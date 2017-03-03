Racisme, pesterijen,.. wat is er aan de hand in de modellenindustrie?

De modellensector is al lang in hetzelfde bedje ziek. Meisjes worden behandeld als tools, niet als mensen, en worden geacht zich volledig te schikken naar de wensen van de opdrachtgever. Drie kilo afvallen op enkele dagen, een neuscorrectie, mensonterende werkomstandigheden, discriminatie,... de verhalen zijn legio, maar voor het eerst begint ook de industrie zich uit te spreken tegen deze praktijken.
Eind 2016 gaf de Amerikaans casting director James Scully een emotionele speech tijdens de VOICES conferentie van het digitale platform Business of Fashion. Tijdens zijn talk zegt Scully dat hij de sector niet meer herkent, dat het een sadistische industrie is geworden. Hij beloofde dat hij voortaan iedereen die hieraan deelneemt bij naam zou noemen op social media, en deze week blijkt dat Scully daad bij zijn woord heeft gevoegd.
So true to my promise at #bofvoices that I would be a voice for any models, agents or all who see things wrong with this business I'm disappointed to come to Paris and hear that the usual suspects are up to the same tricks. I was very disturbed to hear from a number of girls this morning that yesterday at the Balenciaga casting Madia & Ramy (serial abusers) held a casting in which they made over 150 girls wait in a stairwell told them they would have to stay over 3 hours to be seen and not to leave. In their usual fashion they shut the door went to lunch and turned off the lights, to the stairs leaving every girl with only the lights of their phones to see. Not only was this sadistic and cruel it was dangerous and left more than a few of the girls I spoke with traumatized. Most of the girls have asked to have their options for Balenciaga cancelled as well as Hermes and Ellie Saab who they also cast for because they refuse to be treated like animals. Balenciaga part of Kering it is a public company and these houses need to know what the people they hire are doing on their behalf before a well deserved law suit comes their way. On top of that I have heard from several agents, some of whom are black that they have received mandate from Lanvin that they do not want to be presented with women of color. And another big house is trying to sneak 15 year olds into paris! It's inconceivable to me that people have no regard for human decency or the lives and feelings of these girls, especially when too too many of these models are under the age of 18 and clearly not equipped to be here but god forbid well sacrifice anything or anyone for an exclusive right? If this behavior continues it's gonna be a long cold week in paris. Please keep sharing your stories with me and I will continue to to share them for you. It seems to be the only way we can force change and give the power back to you models and agents where it rightfully belongs. And I encourage any and all to share this post #watchthisspace
In een lange instagrampost haalt hij onder meer de casting van Balenciaga aan, waar casting directors Maida Gregori Boina en Rami Fernandes (die hij 'serial abusers' noemt) naar verluidt 150 meisjes drie uur lang hebben laten wachten in een donkere traphal terwijl zijzelf gingen lunchen. "Dit was niet enkel sadistisch en wreed; het was een gevaarlijke en traumatische ervaring voor de meisjes die ik gesproken heb", schrijft Scully. Hij beweert dat de meeste meisjes (hem) hebben gevraagd om hun opties voor Balenciaga te cancellen, net als die voor Hermès en Elie Saab, die Boina en Fernandes ook hebben aangesteld voor de casting. "Ze weigeren om als beesten behandeld te worden."
Scully vervolgt zijn relaas: verschillende modellenbureaus zouden van Lanvin te horen hebben gekregen dat ze geen zwarte modellen op hun castings willen zien en een ander 'top house' (dat niet bij naam genoemd wordt) probeert 15-jarige meisjes te gebruiken voor de runway, iets wat nochtans verboden is. Balenciaga zou ondertussen Maida Gregori Boina en Rami Fernandes ontslagen hebben, ondanks de bewering van Boina dat alles wat Scully schrijft 'onzin' is. Scully blijft ondertussen bij zijn statement.
"Wat Rami en Maida gedaan hebben, doen ze al een hele tijd: they are the king and queen of abuse", legt hij uit in een exclusief interview aan Business of Fashion. "Ik heb verhalen gehoord van meisjes die zo lang moesten wachten zonder eten of drinken dat ze pizza besteld hadden. Toen Maida dat ontdekte stormde ze naar buiten en noemde ze hen 'varkens'."
Het gedrag van beide casting directors werd bevestigd in de comments onder Scully's Instagrampost, waar verschillende modellen zijn verhaal bevestigden.
Ieder jaar duiken er tijdens Fashion Month soortgelijke verhalen op, van meisjes die geweigerd worden bij een casting omdat ze niet de juiste huidskleur, haartextuur of lichaamsomvang hebben. Meisjes die riskeren nooit meer voor een lens te staan omdat ze zogezegd bijten in de hand die hen voedt. Wie nochtans modellen telt op de runway merkt dat er heus wel iets aan is van racismeclaims. De voorbije week was het de eerste keer (!) dat alle shows tijdens New York Fashion Week minstens 1 niet-blank model bevatten, maar New York is doorgaans iets vooruitstrevender dan Parijs of Milaan. Ieder seizoen maakt The Fashion Spot een diversiteitsrapport op. Uit het meest recente rapport, dat de shows van september 2016 onder de loep neemt, bleek dat er wel een kleine verbetering te merken valt. Van de 299 shows en 8832 modellen die ze onder de loep namen in New York, Londen, Parijs en Milaan was meer dan 25% van de gecaste modellen niet-blank. 74,6% van de modellen op de runway is nog steeds blank.