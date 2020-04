View this post on Instagram

The reopening of the MoMu will not take place in 2020 but has een postponed until 2021. The restrictions to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus and the unpredictable course of the COVID-19 pandemic are impacting preparations for the reopening. The health, well-being and safety of the team, our visitors and everyone involved in the reopening is most important. We are postponing, not cancelling! Keep an eye on our channels for more updates! #MoMuAntwerp