Kleine en grote cadeaus om vader te verrassen op 14 juni.



1. Vaas Marcel in mat porselein (89 euro), Jonathan Adler bij Westwing. 2. Thickening leave-in tonic The Booster (27,19 euro voor 100 ml), Sebastian Man. 3. Hoofdtelefoon Beoplay H4 (300 euro), Bang & Olufsen. 4. Mondwater (19 euro voor 500 ml), Aesop. 5. Zwarte tafellamp Bird (129 euro), Seletti bij Westwing. 6. Marmeren duif (600 euro), Vitra. 7. Eau de parfum Crocus Supercritique (250 euro voor 100 ml), Les Eaux Primordiales bij Senteurs d'Ailleurs. 8. Canvas tote bag Rive Gauche (950 euro), Saint Laurent bij MyTheresa. 9. Hoge sneakers in ecru denim met rode stiksels en rubberen zool (360 euro), Hogan. 10. Hybrid texturizing shampoo The Joker (19,90 euro voor 180 ml), Sebastian Man. 11. Scheercrème Ritual of Samurai, Basil & Ginseng (19,90 euro), Rituals.1. Witte plastic strandslippers (31,45 euro), Birkenstock. 2. Strandbalset (200 euro), Frescobol Carioca bij MyTheresa. 3. Smaragdgroene blender K400 (329 euro), Kitchenaid. 4. Koningsblauwe zonnebril (270 euro), Giorgio Armani. 5. Parfum 1 Million (67,50 euro voor 100 ml), Paco Rabanne bij Ici Paris XL. 6. Baardscheerolie (46 euro voor 30 ml), Acqua di Parma. 7. Horloge insatin-polishedstaal met blauwe aluminium wijzerplaat, tot 100 m diepte waterbestendig (3200 euro), Bell & Ross. 8. Riem met stadsprint (124,75 euro), Paul Smith bij Zalando.1. Godzilla actiefiguur (28,50 euro), via Amazon. 2. Ring King of the Jungle van massief zilver (185 euro), Atelier 11. 3. Eau de parfum Guilty Pour Homme (124 euro voor 90 ml), Gucci. 4. Vegan zeep lotusbloem (12,80 euro voor 175 gr), Bubbles at Home. 5. Nylon weekendtas Keepall Camouflage (2100 euro), Louis Vuitton. 6. Navulparfumflacon (10 ml) met kalfsleren etui (241 euro), Hermès. 7. Gevlochten armband Michel (1100 euro) in geoxideerd sterlingzilver, Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen. 8. Whisky 12 jaar, gerijpt op bourbon- en portvaten (49,95 euro), Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban. 9. Zilveren armband Ben (349 euro), zwartleren armband Ben (169 euro) en armband Spirit met zwarte onyxparels (149 euro), alles Buddha to Buddha. 10. Robot Robby (35,65 euro), via Amazon.