Belgische fotograaf wint de Aerial Photography Awards 2020

De Belgische fotograaf Sebastien Nagy mag zich een jaar lang de 'Aerial Photographer of the Year 2020' met zijn luchtfoto's van de daken in steden.

De Aerial Photography Awards wordt dit jaar voor de eerste keer georganiseerd en meteen sleept een Belgische fotograaf de hoofdprijs in de wacht. De Brusselse fotograaf Sebastien Nagy gooit hoge ogen met zijn bijzondere foto's van daken in verschillende steden. Aan deze eerste editie deden meteen fotografen uit 65 landen mee. Ze stuurden beelden in gemaakt met drones, vanuit helikopters, vliegtuigjes, balonnen of vliegers: als ze maar vanuit de lucht geschoten zijn. De winnende foto's tonen een mooie mix van natuur en stad.

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Sebastien Nagy, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Sebastien Nagy mag zich de 'Aerial Photographer of the Year 2020' noemen. Deze foto heeft de titel 'Chromata'.

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Sebastien Nagy, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Sebastien Nagy: Abstract Greece

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Sebastien Nagy, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Sebastien Nagy: Spanish rainbow

Aerial Photographer of the Year 2020 © Aerial Photographer of the Year 2020

Sebastien Nagy

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Thien Nguyen, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Thien Nguyen: Anchovy catching

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Kyle Vollaers, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Kyle Vollaers: Arctic paradise

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Brad Walls, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Brad Walls: Ball up

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Cassio Vasconcellos, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Cassio Vasconcellos: Collective Series

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Kevin Krautgartner, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Kevin Krautgartner: Colors of Dubai

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Azim Khan Ronnie, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Azim Khan Ronnie: Eid Congregation

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Joel Jochum, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Joel Jochum: Energy Storage

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Alexander Sukharev,. Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Alexander Sukharev: Fairway of the Gulf of Finland

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Marc Le Cornu, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Marc Le Cornu: Fire attack

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Azim Khan Ronnie, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Azim Khan Ronnie:

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Hua Shang, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Hua Shang: Flying flamingos

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Mehmet Aslan, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Mehmet Aslan: Forest path

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Khan Phan, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Khan Phan: Harvesting grass

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Ryan Koopmans, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Ryan Koopmans: On the edge

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Yiran Ding, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Yiran Ding: Shanghigh

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Sebastian Muller, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Sebastian Muller: Skyggnisvatn

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Johan Vandenhecke, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Johan Vandenhecke: Tatacoa Desert

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Bachir Moukarzel, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Bachir Moukarzel: The Frame

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Albert Dros, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Albert Dros: The humpbacks

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Duy Sinh, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Duy Sinh: The lady of the sea

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Hua Sang, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Hua Sang: The most beautiful scenery

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Reginald Van de Velde, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Reginald Van de Velde: The wreck

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Marc Le Cornu, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Marc Le Cornu: Tri explosion

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Daniel Bonte, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Daniel Bonte: Umbrella crossing

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Prabu Mohan, Aerial Photography Awards 2020

Prabu Mohan: We are in in together