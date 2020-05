View this post on Instagram

Friends, we have exciting news to share. Restrictions in Denmark have eased, allowing us to reopen. This coming Thursday, May 21st, at 13.00 we will be opening an outdoor wine bar, with a selection of our favorite wines and two burgers: the noma cheeseburger and the noma veggie burger! No reservations needed - drop in only. We will need some extra time to prepare for the official reopening of noma, the restaurant as we know it. Please see the link in our bio for the full update.