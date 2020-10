View this post on Instagram

What does beauty mean to you? ⁠ ⁠ We asked this question to several researchers at VUB and artists linked to KVS and turns out ... there are so many takes on the subject! ⁠ ⁠ Starting today you can bump into posters in the city with different definitions of the term beauty. Or come to KVS and listen to what de artists and scientists have to say for themselves during MINDBLOWERS on 13 October. ⁠ ⁠ #mindblowers #vub #kvs #wekonnekt #talks