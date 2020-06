View this post on Instagram

Knowing the struggles that women who wear the hijab go through —having to privately go to the bathroom to remove their masks from under their hijab — it was important that these face coverings had adjustable bands so it can be worn over the hijab opposed to behind the ears. Every minute counts when working with patients and I’m super proud we can give a hassle free option to hijab wearing frontline workers. I want to thank my friends at @anyweardesign and @allure for this incredible project that hits so close to home ♥️