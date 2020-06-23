Dit zijn de mooiste grotere en kleinere steden in Zwitserland

Lees ook: 25 redenen waarom je naar Zwitserland moet reizen Zwitserland uplugged: offline genieten in de bergen Deze zomer kan je in Zwitserland in een hotelkamer zonder muren en plafonds overnachten Dit zijn de twaalf mooiste dorpjes in Zwitserland 11 topmusea in Zwitserland
Aarau in het kanton Aargau.
Bazel in het kanton Bazel
Biel (in het Duits), Bienne (in het Frans) in het kanton Bern: de grootste stad in Zwitserland waar zowel Duits als Frans wordt gesproken.
Eglisau in het kanton Zürich
Freiburg in het kanton Fribourg
Genève in het kanton Genève
Grindelwald in het kanton Bern
Gruyères in het kanton Fribourg
Guarda in het kanton Graubünden
Interlaken in het kanton Bern
Lausanne in het kanton Vaud
Lichtensteig in het kanton Sankt Gallen
Locarno in het kanton Ticino
Lugano in het kanton Ticino
Luzern in het kanton Luzern
Montreux in het kanton Vaud
Morcote in het kanton Ticino
Murten in het kanton Fribourg
Neuchâtel in het kanton Neuchâtel
Oberhofen in het kanton Bern
Saint-Saphorin in het kanton Vaud
Schaffhausen in het kanton Schaffhausen
Sion in het kanton Wallis
Soglio in het kanton Graubünden
Solothurn in het kanton Solothurn
Steckborn in het kanton Thurgau
Stein-am-Rhein in het kanton Schaffhausen
St. Gallen in het kanton Sankt Gallen
Wengen in het kanton Bern
Werdenberg in het kanton St. Gallen
Wil in het kanton St. Gallen
Zermatt in het kanton Wallis
Zürich in het kanton Zürich
