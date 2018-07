Weense start-up stelt vluchtelingenvrouwen tewerk voor totebags

Recently, Teenah teamed up with a Swedish development organization fighting and exposing poverty and exclusion - IM Swedish Development Partner. IMs international work focuses on people´s right to education, good health and ability to sustain a life in dignity! It was a pleasure to work for you, IM! We hope you liked our bags! 😍

A post shared by Teenah (@teenah_org) on Jul 11, 2018 at 7:02am PDT