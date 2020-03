View this post on Instagram

Jean Paul Gaultier @jpgaultierofficial announces that the Haute Couture will continue with a new concept.⠀ ⠀ Jean Paul Gaultier will each season invite a designer to interpret the codes of the House and give the vision of the Haute Couture.⠀ ⠀ Chitose Abe from sacai @sacaiofficial will be the first designer to participate in the project and will present next⠀ haute couture collection in July 2020.⠀ ⠀ #JeanPaulGaultier #ChitoseAbe #sacai #sacaiofficial⠀