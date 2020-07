View this post on Instagram

anyone that’s ever been in a meeting with me or a creative brainstorm or even a random iMessage chat knows that i’m forever fighting for the “17-year-old-version” of myself. ⁣ ⁣ what that specifically means is... all i want is for any young black kid to achieve a shorter path to their career goals, and if i can help with an open source approach to opening doors or messaging "how-i-did-it" along the whole way, then i've done my real job, not my actual job.⁣ ⁣ i'm putting money, my resources, and my rolodex where my mouth is... just keeping it “Two Virgil’s” or more accurately “That many Virgil’s” in the slideshow above: i've started a scholarship fund for black students and raised $1 million so far, pre-announcement with the same manic creative brainstorm that got me here with the support of some of my collaborators and the @fashionscholarshipfund it’s called the Virgil Abloh™ "POST-MODERN" scholarship fund. ~ link in bio for more details. email me there.⁣ ⁣ the goal is to make sure i'm not one of the few, but one of many in my industry...