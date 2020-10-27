Belgische fotograaf wint de Aerial Photography Awards 2020

De Aerial Photography Awards wordt dit jaar voor de eerste keer georganiseerd en meteen sleept een Belgische fotograaf de hoofdprijs in de wacht. De Brusselse fotograaf Sebastien Nagy gooit hoge ogen met zijn bijzondere foto's van daken in verschillende steden. Aan deze eerste editie deden meteen fotografen uit 65 landen mee. Ze stuurden beelden in gemaakt met drones, vanuit helikopters, vliegtuigjes, balonnen of vliegers: als ze maar vanuit de lucht geschoten zijn. De winnende foto's tonen een mooie mix van natuur en stad.
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Sebastien Nagy, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Sebastien Nagy mag zich de 'Aerial Photographer of the Year 2020' noemen. Deze foto heeft de titel 'Chromata'.
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Sebastien Nagy, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Sebastien Nagy: Abstract Greece
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Sebastien Nagy, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Sebastien Nagy: Spanish rainbow
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Thien Nguyen, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Thien Nguyen: Anchovy catching
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Kyle Vollaers, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Kyle Vollaers: Arctic paradise
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Cassio Vasconcellos, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Cassio Vasconcellos: Collective Series
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Kevin Krautgartner, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Kevin Krautgartner: Colors of Dubai
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Azim Khan Ronnie, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Azim Khan Ronnie: Eid Congregation
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Joel Jochum, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Joel Jochum: Energy Storage
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Alexander Sukharev,. Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Alexander Sukharev: Fairway of the Gulf of Finland
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Marc Le Cornu, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Marc Le Cornu: Fire attack
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Hua Shang, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Hua Shang: Flying flamingos
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Mehmet Aslan, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Mehmet Aslan: Forest path
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Khan Phan, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Khan Phan: Harvesting grass
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Ryan Koopmans, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Ryan Koopmans: On the edge
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Sebastian Muller, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Sebastian Muller: Skyggnisvatn
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Johan Vandenhecke, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Johan Vandenhecke: Tatacoa Desert
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Bachir Moukarzel, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Bachir Moukarzel: The Frame
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Albert Dros, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Albert Dros: The humpbacks
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Duy Sinh, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Duy Sinh: The lady of the sea
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Hua Sang, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Hua Sang: The most beautiful scenery
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Reginald Van de Velde, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Reginald Van de Velde: The wreck
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Marc Le Cornu, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Marc Le Cornu: Tri explosion
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 © Daniel Bonte, Aerial Photography Awards 2020
Daniel Bonte: Umbrella crossing