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Murten

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Neuchâtel in het kanton Neuchâtel

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Neuchâtel

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Oberhofen in het kanton Bern

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Oberhofen

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Saint-Saphorin in het kanton Vaud

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Saint-Saphorin

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Schaffhausen in het kanton Schaffhausen

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Schaffhausen

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Sion in het kanton Wallis

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Sion

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Soglio in het kanton Graubünden

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Soglio

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Solothurn in het kanton Solothurn

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Solothurn

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Steckborn in het kanton Thurgau

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Steckborn

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Stein-am-Rhein in het kanton Schaffhausen

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Stein-am-Rhein

Zwitserland © Getty Images

St. Gallen in het kanton Sankt Gallen

Zwitserland © Getty Images

St. Gallen

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Thun in het kanton Bern

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Thun

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Wengen in het kanton Bern

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Wengen

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Werdenberg in het kanton St. Gallen

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Werdenberg

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Wil in het kanton St. Gallen

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Wil

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Zermatt in het kanton Wallis

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Zermatt

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Zug in het kanton Zug

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Zug

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Zürich in het kanton Zürich

Zwitserland © Getty Images

Zürich